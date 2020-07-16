The Billion-Dollar Industry Thriving Amid Global Lockdowns

In March 2020, the novel coronavirus swept through the U.S., forcing stay-at-home orders and business closures across the country—including all but two of the country’s nearly 1,000 casinos.

That same month, New Jersey, Delaware, Nevada, and Pennsylvania—the four U.S. states with legal online poker sites—all reported record-high online gaming revenues. In particular, Nevada, the country’s gambling hub, reported more than a 90% increase from the same month last year.

Even before COVID-19 struck, the online gambling industry has been growing exponentially for years. In 2017, the global market was valued at around $45.8 billion. By 2024, some experts predict global online gambling bets will hit nearly $95 billion. And the global market for online gambling is estimated to grow by 11.5% annually until 2027.

Now, in the stay-at-home ‘new normal,’ this multibillion-dollar trend is exploding faster than anyone could have predicted just a few short months ago.

And when it comes to cashing in on this boom… one company is holding a winning hand.

“There is a huge shift coming to online betting and we are perfectly situated to take advantage of that,” said FansUnite CEO and co-founder Darius Eghdami in an exclusive interview.

While FansUnite (CSE:FANS; OTCMKTS:FUNFF) only went public on May 5, 2020, it’s quickly emerging as a serious player (pun intended) in the public online gambling market.

For one thing, it has some of the most impressive forward-facing sports betting technology in the industry. Its proprietary software allows the company to market unique products and services, and—more importantly—provide increased transparency which allows regulatory oversight in an industry that desperately needs it… all while saving its customers money.

Also, the company’s management team—which includes some of the best players in the business, with decades of combined experience—is pursuing aggressive growth through mergers and acquisitions; in a few short months, it’s already completed or signed multiple strategic deals to grow its user base and greatly expand its service offerings… and it’s actively looking for more.

Specifically, as more and more states legalize sports betting, FansUnite has its eye on capturing the emerging U.S. sports betting market.

Meanwhile, with a market capitalization of just $30 million, the company trades at a substantial discount to some of its industry peers. At these levels, this under-the-radar company could provide an early-stage entry point for investors to get in on this enormous—and rapidly growing—industry…

A moment in history… and a huge potential catalyst

Due to a lack of regulation and oversight, the U.S. sports betting industry has historically been shrouded in mystery.

But in the last couple of years, that’s started to change.

In May 2018, Delaware was the first U.S. state to legalize sports betting following a historic Supreme Court victory. The win set a precedent for any other state that wished to legalize sports betting.

Since then, other states have been quick to follow suit. As of June 2020, 18 states had legalized sports betting, while five more (including Washington, D.C.) have recently passed bills that would allow them to do so. Of the remaining states, only three—Idaho, Wisconsin, and Utah—have yet to introduce measures to make sports betting legal.

In the meantime, Congress has also been contemplating sports betting legislation at the federal level. Although any major legislation has yet to be enacted, there’s been talk: In September 2018, Congress held a hearing on traditional sports betting for the first time in a decade.

And in December of that year, New York Senator Chuck Schumer and then-Utah Senator Orrin Hatch co-sponsored a sweeping bipartisan sports betting bill, which would “put in place world-class safety measures to protect consumers, preserve the integrity of sporting events, and ensure the propriety of the sports wagering market.”

“Sports betting is inevitable—so let’s make sure it’s done right,” Hatch said in the press release.

If passed, the bill could potentially act as a huge tailwind for the sports betting industry.

But even if Congress chooses not to oversee sports betting at a federal level, it’s extremely likely that more and more states will continue to legalize it. After all, the states that have already done so have been raking in revenue.

For instance, Colorado, the most recent state to legalize sports betting, is projecting $40 million in annual tax revenue as soon as it fully launches post-COVID-19.

Experts believe sports betting could be worth some $7–8 billion in the U.S. alone by 2025, up from $833 million in 2019.

Now, let’s talk about the elephant in the room...

Thanks to COVID-19, most major sports leagues originally put a hiatus on—or completely canceled— their regular major sporting events. Many have since rescheduled… but with the resurgence of COVID-19, it’s impossible to tell exactly what the future holds. Understandably, this didn’t have the most positive impact on sports betting.

This, says Eghdami, is why the company is focusing heavily on the niche esports space.

If you’ve never heard of esports… well, you may be a little behind the curve. So let’s catch up: Esports is an umbrella term for the exploding professional video gaming industry. Professional gamers compete, spectators watch online (and wager), and brands advertise. Despite the name, the industry doesn’t just refer to sports-themed games—the space encompasses professional video games of all creeds (yes, even Assassin’s Creed).

