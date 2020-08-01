"No warning can save people determined to grow suddently rich" - Lord Overstone

Gold 10 mins 1,993.10 +6.80 +0.34%
Platinum 10 mins 931.10 +12.20 +1.33%
WTI Crude 1 hour 41.01 +0.74 +1.84%
Gasoline 1 hour 1.213 +0.042 +3.59%
Ethanol 4 hours 1.170 +0.060 +5.41%
Silver 10 mins 24.50 +0.08 +0.34%
Silver 10 mins 24.50 +0.08 +0.34%
Copper 10 mins 2.916 +0.004 +0.14%
Brent Crude 11 mins 44.15 +0.63 +1.45%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.097 -0.004 -0.19%
Heating Oil 1 hour 1.241 +0.017 +1.38%
  • 5 hours Aluminum Is Bouncing Back In China
  • 7 hours The Deep-Sea Mining Debate
  • 23 hours Markets Trending Down Despite Tech Blow-Out
  • 1 day Big Oil Battered On Dismal Earnings
  • 2 days Russian Billionaire Bails On Mid-Sized Gold Miner
  • 2 days Gold Stocks Gear Up For A Big Autumn
  • 3 days America Is Looking To Bring Nuclear Power To Space
  • 3 days What Is Behind Gold's Astonishing Rally?
  • 4 days Stocks Tumble On Brutal Economic Report
  • 4 days Kodak Soars By 400% After Trump Bump
  • 5 days U.S. Coal Production Falls To 42 Year Lows
  • 5 days Indonesia Moves To Bolster Mining Sector
  • 6 days The U.S. Dollar Is Losing Ground As A Reserve Currency
  • 6 days Gold Prices Soar To Record Highs As Dollar Dips
  • 7 days Republicans Unveil Stimulus 2.0
  • 7 days Big Oil Is Back On The M&A Game
  • 8 days Big Banks Want Masks And Lockdown In Second COVID Wave
  • 10 days The Unintended Consequences Of A COVID Stimulus
  • 11 days Tesla Looks To Incentivize Nickel Miners With Massive Contract
  • 11 days Congress Butting Heads Over New Round Of Stimulus Checks
Stocks Tumble On Brutal Economic Report

Stocks Tumble On Brutal Economic Report

Driving the markets--and the Fed…

Kodak Soars By 400% After Trump Bump

Kodak Soars By 400% After Trump Bump

Shares of Kodak were up…

Markets Trending Down Despite Tech Blow-Out

Markets Trending Down Despite Tech Blow-Out

In one of the most…

Mining.com

Mining.com

Mining.com

MINING.com is a web-based global mining publication focusing on news and commentary about mining and mineral exploration. The site is a one-stop-shop for mining industry…

More Info

Contact Author

Share

Related News

  1. Home
  2. Investing
  3. Stocks

Russian Billionaire Bails On Mid-Sized Gold Miner

By Mining.com - Aug 01, 2020, 6:00 PM CDT Gold Miner

Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich is selling his stake in local mid-sized gold miner Highland Gold (LON: HGM), the latest in a series of mining deals involving the precious metal, which is trading at record highs.

Abramovich and other investors holding 40.06% of the Russia-focused gold miner have agreed to sell their shares to Fortiana Holdings Limited in a deal that values Highland at about $1.4 billion.

Fortiana, a Cyprus-registered company of Russian businessman Vladislav Sviblov, will make an offer to the rest of Highland’s shareholders at the same price of 3-pounds-per-share ($3.94), a 3.8% premium to Thursday’s closing price.

ABRAMOVICH AND OTHER INVESTORS ARE SELLING THEIR 40.06% STAKE IN HIGHLAND GOLD

Highland Gold is one of Russia’s top 10 gold producers, operating several mines in the country’s Far East. 

The agreement follows Fortiana’s sale last month of about 5% in another Russian gold miner, Petropavlovsk. Selling that interest gave the company cash to pursue other investment opportunities, it said at the time. 

Spot gold has climbed about 29% this year on the back mixed factors, including safe-haven demand, a weakening US dollar, negative real yields and a flood of monetary and fiscal stimulus.

Even with the likelihood of gold price volatility in the near term, investment demand should hold up over a longer time period, the World Gold Council said Thursday.

Abramovich sold last year a stake in Nornickel, Russia’s biggest mining company. The deal was the largest share sale by a Russian company since Magnit PJSC’s accelerated bookbuild offering in November 2017.

Fortiana’s acquisition of a stake in Highland Gold is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2020.

By Mining.com 

More Top Reads From Safehaven.com:

Back to homepage

Previous Post

Stocks Tumble On Brutal Economic Report

Next Post

Big Oil Battered On Dismal Earnings

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment










Copyright © 2020 Safehaven.com All rights reserved.
By using this site you agree to the Disclaimer, Privacy and Cookie Policy.