"No warning can save people determined to grow suddenly rich" - Lord Overstone

Gold 10 mins 1,934.30 -13.90 -0.71%
Platinum 10 mins 927.40 -40.40 -4.17%
WTI Crude 8 hours 102.07 -1.72 -1.66%
Gasoline 8 hours 3.305 -0.034 -1.01%
Ethanol 7 hours 2.160 +0.000 +0.00%
Silver 10 mins 24.26 -0.36 -1.47%
Silver 10 mins 24.26 -0.36 -1.47%
Copper 10 mins 4.602 -0.121 -2.55%
Brent Crude 7 hours 106.65 -1.68 -1.55%
Natural Gas 8 hours 6.534 -0.423 -6.08%
Heating Oil 8 hours 3.939 +0.038 +0.97%
  • 13 hours The ‘Metaverse’ Economy Could be Worth $13 Trillion By 2030
  • 1 day Food Prices Are Skyrocketing As Putin’s War Persists
  • 4 days Pentagon Resignations Illustrate Our ‘Commercial’ Defense Dilemma
  • 4 days US Banks Shrug off Nearly $15 Billion In Russian Write-Offs
  • 7 days Cannabis Stocks in Holding Pattern Despite Positive Momentum
  • 8 days Is Musk A Bastion Of Free Speech Or Will His Absolutist Stance Backfire?
  • 8 days Two ETFs That Could Hedge Against Extreme Market Volatility
  • 10 days Are NFTs About To Take Over Gaming?
  • 11 days Europe’s Economy Is On The Brink As Putin’s War Escalates
  • 14 days What’s Causing Inflation In The United States?
  • 15 days Intel Joins Russian Exodus as Chip Shortage Digs In
  • 16 days World’s Richest Have Taken A $400B Wealth Cut Amid Ukraine Crisis
  • 17 days Defensive Stocks Are Your Best Bet Against Inflation
  • 19 days What Does Musk’s Twitter Stake Mean For Social Media?
  • 21 days U.S. Wage Growth Under Threat As Inflation Hits 40-Year High
  • 22 days Three ETFs To Capitalize On The $300 Billion Fintech Boom
  • 23 days 5 Recession-Resistant Stocks To Add To Your Portfolio
  • 24 days Is A Recession Looming?
  • 25 days China's Economy Is Taking A Big Hit From The Ukraine Crisis
  • 29 days U.S Targets Russian Gold Stockpiles
Western Companies Are Being Shamed Into Leaving Russia

Western Companies Are Being Shamed Into Leaving Russia

“Companies that fail to withdraw…

Intel Joins Russian Exodus as Chip Shortage Digs In

Intel Joins Russian Exodus as Chip Shortage Digs In

"Intel continues to join the…

Russia Considers Nationalizing Foreign Businesses

Russia Considers Nationalizing Foreign Businesses

The Russian government is reportedly…

Fred Dunkley

Fred Dunkley

Writer, Safehaven.com

Fred Dunkley is a tech analyst, writer, and seasoned investor. Fred has years of experience covering global markets and geopolitics. 

More Info

Contact Author

Share

Related News

  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Breaking News

The ‘Metaverse’ Economy Could be Worth $13 Trillion By 2030

By Fred Dunkley - Apr 22, 2022, 10:35 AM CDT The ‘Metaverse’ Economy Could be Worth $13 Trillion By 2030

Even though currently there is no concise definition of themetaverse”, the concept has been quickly gaining mainstream attention with more than a few big-name brands entering the ecosystem.

According to Morgan Stanley, the metaverse is a concept that includes the construction of an alternate universe where individuals can model their image however they like and also perform real-life tasks such as buying things, gaming with friends, and other activities.

The metaverse also translates to a digital economy, where users can create, buy, and sell goods.

“In fact, advertising and e-commerce represent an $8.3 trillion opportunity to monetize U.S. consumer spending on everything from games and music, to apparel, automobiles and real estate,” Morgan Stanley said in its “Metaverse: More Evolutionary than Revolutionary” research paper.

Citi recently predicted an even higher number, saying that, with some 5 billion customers, the metaverse economy could be worth between $8 trillion and $13 trillion by 2030.

With those numbers in mind, many industries, even outside the obvious tech giants, are looking for ways to benefit from this newish technology. As new and difficult to grasp as it is, the entire metaverse market cap is currently estimated at nearly $37 billion.

Late last year, Facebook’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg said he believed the metaverse was the future of the internet and of his trillion-dollar company.

Announcing the company's name change to Meta, Zuckerberg said this was "the next evolution of social connection…3D spaces where you can socialize, learn, collaborate and play in ways that go beyond what we can imagine."

The company owns three of the biggest social media apps used by billions of people, Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, giving Meta a decent advantage.

But others are jumping on this speeding train, too, including Roblox, Nvidia, and Microsoft, all of whom have been building out virtual worlds with virtual or augmented reality tech. In January, Microsoft announced a $69 billion deal to buy gaming giant Activision Blizzard.

“This acquisition will accelerate the growth in Microsoft’s gaming business across mobile, PC, console, and cloud and will provide building blocks for the metaverse,” the company said in the press release.

It also goes beyond the tech universe. 

According to Kunal Lunawat from Agya Ventures, a fund focused on real estate tech, retail will encounter big opportunities for expansion in the metaverse conversational bridge between the virtual and real worlds.

Some retail companies are already exploring the digital world, mostly to satisfy the upcoming major shopping force, Generation Z, which is already dictating fashion and shopping and embracing virtual clothing, either for gaming or social media purposes.

 “This whole concept of co-creation and co-building and having customers take more ownership of the brand itself is such a powerful construct. I think the metaverse will finally give it reality,” Lunawat told Yahoo Finance.

Some major brands such as Adidas, L’Oréal, Gucci, Louis Vuitton and others have already jumped into the metaverse, where they see the potential to render online shopping more engaging and useful–and ultimately, more profitable. 

Back to homepage

Previous Post

Food Prices Are Skyrocketing As Putin’s War Persists

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment










Copyright © 2022 Safehaven.com All rights reserved.
By using this site you agree to the Disclaimer, Privacy and Cookie Policy.