"No warning can save people determined to grow suddenly rich" - Lord Overstone

Gold 15 mins 1,967.70 -18.70 -0.94%
Platinum 15 mins 999.70 -20.80 -2.04%
WTI Crude 11 mins 104.25 -3.96 -3.66%
Gasoline 11 mins 3.260 -0.118 -3.50%
Ethanol 16 hours 2.160 +0.000 +0.00%
Silver 15 mins 25.65 -0.50 -1.91%
Silver 15 mins 25.65 -0.50 -1.91%
Copper 15 mins 4.697 -0.105 -2.19%
Brent Crude 11 mins 109.26 -3.90 -3.45%
Natural Gas 11 mins 7.159 -0.661 -8.45%
Heating Oil 10 mins 3.804 -0.087 -2.23%
  • 16 hours US Banks Shrug off Nearly $15 Billion In Russian Write-Offs
  • 4 days Cannabis Stocks in Holding Pattern Despite Positive Momentum
  • 5 days Is Musk A Bastion Of Free Speech Or Will His Absolutist Stance Backfire?
  • 5 days Two ETFs That Could Hedge Against Extreme Market Volatility
  • 7 days Are NFTs About To Take Over Gaming?
  • 8 days Europe’s Economy Is On The Brink As Putin’s War Escalates
  • 11 days What’s Causing Inflation In The United States?
  • 12 days Intel Joins Russian Exodus as Chip Shortage Digs In
  • 12 days World’s Richest Have Taken A $400B Wealth Cut Amid Ukraine Crisis
  • 13 days Defensive Stocks Are Your Best Bet Against Inflation
  • 15 days What Does Musk’s Twitter Stake Mean For Social Media?
  • 18 days U.S. Wage Growth Under Threat As Inflation Hits 40-Year High
  • 18 days Three ETFs To Capitalize On The $300 Billion Fintech Boom
  • 20 days 5 Recession-Resistant Stocks To Add To Your Portfolio
  • 21 days Is A Recession Looming?
  • 22 days China's Economy Is Taking A Big Hit From The Ukraine Crisis
  • 25 days U.S Targets Russian Gold Stockpiles
  • 25 days Russia’s War in Ukraine Marks The Beginning Of The End For Globalization
  • 27 days The Auto Industry Just Can’t Catch A Break
  • 28 days Western Companies Are Being Shamed Into Leaving Russia
As Competition Heats Up, Cable TV Mega-Merger Revived

As Competition Heats Up, Cable TV Mega-Merger Revived

The modern-day Montague and Capulet…

Amazon’s First Stock Split Since 1999

Amazon’s First Stock Split Since 1999

20-1!

Ride-Hailing Companies: Bargains Or Value Traps As Fuel Prices Surge?

Ride-Hailing Companies: Bargains Or Value Traps As Fuel Prices Surge?

"Rides customers will pay a…

Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Safehaven

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com, Oilprice.com, and a writer at Macro-Investing.com.

More Info

Contact Author

Share

Related News

  1. Home
  2. Investing
  3. Stocks

US Banks Shrug off Nearly $15 Billion In Russian Write-Offs

By Michael Kern - Apr 18, 2022, 4:58 PM CDT US Banks Shrug off Nearly $15 Billion In Russian Write-Offs

As earnings season starts off, all eyes are on major U.S. banks who have emerged from the pandemic into a brand new reality that has Russia’s war on Ukraine as its centerpiece, flanked by sanctions, withdrawals, inflation and talk of recession. 

U.S. banks were among the first Western banks to exit the Russia market following the invasion in late February.

Even though U.S. banks started winding down their presence in Russia after Vladimir Putin annexed Crimea in 2014, according to the Bank for International Settlements Russian entities owe U.S. banks $14.7 billion. 

Chances are, they will have to write off most of that.

American banks’ exposure to Russia represents less than 1% of the almost $17 trillion banking assets and, unlike Western European banks, which will reel if this war further intensifies, they will not be as negatively impacted. However, last week, Refinitiv reported that the largest six U.S. banks were expected to show a sharp decline in first quarter earnings from a year ago and that profit would dip by more than one-third.

Citigroup has the largest disclosed exposure among U.S. banks in Russia. At the beginning of the invasion, the bank revealed that its exposure in the country amounted to nearly $10 billion through loans, government debt and other assets.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported nearly $700 million in exposure to Russia, while the

Bank of New York Mellon Corp said it had less than $100 million of Russia exposure.

Other major banks, such as JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Wells Fargo, did not list Russia in the top 20 countries with high exposure 

Still, JPMorgan Chase first-quarter profit fell sharply from a year earlier, mostly driven by increased costs for bad loans and market upheaval caused by the Ukraine war.

The bank reported that its net income plunged by 42% to $8.3 billion in this year’s first quarter compared to same period last year, while revenues fell 5% to $30.7 billion

Although the bank said it was not worried about its direct exposure to Russia,  JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon wrote in his annual letter to shareholders that the bank could lose about $1billion due to the ongoing conflict.

Goldman Sachs revenues plunged 27% to $12.9 billion, and net income plunged by 42% to $3.9 billion in the first quarter. The bank's stock is trading 24.5% lower from their 52-week high in early November

Bank of America gained over 3.4% Monday, after reporting roughly $700 million in total in exposure to Russia, and being the only major bank to announce an increase in revenue.  

In total, BofA posted revenue increase 2% to $23.2 billion, driven by a 13% increase in net interest income. However, net income fell 12% compared with a year ago.

Citigroup stock has gained around 3% over the past five days. 

That is despite a 46% drop in its Q1 profit, due to higher expenses and potential losses from its exposure to Russia. The bank's profit fell to $4.31 billion, or $2.02 per share, compared to last year’s profit of $7.94 billion, or $3.62 per share. The bank said in its earnings report that it has set aside $1.9 billion in reserves related to the invasion.

Banks are expected to benefit from the tailwinds of rising interest rates coupled with a revival of loan growth, but this could be tempered with inflation and fears of recession. 

 

Back to homepage

Previous Post

Cannabis Stocks in Holding Pattern Despite Positive Momentum

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment










Copyright © 2022 Safehaven.com All rights reserved.
By using this site you agree to the Disclaimer, Privacy and Cookie Policy.