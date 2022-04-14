"No warning can save people determined to grow suddenly rich" - Lord Overstone

Gold 10 mins 1,974.90 -9.80 -0.49%
Platinum 10 mins 994.20 +4.60 +0.46%
WTI Crude 24 hours 106.95 +2.70 +2.59%
Gasoline 24 hours 3.381 +0.090 +2.74%
Ethanol 19 hours 2.160 +0.000 +0.00%
Silver 10 mins 25.70 -0.33 -1.27%
Silver 10 mins 25.70 -0.33 -1.27%
Copper 10 mins 4.724 +0.012 +0.24%
Brent Crude 23 hours 111.70 +2.92 +2.68%
Natural Gas 24 hours 7.300 +0.303 +4.33%
Heating Oil 24 hours 3.855 +0.136 +3.67%
  • 24 hours Is Musk A Bastion Of Free Speech Or Will His Absolutist Stance Backfire?
  • 1 day Two ETFs That Could Hedge Against Extreme Market Volatility
  • 3 days Are NFTs About To Take Over Gaming?
  • 4 days Europe’s Economy Is On The Brink As Putin’s War Escalates
  • 7 days What’s Causing Inflation In The United States?
  • 8 days Intel Joins Russian Exodus as Chip Shortage Digs In
  • 8 days World’s Richest Have Taken A $400B Wealth Cut Amid Ukraine Crisis
  • 9 days Defensive Stocks Are Your Best Bet Against Inflation
  • 11 days What Does Musk’s Twitter Stake Mean For Social Media?
  • 14 days U.S. Wage Growth Under Threat As Inflation Hits 40-Year High
  • 14 days Three ETFs To Capitalize On The $300 Billion Fintech Boom
  • 16 days 5 Recession-Resistant Stocks To Add To Your Portfolio
  • 17 days Is A Recession Looming?
  • 18 days China's Economy Is Taking A Big Hit From The Ukraine Crisis
  • 21 days U.S Targets Russian Gold Stockpiles
  • 21 days Russia’s War in Ukraine Marks The Beginning Of The End For Globalization
  • 23 days The Auto Industry Just Can’t Catch A Break
  • 24 days Western Companies Are Being Shamed Into Leaving Russia
  • 25 days Trading of Evergrande Halted Again as Global Markets Weigh Consequences
  • 27 days Oligarch “Traitors” Appear to Flee Russia for Dubai
Another Banner Year for Billionaires

Another Banner Year for Billionaires

Unsurprisingly, last year was very…

Big Money Pouring into Air Taxis

Big Money Pouring into Air Taxis

U.S.-based electric vertical takeoff and…

World’s Richest Have Taken A $400B Wealth Cut Amid Ukraine Crisis

World’s Richest Have Taken A $400B Wealth Cut Amid Ukraine Crisis

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires…

Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Safehaven

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com, Oilprice.com, and a writer at Macro-Investing.com.

More Info

Contact Author

Share

Related News

  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Breaking News

Is Musk A Bastion Of Free Speech Or Will His Absolutist Stance Backfire?

By Michael Kern - Apr 14, 2022, 4:01 PM CDT Is Musk A Bastion Of Free Speech Or Will His Absolutist Stance Backfire?

Elon Musk perhaps wants to take over Twitter for some $43 billion, but share price movements suggest that this is either being viewed as another Musk gimmick or an end-game shareholders aren’t keen on. 

Musk’s unsolicited takeover offer on Wednesday of Twitter for $54.20 a share, which is far lower than last summer’s $70/share valuation, also came with his very loud suggestions that the social media giant was not coming close to harnessing the true potential of a platform that has 200 million users daily. 

"I invested in Twitter as I believe in its potential to be the platform for free speech around the globe, and I believe free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy," Musk wrote. "However, since making my investment I now realize the company will neither thrive nor serve this societal imperative in its current form."

Earlier in April, Musk announced his purchase of a 9.1% share of Twitter, but then turned down a position on the company’s board of directors. That alone had employees nervous, according to various media reports.

By Thursday afternoon, Musk was already starting to downplay his takeover bid, suggesting that he was “not sure” he would actually be able to buy the company, validating those skeptics who saw this as another potential publicity stunt. 

Not everyone’s on edge. Republicans will be cheering Musk on because he is calling for less moderation and no permanent bans, simply “time-outs” for bad behavior on Twitter. Democrats will view this as open season on the spreading of disinformation and hate speech. 

Musk describes himself as a “free speech absolutist”. Giving him control of a platform with 200 million daily uses could arguably turn Twitter into a free speech platform in the extreme. Musk proclaimed that this wasn’t about money, but about creating a social media platform that is an “inclusive arena for free speech”. 

“Twitter has become sort of the de facto town square, so it’s really important that people have both the reality and the perception that they’re able to speak freely within the bounds of the law,” Musk told a TED 2022 conference on Thursday. 

In the end, the question really is whether human beings are evolved enough for a Musk-style free speech platform and the answer to that question boils down to pure politics and a very partisan understanding of what democracy is and how it is fostered. 

Twitter employees are chiming in on whether Musk is a threat to social-media-induced ‘democracy’ or its main poster child.

One Twitter employee told TIME that while Musk’s “goals are aligned with ours in that we are certainly interested in protecting democracy”, his idea of bringing more free speech to the platform was naive.  

“If you look historically, there have been a lot of platforms founded on this free speech principle, but the reality is that either it becomes a cesspool that people don’t want to use, or they realize that there is actually the need for some level of moderation,” the employee told TIME.

Back to homepage

Previous Post

Intel Joins Russian Exodus as Chip Shortage Digs In

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment










Copyright © 2022 Safehaven.com All rights reserved.
By using this site you agree to the Disclaimer, Privacy and Cookie Policy.