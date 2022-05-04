"No warning can save people determined to grow suddenly rich" - Lord Overstone

Gold 10 mins 1,893.40 +24.60 +1.32%
Platinum 10 mins 979.10 -0.50 -0.05%
WTI Crude 10 mins 108.02 +0.21 +0.19%
Gasoline 11 mins 3.646 -0.007 -0.18%
Ethanol 11 hours 2.160 +0.000 +0.00%
Silver 10 mins 23.00 +0.60 +2.67%
Silver 10 mins 23.00 +0.60 +2.67%
Copper 10 mins 4.368 +0.030 +0.68%
Brent Crude 10 mins 110.58 +0.44 +0.40%
Natural Gas 10 mins 8.492 +0.077 +0.92%
Heating Oil 10 mins 4.190 -0.007 -0.17%
  • 11 hours Americans Still Quitting Jobs At Record Pace
  • 2 days FinTech Startups Tapping VC Money for ‘Immigrant Banking’
  • 5 days Is The Dollar Too Strong?
  • 6 days Big Tech Disappoints Investors on Earnings Calls
  • 7 days Fear And Celebration On Twitter as Musk Takes The Reins
  • 8 days China Is Quietly Trying To Distance Itself From Russia
  • 9 days Tech and Internet Giants’ Earnings In Focus After Netflix’s Stinker
  • 13 days Crypto Investors Won Big In 2021
  • 13 days The ‘Metaverse’ Economy Could be Worth $13 Trillion By 2030
  • 14 days Food Prices Are Skyrocketing As Putin’s War Persists
  • 16 days Pentagon Resignations Illustrate Our ‘Commercial’ Defense Dilemma
  • 16 days US Banks Shrug off Nearly $15 Billion In Russian Write-Offs
  • 20 days Cannabis Stocks in Holding Pattern Despite Positive Momentum
  • 20 days Is Musk A Bastion Of Free Speech Or Will His Absolutist Stance Backfire?
  • 21 days Two ETFs That Could Hedge Against Extreme Market Volatility
  • 23 days Are NFTs About To Take Over Gaming?
  • 23 days Europe’s Economy Is On The Brink As Putin’s War Escalates
  • 26 days What’s Causing Inflation In The United States?
  • 27 days Intel Joins Russian Exodus as Chip Shortage Digs In
  • 28 days World’s Richest Have Taken A $400B Wealth Cut Amid Ukraine Crisis
The Fed’s $3 Trillion Headache

The Fed’s $3 Trillion Headache

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve…

Delta Variant Real Threat To Economic Recovery

Delta Variant Real Threat To Economic Recovery

The World Health Organization (WHO)…

Ireland Balks At Biden’s Global Tax Plan

Ireland Balks At Biden’s Global Tax Plan

"For decades, the US has…

Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Safehaven

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com, Oilprice.com, and a writer at Macro-Investing.com.

More Info

Contact Author

Share

Related News

  1. Home
  2. Markets
  3. Economy

Americans Still Quitting Jobs At Record Pace

By Michael Kern - May 04, 2022, 4:16 PM CDT Americans Still Quitting Jobs At Record Pace

March with the gap between open jobs and available workers reaching 5.6 million.

The Labor Department reported in its Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey for March, 4.5 million Americans, or about 3% of the nation’s workforce, quit their jobs in favor of better wages and working conditions. 

During the same period, the number of job openings rose to 11.5 million, an increase of 152,000 from the previous month. Economists were looking for job openings to decline to 11.2 million in March.

The job openings significantly increased among retail trade employers, with vacancies up 155,000 month-on-month, while manufacturing industries saw vacancies rise by 50,000 in March. However, transportation and warehousing decreased by 69,000 and by 43,000 in state and local government education.

Chronic labor shortages have caused an increase in wages, with average hourly earnings up 5.6% from last March. Despite the rise in wages at rates well above pre-pandemic trends for months now, they have failed to keep pace with the rise in consumer price inflation, which is being exacerbated by soaring energy prices, particularly for diesel fuel. 

The inflation has increased 8.5% for the year ended March 2022—the biggest jump in 40 years. 

The Labor Department reported last week that the U.S. employment cost index, a measure of how much employers pay for their workers' wages and benefits, increased 1.4% in the first three months of 2022, up from a 1% gain in the last quarter of 2021.

Compared with a year earlier, the labor costs measure jumped 4.5%, the most in more than two decades.

The Labor Department report on job openings came as economists were expecting an important April nonfarm payrolls report. Dow Jones expects an increase of 400,000 jobs and a decline in the unemployment rate to 3.5%. 

However, according to the ADP National Employment Report, the U.S. companies added only 247,000 jobs last month in a wide miss on expectations. The government's data is scheduled to be released on Friday but economists are not expecting it to differ from the ADP data. 

In March, nonfarm payrolls grew by 431,000, a bit below the 490,000 estimates and far below February's upwardly revised number of 750,000.

“In April, the labor market recovery showed signs of slowing as the economy approaches full employment… As the labor market tightens, small companies, with fewer than 50 employees, struggle with competition for wages amid increased costs,” Nela Richardson, chief economist at ADP was quoted as saying in the report. 

According to the data, which represents 460,000 U.S. clients employing nearly 26 million workers in the U.S, companies with fewer than 50 workers saw payrolls plunge by 120,000 last month, while companies employing 500 or more workers fared somewhat better. Still, the overall monthly gain was the smallest since last August.

As in previous months, the services sector, particularly in leisure and hospitality, professional and business services and education and health, saw the most job growth in March.

The service-providing sector added 202,000 jobs, driven by the leisure and hospitality business, with 77,000 jobs, and the professional/business services sector, with 50,000 jobs. 

Back to homepage

Previous Post

Is The Dollar Too Strong?

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment










Copyright © 2022 Safehaven.com All rights reserved.
By using this site you agree to the Disclaimer, Privacy and Cookie Policy.