"No warning can save people determined to grow suddently rich" - Lord Overstone

Gold 15 mins 1,726.40 -9.10 -0.52%
Platinum 15 mins 906.50 +20.20 +2.28%
WTI Crude 10 mins 34.51 +1.26 +3.79%
Gasoline 34 mins 1.066 +0.028 +2.67%
Ethanol 14 hours 1.108 +0.039 +3.65%
Silver 15 mins 17.87 +0.17 +0.97%
Silver 15 mins 17.87 +0.17 +0.97%
Copper 15 mins 2.418 +0.031 +1.30%
Brent Crude 10 mins 36.32 +0.79 +2.22%
Natural Gas 14 mins 1.716 -0.015 -0.87%
Heating Oil 11 mins 1.019 +0.037 +3.78%
  • 11 hours The Bitcoin Miner That Is Paid To Do Nothing
  • 14 hours Capital Gain vs. Capital Consumption
  • 16 hours Tesla’s Latest Battery Innovation Ready For Use In China
  • 1 day China Targets Hong Kong As Cold War With US Heats Up
  • 2 days No Shirt, No Shoes, No Mask, No Service
  • 4 days Is Bitcoin Actually Worth The Energy It Uses?
  • 4 days Insurance Companies Are Turning People Away As COVID-19 Crisis Escalates
  • 4 days Mining Exploration To Drop By Nearly 30% Despite Gold Boom
  • 4 days Europe Set To Unveil Its $500 Billion 'Green Deal'
  • 5 days Major Diamond Mine Slashes Production
  • 5 days Social Security Could Dry Up In Less Than A Decade
  • 5 days Europe On The Brink Of Economic Crisis
  • 5 days Barrick Gold Launches Exploration Program In Japan
  • 6 days COVID-19 Is A Hacker’s Paradise
  • 6 days Why Big Finance Is Bailing On Fossil Fuels
  • 7 days A New Trade War Will Send Gold Even Higher
  • 7 days Could COVID-19 Lead To Authoritarianism?
  • 7 days The $30 Trillion Mega-Trend To Watch As Markets Bounce Back
  • 8 days Gold Soars To 7-Year Highs
  • 8 days From Smartphones To Smart VR Acquisition, Apple Pushes the Envelope
Is Bitcoin Actually Worth The Energy It Uses?

Is Bitcoin Actually Worth The Energy It Uses?

Bitcoin’s energy consumption has been…

Bitcoin Eyes $10,000 After Another Bullish Push

Bitcoin Eyes $10,000 After Another Bullish Push

Bitcoin price crossed the one-year…

Has Bitcoin Become A Bona Fide Safe Haven?

Has Bitcoin Become A Bona Fide Safe Haven?

On Tuesday, Bleakley Advisory Group’s…

Josh Owens

Josh Owens

Writer, Safehaven.com

Josh majored in International Relations at the University of Edinburgh and is currently the Content Director at Oilprice.com. Josh has over 6 years of writing…

More Info

Contact Author

Share

Related News

  1. Home
  2. Cryptocurrencies
  3. Bitcoin

The Bitcoin Miner That Is Paid To Do Nothing

By Josh Owens - May 25, 2020, 4:00 PM CDT Bitcoin Miners

In 2017, bitcoin burst into the global consciousness when it soared from below $1,000 to nearly $20,000. It then just as quickly dropped out of the limelight as it crashed to below $4,000 and investors began to doubt claims that it would become the global currency of the future.

But while bitcoin may have dropped off the front pages, the cryptocurrency itself and the mining industry behind it are very much alive and kicking. Bitcoin miners, which saw a wave of bankruptcies when prices crash in 2018, are expected to return to profitability this year. The majority of those miners will maximize their profits by building their heat-producing mining computers in a cold climate and close to a cheap source of energy. But one innovative company in West Texas is doing things differently.

Layer1, a startup backed by billionaire Peter Theil, set up its operations in one of the hottest states in the country, and now it is making money even when it’s computers are turned off. The secret to this company’s success has been its ability to turn its mining operations into massive bitcoin batteries that will sell power back to the grid when there are demand shocks. In summer, Texas can see a doubling of its peak electricity use, which puts utilities in the state under massive strain. During these peaks, Layer1 will switch off its mining operations and allow its 100mw load to flow to the grid. In return for this service, the company receives an annual premium equating to roughly $17 million. That reduces Layer1’s all-in power price by 75 percent, meaning the company pays just 10 percent of what residential customers would pay for energy. While that may seem like a massive premium to pay as insurance against demand spikes, it remains cheaper for the grid operators than building a new power plant or installing a battery to have on standby. 

With an annual energy footprint slightly larger than that of Switzerland, bitcoin miners the world over may soon consider acting as a backup to energy grids that face seasonal spikes. Texas, which is both the largest oil-producing state and the largest wind energy-producing state in the United States has plenty of cheap energy for miners to take advantage of. And with its major electricity demand spikes in summer, it seems bitcoin miners may soon have to reconsider where they are setting up shop.

By Josh Owens for Safehaven.com 

More Top Reads From Safehaven.com:

Back to homepage

Previous Post

Is Bitcoin Actually Worth The Energy It Uses?

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Copyright © 2020 Safehaven.com All rights reserved.
By using this site you agree to the Disclaimer, Privacy and Cookie Policy.