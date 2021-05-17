Could This Be The Hottest Investment Sector For 2021?

A $52-billion pain management market, a $14-billion antidepressant market, and a $4.5 trillion global wellness market are all coming together to make what could be a mega opportunity for a segment that few can ignore anymore…

That segment is psychedelics… and it could be a game-changer for the mental health of our nation.

The convergence of these three mega markets could well end up being bigger--and better--than cannabis.

Psychedelics are emerging as a possible solution for pain management and multiple mental health issues.

It’s got nothing to do with recreation.

This is science and drug development for some of the biggest medical challenges of our time.

But we think the real story is what’s going on behind the scene, where a little-known cultivation and extraction innovator may be emerging as a supplier of some of the underlying product to labs and retailers that hope this will be the next big thing in wellness.

The little-known company is HAVN Life (CSE: HAVN; OTC: HAVLF) and we think its entrance into the public market couldn’t have come at a better time. In a post-pandemic world, where opioids, antidepressants, PTSD treatments, and immunity-boosting supplements may see demand soar - a natural alternative could be exactly what the market needs.

COVID-19 cases and deaths may be starting to decline in some places around the world, but the scars left behind by the pandemic will be deep. We think it’s time for a new therapy--and it’s not another addictive opioid. It’s science and nature, and the stigma could be slowly melting away.

One Disrupting Compound. Two Revenue Verticals

Psilocybin is the active ingredient in magic mushrooms, and its possible fast-track commercialization is what this is all about …

It’s not about Big Pharma, which has struggled to positively tackle mental health. It’s about a new and natural approach, one that may help deal with issues like depression, which is the number one cause of disability and ill-health in the U.S.

Even the FDA calls psilocybin a “breakthrough therapy”.

And HAVN Life is what happens when two major names in the cannabis industry get together to harness what may be the next major wellness trend for shareholders.

Remember Aphria (NYSE:APHA)? Remember its valuation increase of over 2,300%?

Some of those same people look like they’re planning to do it again, this time with psilocybin.

Vic Neufeld and Gary Leong, both founders of Canadian cannabis darling Aphria (NYSE:APHA), are helping to pioneer the new industry.

Together, they’ve developed a global community in support of “microdosing” therapy research, extraction, formulation, and delivery to the market. And their work with veterans and the military, especially in the area of PTSD, is fast making them a new industry standard.

Neufeld is the former CEO of Aphria and the former CEO of Jamieson Wellness (TSX:JWEL), which he built into a leader in vitamins and botanical medicines during his 21 years at the helm.

And now, HAVN Life (CSE: HAVN; OTC: HAVLF) has brought on Gary Leong, a highly sought-after chemist who was the former Chief Scientific Officer at Aphria and another 14-year veteran of Jamieson Wellness. Leong has also served as an advisor to several Canadian government regulatory committees.

Now, coming off the big success at both Aphria and Jamieson, we think they may have mapped out a path to success for HAVN Life.

They’ve got two potential revenue verticals to interest shareholders: Haven Labs and Haven Retail.

Havn Labs is aimed to take advantage of the soaring demand for psilocybin for clinical research, which needs a reliable supply that is safe and of high quality. That’s why HAVN is reported to be spending C$800,000 on a new state-of-the-art mycology laboratory in Vancouver British Columbia.

It’s said to be set to launch this year and will aim to be a premier cultivation and extraction facility for clinical-quality psilocybin. Here, HAVN says it will be able to formulate and produce naturally-derived psychedelics in one location.

There are several hundred studies around the world on psychedelics, but it’s almost all being done using synthetic psilocybin. HAVN saw the opportunity to build a library of naturally derived APIs to support pre-searchers and formulators to provide a safe supply of naturally derived compounds.

They plan to become the standard.

HAVN is in the process of building out supply agreements with researchers that may eventually lead to a supply agreement with experienced names creating commercialized products in this space.

But there may be another vertical here, too, that could be exciting for investors.

HAVN looks to be casting a very wide net around this emerging megatrend.

The consumer wellness market has already reached $4.5 trillion, and HAVN Retail is targeting this with its fungi-based nutraceutical supplements.

HAVN (CSE: HAVN; OTC: HAVLF) says it only takes 60 days to develop a product for market once it’s cleared by Health Canada, which can then be distributed to HAVN Retail’s e-commerce store and retailers around the country.

And demand for supplements is already high--and rising.

The Canadian vitamins and minerals market is valued at $471 million, with 74% of adults taking at least one supplement per year.

The same market in the U.S. is valued at over $7.4 billion.

Mushrooms were the second-highest growing natural health supplement and are underserved in the market. HAVN intends to change that.

And this isn’t just another mushroom. HAVN’s products are reported to rely on specialized extracts rather than whole plants because research has shown that 200mg of mushroom extract has a greater therapeutic effect than 200mg of dried mushrooms.

And what happens next could increase this company’s enterprise value: HAVN announced it has launched preclinical trials to investigate the effects of psilocybin on the immune system--a potentially ground-breaking study that could lead to the development of new medicines.

Look No Further for the Next Megatrend



Psychedelics are set to be the next great health megatrend.

For us, there’s no better indication that this has gone mainstream than this: There is even a psychedelic exchange traded fund (ETF).

Horizons Psychedelic Stock Index ETF (PSYK) began trading on the Canadian NEO exchange in January this year. PSYK will offer investors exposure to a basket of 17 publicly traded companies focused on using psychedelics like LSD to treat mental health issues such as depression, anxiety, obsessive-compulsive disorder, PTSD, and even eating disorders.

In a milestone for investors, HAVN was one of the 17 companies included in the ETF, bringing more exposure and presumably generating greater value for shareholders.

Psychedelics are an emerging megatrend as much as depression is a pandemic of its own--one that is getting worse due to COVID-19.

The statistics are more than alarming.

And while experts are still waiting for more data, Harvard notes that initial data suggests the coronavirus invades the brain, leaving more than one-third of patients with neurologic symptoms. That’s one-third of 150 million people--just this week.

It’s also worsened mental health conditions overall thanks to isolation, loss and extreme stress.

So, welcome to the psychedelic renaissance that has the global scientific community hungry for new research that shows that compounds such as HAVN’s psilocybin can have “profound mental health benefits” when used in controlled settings.

The decriminalization drive is fully underway, and assuming its success with psychedelics find their way into Big Pharma’s production facilities for depression, anxiety, PTSD, addiction, this may be a $100-billion segment, according to analysts at Eight Capital.

HAVN (CSE: HAVN; OTC: HAVLF) looks to be part of the supply chain that underpins this potential $100-billion segment. It may be part of the backbone of it all.

HAVN isn’t just in this space, it’s a supplier for this space. It’s helping to define this space with a state-of-the-art lab in British Columbia, an entire retail setup, and the cannabis veterans who have already taken a megatrend stock to substantially increased valuations for investors--twice.

By. Jennifer Weybridge

