The biotech boom is back.

After its big breakthrough a few years ago, the biotech industry fell silent.

Now, it is in the spotlight once again as smart money races in to back some once-in-a-generation breakthroughs.

From exciting new technology to the FDA’s ‘fast-tracking’ of brand new therapies for a wide range of treatments, the biotech industry has once again found itself at exactly the right place at exactly the right time.

Before investing, however, it’s essential to know every detail about a company - and their particular niche.

Not only is the industry notorious for small companies exploding and then promptly losing it all, but it’s also on the cusp of brand new and potentially major breakthroughs…

Meaning that without the proper government green lights, even the most brilliant projects could be shut down in the blink of an eye.



And with the industry growing faster than ever, it’s never been more important to stay ahead of these trends and regulations.

From industry giants like Microsoft to breakout start-ups like Champignon Brands (CN:SHRM;OTC:SHRMF) - the next great quantum physics or biotech boom is all about positioning yourself.

That’s why we’ve put together an outline of everything you need to know about one of the most exciting trends in the biotech sector as it expands in 2020.

An All Natural Solution



The secret to a successful biotech story lies in one thing: innovation.

Really making a dent in this market isn’t as easy as simply repacking an old idea…

It’s about seeing a solution for a problem no one else seems to be able to solve.

See, the world is experiencing a sort of mental health crisis. We’ve grown further apart than ever thanks to television, cellphones, and the internet. And we’ve lost touch with a lot of the things that used to bring us together.

As a result, mental health has become a global emergency.

And while traditional psychiatric medications are able to help most people...

Many people are still struggling.

For years, ‘fringe’ doctors and psychonauts have praised the benefits of a certain type of drug...

In fact, these all-natural therapies go back for centuries.

Now, with the beginning of a wave of decriminalization taking place across the United States, psychedelics are targeting the center of a $13 billion medical boom.

And one little-known company called Champignon Brands (CN:SHRM;OTC:SHRMF) saw this trend coming and its stock has already tripled in value since March as they’ve got lots going for them.

First, they’ve got a vision. To bring help to a population who haven’t been able to benefit from Big Pharma’s traditional medicines.

In fact, they have a whole range of compounds that in clinical trials help everything from depression and anxiety to PTSD and alcoholism.

While these highly praised medicines are still considered illegal, they’re starting to benefit from a new wave of acceptance across the United States and the globe.

See, the FDA just fast-tracked psilocybin, MDMA and ketamine for therapeutic research.

And the results in tests so far have been astounding.

Champignon Brands saw this coming, in fact. That’s why they’ve been strategically positioning themselves for the next big biotech boom.

Unlike many companies in the biotech space, where investors expose themselves to massive risk in the hopes that a certain medical trial will pay off, Champignon Brands has an integrated vertical business model that provides it with a steady income to fund its groundbreaking medical trials.

Additionally, Champignon Brands (CN:SHRM;OTC:SHRMF) has an impressive acquisition list, buying up key companies in the industry in its determination to dominate this up and coming trend.

The Great CRISPR Debate

CRISPR is the technology at the center of one of the biggest debates in the scientific world. And it’s also one of the most fast-moving technologies in the scientific world.

Imagine how quickly computers went from giant boxes that took up entire rooms to little rectangles that fit in your pocket…

Now think about how that progression has impacted modern life.

A similar development is being worked on right now with CRISPR technology, a simple yet extremely powerful tool for editing genomes.

Gene-editing has unlocked a whole world of medical possibilities, like treating cancer or HIV.

These are what are called therapeutic-somatic genetic modifications. But it’s slightly more complicated than that.

It also introduces the possibility of removing the genes that would essentially make a baby immune to those same diseases from the get-go.

And while that’s already quite controversial, the debate really picks up when you consider the same technology could be used to make your future child taller, smarter, prettier or wittier.

It’s essentially pandora’s box - and science has just opened it. But there are some companies pursuing the technology responsibly.

Take CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP), for instance. Their research focuses entirely on the development of transformative gene-based medicine.

Their treatments adhere to the current recommendations of the International Society for Stem Cell Research and target only somatic cells, which means their treatments will not be able to be transferred to a patient’s child.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) is another diverse biotech player with a lot of promising treatments in its pipeline.

From treatments for Huntington’s disease to Hemophilia, Sangamo is developing capabilities that allow them to design therapeutic approaches to resolve the underlying genetic causes of disease.

Quantum Computers

Quantum computing is going to transform the world as we know it.

From curing cancer to bringing an end to climate change, this is where the world’s biggest questions are being answered

Problems that we have previously considered ‘impossible’ could soon be solved in the click of a button. And breakthroughs are being made every day.

Just a few months ago, Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) claimed to have achieved the holy grail of quantum computing - quantum supremacy. It is something that scientists have been working on since the 1980s and, in late 2019, the Silicon Valley giant reported on this huge breakthrough.

So what does this breakthrough mean in laymen’s terms?

Well, the Google device completed a calculation that a supercomputer would take more than 10,000 years to complete… in 3 minutes and 20 seconds.

It is a breakthrough that has been compared to the Wright brother’s first flight - proof of a concept that will likely change the world forever.

And it’s not the first time that Google has been at the forefront of quantum computing. In 2016, Google produced the first completely scalable quantum simulation of a hydrogen molecule. The implication of that breakthrough was equally enormous. If a quantum computer can accurately represent chemistry then it could, one-day, simulate and cure our worst health complications and diseases.

Meanwhile, Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) Quantum Lab in Sydney, Australia has developed the ability to control 50,000 qubits through three wires, a cryogenic CMOS design, and a 1cm2 chip computing at near absolute zero temperatures.

In the words of the director of the Quantum Lab, it is “one of the most sophisticated micro-devices ever made” and its ability to work with any type of quantum computing hardware could change the entire industry.

The next step for Microsoft now that they have this chip is to scale up the computer and begin solving real-world problems.

Arguably the most exciting problem out there is ending climate change. The idea, just like with Google’s hydrogen simulation, is to simulate large complex molecules and then uncover new catalysts for carbon capture that are cheap and hyper-efficient.

Currently, we can simulate small molecules up to a few dozen qubits but need to scale this to the order of 1 million to solve these kinds of problems. Either of these computing giants could hold the key to the next great breakthrough - changing the world forever.

Other companies set to profit from the biotech boom:

Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc (NYSE:Q) is one of the world’s “most admired companies” according to Fortune Magazine. Spanning over 100 countries, Quintiles IMS is definitely ahead of the pack. Quintiles IMS provides research and development solutions to pharmaceutical, biotech, and security industries that push healthcare forward using data and technology.

Founded in 1982, it is safe to say that Quintiles IMS has been around the block a few times. The company’s strong management and forward-thinking attitude provide investors reassurance in a chaotic marketplace. As the world’s largest contract research organization, the company has key relationships throughout the global medical field, making it a strong bet for potential investors.

Veeva (NYSE:VEEV) Veeva is one of the most prominent cloud services providers out there, focusing specifically on the pharmaceutical sector. The company's cloud platform for the world's pharma companies is more popular than ever before.

After rallying to an all-time high in May, its share price has fallen a bit since. While its bigger brother ‘Salesforce’ has a stronger cash flow, Veeva has seen some healthy profits lately. Analysts now argue that the company might be ‘expensive’, but worth it. With an expected growth rate of 24% this year, it looks like investors will be rewarded for their patience.

By. Steve Everett

