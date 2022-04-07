"No warning can save people determined to grow suddenly rich" - Lord Overstone

Gold 10 mins 1,945.70 +7.90 +0.41%
Platinum 10 mins 976.50 +18.50 +1.93%
WTI Crude 10 mins 96.01 -0.02 -0.02%
Gasoline 10 mins 3.058 +0.019 +0.61%
Ethanol 18 hours 2.160 +0.000 +0.00%
Silver 10 mins 24.76 +0.03 +0.10%
Silver 10 mins 24.76 +0.03 +0.10%
Copper 10 mins 4.722 +0.022 +0.47%
Brent Crude 10 mins 100.23 -0.35 -0.35%
Natural Gas 10 mins 6.317 -0.042 -0.66%
Heating Oil 10 mins 3.269 +0.001 +0.02%
  • 19 hours Intel Joins Russian Exodus as Chip Shortage Digs In
  • 1 day World’s Richest Have Taken A $400B Wealth Cut Amid Ukraine Crisis
  • 2 days Defensive Stocks Are Your Best Bet Against Inflation
  • 4 days What Does Musk’s Twitter Stake Mean For Social Media?
  • 7 days U.S. Wage Growth Under Threat As Inflation Hits 40-Year High
  • 7 days Three ETFs To Capitalize On The $300 Billion Fintech Boom
  • 9 days 5 Recession-Resistant Stocks To Add To Your Portfolio
  • 10 days Is A Recession Looming?
  • 11 days China's Economy Is Taking A Big Hit From The Ukraine Crisis
  • 14 days U.S Targets Russian Gold Stockpiles
  • 14 days Russia’s War in Ukraine Marks The Beginning Of The End For Globalization
  • 16 days The Auto Industry Just Can’t Catch A Break
  • 17 days Western Companies Are Being Shamed Into Leaving Russia
  • 18 days Trading of Evergrande Halted Again as Global Markets Weigh Consequences
  • 20 days Oligarch “Traitors” Appear to Flee Russia for Dubai
  • 21 days US Airlines Take Another Blow with War
  • 22 days Ride-Hailing Companies: Bargains Or Value Traps As Fuel Prices Surge?
  • 23 days Russia’s $150B Default Risk And What It Means For Investors
  • 25 days Global Currency Markets In Turmoil As Ukraine Crisis Escalates
  • 28 days Russia Considers Nationalizing Foreign Businesses
SuperBowl Is About to Set a New Betting Record

SuperBowl Is About to Set a New Betting Record

This Sunday, the Rams are…

2021’s Black Friday Bummer

2021’s Black Friday Bummer

Due to the supply crunch…

Another Banner Year for Billionaires

Another Banner Year for Billionaires

Unsurprisingly, last year was very…

Josh Owens

Josh Owens

Writer, Safehaven.com

Josh majored in International Relations at the University of Edinburgh and is currently the Content Director at Oilprice.com. Josh has over 6 years of writing…

More Info

Contact Author

Share

Related News

  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Breaking News

World’s Richest Have Taken A $400B Wealth Cut Amid Ukraine Crisis

By Josh Owens - Apr 07, 2022, 7:24 AM CDT World’s Richest Have Taken A $400B Wealth Cut Amid Ukraine Crisis

Earlier in the year, news that the 10 richest men in the world had seen their global wealth double to $1.5tn since the beginning of the pandemic while 163 million more people had been driven below the poverty line caused consternation and widespread uproar. International charitable organization Oxfam went ballistic and urged governments to impose a one-off 99% wealth tax on Covid-19 windfall gains, arguing that the super-rich were unfairly benefiting from stimulus provided by governments.

Well, no nation is yet to heed Oxfam’s call, though Colombia, France, Norway, Spain, and Switzerland collected revenues from net wealth taxes on individuals in 2020. However, the disparity in wealth trends served as further proof that the aphorism that the rich keep getting richer while the poor keep getting poorer still rings true.

Well, sort of.

It’s exactly six weeks since Russia invaded Ukraine and triggered the world’s deadliest security crisis since WWII. The war is considered to pose the biggest risk to Europe due to its heavy reliance on Russian energy products while the World Bank has warned that it could lead to lasting damage to low- and middle-income countries. 

On an individual level, however, the conflict is proving to be a mixed bag for the world’s super-rich. On one hand, U.S. energy barons have seen a 10% wartime wealth boost thanks to a surge in oil and gas prices ever since Russia started its assault on Ukraine. Harold Hamm, Jeffrey Hildebrand, Richard Kinder, George Bruce Kaiser and Dannine Avara have all seen their fortunes leap by double-digit percentages over the past six weeks alone thanks to their stakes in leading oil and gas companies.

But the majority of the world’s tycoons are taking their knocks these days.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, the total wealth of the world’s billionaires has dipped from a record high last year of $13.1tn to $12.7tn amid a drop in global stock markets since Russia invaded Ukraine. The lion’s share of the $400 billion decline can be chalked up to Russia after the country’s billionaires saw their collective wealth fall a staggering $260B thanks to widespread sanctions on Russian oligarchs.

Fewer Billionaires

Whereas the fall in percentage terms in the wealth of the world’s richest has not been big, the sheer number of people who have been struck off the list of the ultra-wealthy tells a more dire story.

According to the annual Forbes magazine ranking of the world's richest people, the world is now home to 2,668 billionaires, 329 less than it had a year ago including 34 fewer Russian billionaires. The decline in the total number of billionaires was the largest since the 2009 financial crisis, and marks a sharp contrast from an increase of more than 600 in 2021 when global stock bounced back from pandemic lows.

A good 169 newcomers to the list in 2021,  including exercise bike company Peloton Interactive’s (NASDAQ:PTON) John Foley and the dating app Bumble Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BMBL) Whitney Wolfe Herd have already dropped off. PTON stock is down 31% YTD while BMBL has declined 24%.

Some 236 people have joined the billionaire club for the first time, including the pop star Rihanna, the Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson and the venture capitalist Joshua Kushner.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk, the eccentric boss of Tesla Inc.(NASDAQ:TSLA) and SpaceX, has been named the world’s richest man for the first time with a $219bn fortune, up $68bn on the previous year thanks in large part to the meteoric rise by TSLA stock. TSLA has declined 14% YTD but is still +51% over the past 12 months, giving the company a valuation of $1.13 trillion, by far the highest by an automaker.

Musk has leapfrogged Amazon Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) Jeff Bezos thanks to a 7% YTD drop by AMZN as well as $1.5B donated to charity. Bezos’ $171bn fortune makes him the second richest person on the planet.

Back to homepage

Previous Post

China's Economy Is Taking A Big Hit From The Ukraine Crisis

Next Post

Intel Joins Russian Exodus as Chip Shortage Digs In

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment










Copyright © 2022 Safehaven.com All rights reserved.
By using this site you agree to the Disclaimer, Privacy and Cookie Policy.