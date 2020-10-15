"No warning can save people determined to grow suddently rich" - Lord Overstone

Gold 15 mins 1,906.50 -2.40 -0.13%
Platinum 15 mins 866.80 +5.50 +0.64%
WTI Crude 11 mins 40.78 -0.18 -0.44%
Gasoline 11 mins 1.164 -0.016 -1.36%
Ethanol 19 hours 1.430 +0.000 +0.00%
Silver 15 mins 24.41 +0.18 +0.75%
Silver 15 mins 24.41 +0.18 +0.75%
Copper 15 mins 3.066 -0.020 -0.65%
Brent Crude 11 mins 42.89 -0.27 -0.63%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.806 +0.031 +1.12%
Heating Oil 11 mins 1.175 -0.014 -1.16%
  • 20 hours Will The 5G Rollout Overshadow This Major Merger?
  • 2 days Corporate Bitcoin Holdings Boost Crypto Confidence
  • 2 days Indonesia Rolls Out Augmented Reality Innovation To Combat COVID
  • 3 days Banks Are Getting Rich On Pandemic Overdrafts
  • 3 days The Real Reason China Is Betting Big On Renewables
  • 4 days Europe Wants To End The Big Tech Monopoly
  • 4 days New Breakthrough Could Transform Rare Earth Mining
  • 5 days Waymo Set To Roll Out Fully Self-Driving Vehicles
  • 6 days Aramco Dividend Won’t Cover Saudi Budget Gap
  • 7 days Credit Card Debt Plummets Amid COVID
  • 8 days Biden Plan Targets “Wealthy” Taxpayers
  • 9 days McAfee Arrested In Spain On Tax Evasion Charges
  • 9 days South Asia Is Set To Unleash A Flurry Of IPOs
  • 10 days U.S. Takes Stake In Irish Battery Metal Producer
  • 11 days Jobs Report Paints Dire Picture of US Economy
  • 11 days Stocks Rebounding As Trump’s Condition Reportedly Improves
  • 14 days Election Proofing Your Energy Portfolio
  • 15 days 13-Minute COVID Tests Could Get Life Back To Normal
  • 16 days Trump And Biden: How The Stocks Divvy Up
  • 17 days The Problem With California's Electric Dream
Election Proofing Your Energy Portfolio

Election Proofing Your Energy Portfolio

There is a lot on…

Gen Z And Millennials Are Fueling An ESG Boom

Gen Z And Millennials Are Fueling An ESG Boom

Millennials and Gen Zers are…

Half Of America Is Still Afraid Of The Stock Market

Half Of America Is Still Afraid Of The Stock Market

Even with a sky-high stock…

Michael Scott

Michael Scott

Writer, Safehaven.com

Michael Scott majored in International Business at San Francisco State University and University of Economics, Prague. He is now working as a news editor for…

More Info

Contact Author

Share

Related News

  1. Home
  2. Investing
  3. Stocks

Will The 5G Rollout Overshadow This Major Merger?

By Michael Scott - Oct 15, 2020, 5:00 PM CDT Telecom

The giant merger attempt of Dish and AT&T’S DIRECTV has now celebrated its 18th birthday--in purgatory. While it is mature enough to vote, buy alcohol, drive and whatnot, the marriage still doesn’t have the government’s blessing. 

Even though the two companies’ managers keep claiming that the merger is just around the corner, the New York Post is reporting that the Department of Justice told them it “would likely have to wait until faster 5G wireless service is more widely available in rural markets.”

The rollout of 5G technology will improve internet availability in such areas, for sure, but some expect it to take at least a decade to happen. Why? Because rural areas aren’t exactly high on the priority list of providers who will have to spend a ton of money to make that happen for little return in revenue. 

 “Antitrust regulators remain concerned that a union could lead to higher prices in areas lacking high-speed Internet access, including tribal lands”, the sources told the NYP.

Dish Chairman Charlie Ergen said repeatedly that he believes a merger between Dish and DIRECTV is inevitable, but he has acknowledged that the timetable for a deal is uncertain.

“Yeah, I mean, I still think Dish and DIRECTV will be inevitable. Could that be a month from now or 10 years from now? That I don’t know,” Ergen said.

If the two companies are to actually merge, it would create the country’s No. 1 behemoth among satellite providers, with a combined subscriber base (including Dish-owned Sling TV) of about 30 million.

The two companies had already been barred from merging back in 2002 over concerns of eliminating competition. However, it was expected that antitrust regulators could now approve the merger as the competition has grown stronger and quite a few new players have emerged. 

Regardless, a merger still looks messy, especially since DIRECTV is currently owned by AT&T, which made the acquisition five years ago for $49 billion, or $67.1 billion with debt included. 

Five years later, AT&T may be regretting the move. Reports emerged in August that AT&T was trying to sell DIRECTV, and that it would potentially be valued at less than $20 billion--a far cry from the $49 billion AT&T paid for it in 2015. 

And the trouble keeps piling up.

Currently, Hulu is officially the top live TV streaming service, overtaking Sling TV for the first time last quarter. Hulu + Live TV continues to grow, finishing the last quarter with a record 3.4 million subscribers. 

Dish’s Sling TV service finished Q4 2019 with 2.59 million subscribers, having lost 94,000 subscribers from the prior quarter. In all, Dish lost a net total of 511,000 subscribers in 2019, compared to a loss of about 1.13 million in 2018. 

Over the last year, AT&T has lost over 2.3 million TV subscribers. For this year, DIRECTV lost 900,000 subscribers in the first quarter of this year, and another 846,000 in the second quarter. 

Almost 2 million American households canceled cable and satellite TV subscriptions in the first quarter of 2020, followed by 5.5 million households who cut the cord last year. 

That’s bound to get worse for cable and satellite: Experts say that more Americans will opt out of both in favor of online streaming services.

Projections are that 76 million households are expected to cut the cable cord by 2023 as streaming gets a pandemic and lockdown boost.  

As far as the consumers are concerned, mergers are rarely to their benefit. Following the $85 billion merger between AT&T and Time Warner, customers saw subscription prices increase three times. The first increase happened just two weeks after the merger. Just in the last seven months, subscribers’ prices went up by 50%. 

By Michael Scott for Safehaven.com

More Top Reads From Safehaven.com:

Back to homepage

Previous Post

Europe Wants To End The Big Tech Monopoly

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment










Copyright © 2020 Safehaven.com All rights reserved.
By using this site you agree to the Disclaimer, Privacy and Cookie Policy.