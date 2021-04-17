"No warning can save people determined to grow suddently rich" - Lord Overstone

Gold 10 mins 1,780.20 +13.40 +0.76%
Platinum 10 mins 1,208.70 +8.50 +0.71%
WTI Crude 9 hours 63.13 -0.33 -0.52%
Gasoline 9 hours 2.040 -0.012 -0.58%
Ethanol 9 hours 2.010 +0.000 +0.00%
Silver 10 mins 26.11 +0.14 +0.54%
Silver 10 mins 26.11 +0.14 +0.54%
Copper 10 mins 4.168 -0.051 -1.20%
Brent Crude 9 hours 66.77 -0.17 -0.25%
Natural Gas 9 hours 2.680 +0.022 +0.83%
Heating Oil 9 hours 1.896 -0.003 -0.17%
  • 2 hours Are Bitcoin’s Environmental Risks Overblown?
  • 9 hours Why The Gold Rush Ran Out Of Steam
  • 3 days Coinbase IPO Explodes, But Fails To Keep Its Momentum
  • 3 days China Slaps Alibaba With Record $2.75B Antitrust Fine
  • 4 days The Pandemic Has Culled The Middle Class
  • 6 days Legacy Automakers See Massive Spike In Sales
  • 7 days Tesla's Biggest Competitor Is Going Cobalt-Free
  • 8 days Stocks That Could Benefit From Biden’s $2.5 Trillion Infrastructure Plan
  • 9 days The Mafia Has Expanded Its Influencer Under COVID-19
  • 10 days How Fintech Will Get Skeptics Into Crypto
  • 11 days Monday Markets Rise On Stellar Jobs Report
  • 14 days Not Even Bribery Allegations Can Crush Cannabis Boom
  • 19 days Canada May Become Leader In Booming Battery Market
  • 20 days Nearly 42% Of All Amazon Reviews Are Fake
  • 21 days Kidnapping Is Big Business In Nigeria
  • 21 days COVID Fraud Amounts To Nearly $570M
  • 24 days Art Is Now An Algorithm
  • 25 days TikTok Threatens America, Tesla Threatens China
  • 26 days Small-Cap Energy Sectors With Big Upside
  • 29 days Coinbase Valued At $68 Billion Ahead Of IPO
The Bitcoin Guessing Game At ‘Halving Time’

The Bitcoin Guessing Game At ‘Halving Time’

There is no bitcoin guru…

Is Bitcoin Actually Worth The Energy It Uses?

Is Bitcoin Actually Worth The Energy It Uses?

Bitcoin’s energy consumption has been…

Citibank Analyst Predicts $300k Bitcoin By End Of 2021

Citibank Analyst Predicts $300k Bitcoin By End Of 2021

Citibank analyst Thomas Fitzpatrick made…

Oilprice.com

Oilprice.com

Writer, OilPrice.com

Information/Articles and Prices on a wide range of commodities: We have assembled a team of experienced writers to provide you with information on Crude Oil,…

More Info

Contact Author

Share

Related News

  1. Home
  2. Cryptocurrencies
  3. Bitcoin

Are Bitcoin’s Environmental Risks Overblown?

By Oilprice.com - Apr 17, 2021, 12:00 AM CDT Bitcoin

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have received a lot of negative attention in recent months and years for their absolutely staggering energy consumption. Bitcoin alone consumes approximately the same amount of energy the Netherlands thanks to the extremely energy-intensive “mining” process in which miners hook up computers--in some cases entire warehouses full of them--to solve complex computational puzzles to verify transactions (a process known as “proof of work”) in the public blockchain ledger on which the cryptocurrency system depends--a job for which they are rewarded with small amounts of Bitcoin. As such, the more computers that are busily contributing to the blockchain, the more (crypto) money is produced, incentivizing ever greater amounts of energy-sucking computational power as the price of Bitcoin skyrockets

This considerable drawback to what many believe to be the dawn of the cryptocurrency era has created some extremely outspoken opponents and critics of Bitcoin and other e-currency companies. One such naysayer is none other than Bill Gates, who has publicly warned that Bitcoin is bad for climate change. "Bitcoin uses more electricity per transaction than any other method known to mankind,” Gates was quoted by the New York Times last month, before going on to call himself a "Bitcoin skeptic."

Gates is not the only high-profile Bitcoin skeptic. Analysts representing the Bank of America wrote in a note on Wednesday the cryptocurrency is "not good news for the environment,” before detailing that "Bitcoin's estimated energy consumption has grown over 200% in the past two years, creating large environmental risks," in no small part thanks to the fact that so much of Bitcoin mining happens in China, where coal is still a massive part of the domestic energy mix. According to the IEA’s most recent data, most of China’s energy is sourced from coal, which accounts for about 58% of the total energy mix. 

Proponents of Bitcoin, however, say that Bitcoin is much more eco-friendly than those figures would lead you to believe. A September 2020 report from Cambridge University found that an estimated 39% of the crypto-asset industry’s proof-of-work mining is actually powered by renewable energy, primarily hydroelectric. (We also have China to thank for much of that hydropower). While is this certainly reassuring for many climate-activists-cum-Bitcoin-skeptics, it’s actually a major step down from a previous study that Bitcoin defenders had previously turned to make the claim that 76% of mining was done with renewable sourced energy and which has since been debunked

Still, 39% is nothing to scoff at, and some Bitcoin advocates say that the cryptocurrency can actually help catalyze the development of new renewable energy technologies in the future by enabling rapid returns on climate-conscious investments. Mike Coyler, CEO of Foundry, one of North America’s biggest cryptocurrency mining companies, told Markets Insider that he believes that Bitcoin can serve as "a bridge between our current energy production and this future world of renewable energy production." He bases this argument on the fact that the rise of renewables, which are by nature variable according to weather patterns and other environmental factors, sometimes leading to energy oversupply. Putting a Bitcoin mining operation next to renewable energy production sites can provide a use for this energy overflow, thereby incentivizing further development of clean energy technologies and infrastructure. 

"It allows for a faster payback on those solar projects or wind projects, which means more of them can be built faster in regions where before it was not attractive, because they would produce too much energy for the grid in that area," Coyler was quoted.

If this theory proves to be true, it could have major implications, as a way to take the edge off of crypto’s massive and growing carbon footprint escalates as the cryptocurrency industry continues to go gangbusters. Just this week cryptocurrency Coinbase went public in an IPO that pushed the total cryptoasset exchange market value to a staggering $85.8 billion. 

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com 

Back to homepage

Previous Post

Coinbase IPO Explodes, But Fails To Keep Its Momentum

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment










Copyright © 2021 Safehaven.com All rights reserved.
By using this site you agree to the Disclaimer, Privacy and Cookie Policy.