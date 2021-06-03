"No warning can save people determined to grow suddenly rich" - Lord Overstone

Gold 15 mins 1,874.00 -35.90 -1.88%
Platinum 15 mins 1,159.80 -32.90 -2.76%
WTI Crude 11 mins 68.59 -0.24 -0.35%
Gasoline 11 mins 2.192 -0.002 -0.11%
Ethanol 53 mins 2.480 +0.110 +4.64%
Silver 15 mins 27.51 -0.69 -2.46%
Silver 15 mins 27.51 -0.69 -2.46%
Copper 15 mins 4.454 -0.138 -3.01%
Brent Crude 11 mins 71.12 -0.23 -0.32%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.044 -0.031 -1.01%
Heating Oil 10 mins 2.095 -0.012 -0.56%
  • 5 hours The Real Reason Your 401k Has Been Lagging
  • 23 hours China Lifts Cap On Births, Allows Three Children Per Couple
  • 3 days The Market Is Ripe For Another GameStop Saga
  • 6 days Senate Grills Big Banks Over Pandemic Opportunism
  • 7 days Cannabis Has A Major Cash Problem
  • 8 days Ransomware Netted Criminals $350M In 2020 Alone
  • 9 days Russia Is Taking On Google
  • 10 days Chinese Regulators Deal Another Big Blow To Bitcoin
  • 11 days Ohio Residents Brave Vaccine for Chance To Win $1M
  • 13 days Inflation Is Coming. Are You Prepared?
  • 14 days 3 World-Shaking Trends Investors Need To Watch This Year
  • 14 days Travel Might Get Another Supersonic Disruption
  • 15 days Is This The Most Exciting Healthcare Development Of The Year?
  • 15 days The World Is Running Out Of 6 Key Resources
  • 16 days The New Drug That Could Be Bigger Than Cannabis
  • 16 days $15/Hour Minimum Wage Might Happen Naturally
  • 17 days Could This Be The Hottest Investment Sector For 2021?
  • 18 days Money-Laundering Binance Probe Report Adds To Bitcoin Woes
  • 18 days The Single Most Exciting Mental Health Breakthrough Of The Decade?
  • 20 days Pipeline Hackers Lose Access To Ransom Funds
Learning From Buffett’s $11 Billion Mistake

Learning From Buffett’s $11 Billion Mistake

In his annual letter to…

The Biggest Tech IPO Since Uber … For Farmers

The Biggest Tech IPO Since Uber … For Farmers

If you’re looking for the…

Gamestop Crashes By 60% But The Story Is Far From Over

Gamestop Crashes By 60% But The Story Is Far From Over

Trading took an unexpected turn…

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Writer, Safehaven.com

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Contact Author

Share

Related News

  1. Home
  2. Investing
  3. Stocks

The Real Reason Your 401k Has Been Lagging

By Alex Kimani - Jun 03, 2021, 7:58 AM CDT The Real Reason Your 401k Has Been Lagging

Most Americans own a 401(k) as the pillar of their retirement saving strategy. 

Let’s kick off this discussion on a high note: 401(k) participants have generally stayed the course through the financial crisis and economic recession. In 2020, there were about 600,000 401(k) plans, with about 60 million active participants and millions of former employees and retirees with most participants maintaining their asset allocations. An analysis of more than 30 million DC accounts in 2020 found that whereas 10.6% changed the asset allocation of their account balances and another 6.3% changed the asset allocation of new contributions in 2020, just 2.3% of participants stopped contributing altogether.

So far, so good. But now the million-dollar question: How well has your 401(k) been performing from an investment perspective? Retirement planners typically suggest an average annual return of 5% to 8% as a sweet spot for the average 401(k) based on market conditions. 

That’s a pretty low bar considering the S&P 500 has yielded an annualized average return of around 10% since its inception and around 7% after adjusting for inflation.

If the answer to that question is not so well, then you might want to investigate whether something called revenue sharing is to blame for your lagging portfolio.