While it started as a niche—and often disparaged—hobby space, it’s evolved into a billion-dollar industry in its own right. Sports organizations like the NBA, as well as legends like Michael Jordan, have esports partnerships and endorsements, while major networks like ESPN have been giving it increased exposure.

The idea of watching other people play video games might not sound appealing to you—but the fact is that hundreds of millions of people tune into these games as a form of prime entertainment. Total esports viewership hit 454 million in 2019… and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9% to hit 646 million in 2023.

The industry is also seeing major growth in financial backing. Investments in 2017 were at about $490 million… while in 2018, they hit around $4.5 billion—marking a mindblowing 837% YoY increase.

And FansUnite just made a game-winning acquisition into the esports market...

At the end of June, just over a month after going public, FansUnite (CSE:FANS; OTCMKTS:FUNFF) announced that it signed a deal to acquire Askott Entertainment, Inc., a gambling software company based out of Vancouver.

Since launching in 2013, Askott has won awards for its online gambling software. Specifically, Askott is a recognized leader of the esports gambling market, providing wagering software for multiple fantasy sports leagues, casino-style games, and various other esports.

The Askott acquisition should provide FansUnite the perfect entry point into esports betting. And as more U.S. states legalize the practice, opening up the market for companies to move in, FansUnite could easily become a huge beneficiary of this rapidly exploding growth trend.

A tried and true growth strategy & industry-leading tech

The Askott deal is just one part of FansUnite’s larger mergers & acquisitions (M&A) growth strategy.

Back in March, FansUnite (CSE:FANS; OTCMKTS:FUNFF) officially acquired McBookie—a white-label virtual sportsbook that largely serves the Scottish market. The acquisition was a smart strategic move by the company. The purchase came with a built-in active user base of 10,000 people, as well as $100 million in collective turnover over the previous three years.

Now that the Askott deal has been announced, FansUnite is actively looking for its next merger opportunities—specifically, ones that would give it even more exposure to sports betting in the U.S.

“It’s very expensive to go up against the giants at the moment, so we are looking at creative ways to get into the U.S.,” said Eghdami. “There are some great [sports betting] platforms out there and we are doing our homework right now."

The M&A strategy makes sense: it’s a tried and true growth model in the industry.

After going public on April 23, fantasy sports company DraftKings quickly caught the attention of the market, jumping some 14% on its first day of trading. Since then, it’s made several impressive acquisitions, reaching nearly $12 billion in market capitalization.

Meanwhile, online gambling company The Stars Group, Inc. said it had seen a surge in online casino and poker players during coronavirus. Since then, the company has been acquired by Flutter Entertainment, effectively forming the world’s largest online gambling company, with a market cap of over $11.5 billion.

“The model is one that has worked in the gaming industry, so we want to follow that pattern,” said Eghdami.

Aside from its acquired assets, FansUnite boasts its own proprietary technology. In addition to its own business-to-customer (B2C) sportsbook, set to launch later this year, appropriately branded Sportsbook, the company will sell its “white label” technology to business-to-business (B2B) customers (i.e., companies that want to establish their own gambling platforms). In return, FansUnite would get a portion of their customers’ “house” profits.

Aside from its improved regulatory certainty and transparency over other platforms, FansUnite’s tech boasts another major feature that sets it apart from the rest of the industry…

Users can make transactions with cryptocurrencies in addition to fiat currency.

This is a huge selling point not just for the company’s own Sportsbook users who want to spend their crypto… but for its B2B customers looking to offer their own gambling platforms with best-in-class services.

The bottom line

Online gambling is already booming—and it’s set to explode even higher in years to come.

Recently IPOed FansUnite (CSE:FANS; OTCMKTS:FUNFF) has been operating in the industry for years. It’s got an established user base and industry-recognized technology… it’s scaling its B2B and B2C business segments… and it’s focused on an aggressive M&A growth strategy. It’s got a leadership team with decades of experience, and financial backing from major investors.

As sports betting becomes legalized across the U.S., FansUnite has a plan to move into the market. And even as we wonder about the status of our favorite professional sports leagues in a post-COVID-19 world… and how that might impact the sports betting industry… the company has got that covered, with an eye on the burgeoning esports industry.

It’s clear the successful brands in this industry have the potential to quickly rocket in the charts—just look at DraftKings and its more than $11 billion market cap after IPOing in April.

FansUnite (CSE:FANS; OTCMKTS:FUNFF) currently has a market cap of just $30. Given what we’re seeing in the industry, it’s impossible to tell where that could go. But with its announced corporate strategy, FansUnite could provide the right early stage entry point to a market expected to grow much bigger in just a few short years.