According to a recently published paper, recordkeepers in defined contribution pension plans are often paid indirectly in the form of revenue sharing from third-party funds on a plan’s menu.

The researchers, Veronika Pool, professor at the Vanderbilt University, Irina Stefanescu, an economist at the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, and Clemens Sialm, a professor the University of Texas at Austin have demonstrated that these arrangements do affect the investment menu of 401(k) plans. 

In effect, the paper says, your 401(k) plan could be saddled with poorly performing or expensive mutual funds because revenue-sharing funds are more likely to be added to the available investment options and are less likely to be removed.

About 66 percent of 401(k) plan assets were held in mutual funds as of the end of December 2020 with the remainder of 401(k) plan assets held in individual stocks and bonds, company stock (stock of the employer), bank collective trusts, guaranteed investment contracts (GICs), life insurance separate accounts, and other pooled investment products.

Revenue sharing

Against a backdrop of a growing number of lawsuits that allege that fiduciaries breached their duties by allowing excessive plan fees to be paid from plan assets, many plan sponsors have started reviewing their plan’s fees, with revenue sharing arrangements being singled out as a major culprit.

Revenue sharing typically refers to the compensation plan recordkeepers and service providers receive from mutual fund companies, investment managers, and affiliates in exchange for assuming part of the mutual fund company’s administrative functions. For example, the recordkeeper could track share ownership of each fund for each plan participant in a participant-directed plan and in return receive a portion of the fees the fund company charges to individual investors. These fees add up to a fund’s expense ratio.

Many employees might not even be aware of these ‘hidden’ fees considering that studies have shown that as many as 71% of 401(k) holders aren’t aware that they pay fees to their plan providers to maintain their account. 

Yet, annual fees have a great impact on your 401(k). 

Assuming you’re 35 years away from your target retirement age and you were to contribute $5,000 every year to your account with an annual return of 7%, you would accumulate $469,000 at the end of your target period assuming zero fee is charged on your account. On the other hand, a 1.5% annual fee would set you back a good $124,000 by your target retirement age.

What to do

Luckily, you are not without recourse here.

The Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA) of 1974 has, as a primary requirement, that service providers give upfront “fee notice” to plan clients. That fee notice spells out the various types of direct or indirect compensation payable to the provider. Generally, plan participants are supposed to receive 404(a)(5) disclosure documents annually.

Unfortunately, few people ever read those fee disclosures.

According to Bonnie Yam, a principal with Pension Maxima Investment Advisory, 401(k) plan participants should first review their 404(a)(5) fee disclosure document to get a clear view of the breakdown of the fees on plan administrative side and on an individual basis (i.e., fees for distribution, loan administration, etc.)

Yam advises to be on the lookout for any language describing revenue sharing and how it is utilized: offsetting other fees, rebated back to you, etc.

Some large employers have professionals on staff to explain the fee disclosure documents to employees; otherwise, your employer is obligated to provide this disclosure which many do by referring you to professionals employed by their recordkeeper.

If your employee benefits department is unable to tell you the exact amount of recordkeeping, take that as a red flag, says CAPTRUST’s Mike Webb.

In plans where there is a zero-revenue share target-date fund (TDF), Webb recommends checking out the performance of that fund versus your self-selected investment portfolio net of investment fees over long time horizons.

Most online recordkeeper portals allow participants to display the customized rate of return of their own portfolio for at least a year, making this task an easy one.

And, if the performance of the TDF is the same or better, switch to the TDF.

If your plan lacks a revenue-share-free TDF but you wish to self-select investments, look for revenue share-free options in the asset classes in which you wish to invest. Compare the longest-term performance available--net of fees--of the revenue sharing vs. zero-revenue sharing option, and select the one with the superior performance.

Back to homepage

Previous Post

Cannabis Has A Major Cash Problem

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment










Copyright © 2021 Safehaven.com All rights reserved.
By using this site you agree to the Disclaimer, Privacy and Cookie Policy.