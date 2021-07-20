"No warning can save people determined to grow suddenly rich" - Lord Overstone

Gold 15 mins 1,803.10 -8.30 -0.46%
Platinum 15 mins 1,074.70 +9.50 +0.89%
WTI Crude 11 mins 70.35 +3.15 +4.69%
Gasoline 11 mins 2.206 +0.075 +3.51%
Ethanol 18 hours 2.320 +0.000 +0.00%
Silver 15 mins 25.25 +0.25 +1.00%
Silver 15 mins 25.25 +0.25 +1.00%
Copper 15 mins 4.272 +0.008 +0.20%
Brent Crude 11 mins 72.22 +2.87 +4.14%
Natural Gas 11 mins 3.939 +0.063 +1.63%
Heating Oil 11 mins 2.088 +0.075 +3.75%
  • 19 hours Robinhood To Trade On Nasdaq Targeting $32B Valuation
  • 5 days Facial Recognition Is Watching You
  • 6 days Biden’s $3.5T ‘Human Infrastructure’ Workaround
  • 6 days The Fed’s $3 Trillion Headache
  • 9 days Why Bitcoin Could Struggle To Recover After Epic Crash
  • 9 days Wells Fargo Back In The Spotlight Over Personal Loan Cancellations
  • 10 days Delta Variant Real Threat To Economic Recovery
  • 13 days JEDI Drama Continues With Microsoft Contract Cut
  • 15 days DiDi Shares Take a Beating From Chinese Regulators
  • 16 days Thousands Of Companies Hit In Latest Ransomware Attack
  • 16 days Jobs Report Has Big Numbers, But Still Big Problems
  • 17 days Robinhood’s ‘Mission’ Questioned in $70M Fine
  • 20 days Didi Just Went Public, And Uber Is Loving It
  • 21 days Islamic Finance On Track To Hit $3.7 Trillion
  • 22 days The Lumber Bubble Is Bursting
  • 26 days A New Entry In The Two Trillion Dollar Club
  • 26 days 3 Upcoming IPOs To Watch As IPO Market Rebounds
  • 28 days Welcome To The Used Car Bonanza
  • 29 days The Year Of The Retail Investor Keeps Getting Bigger
  • 30 days Airlines Could Recover, But Crew Remain Elusive
America's Semiconductor Shortage Is Just Getting Started

America's Semiconductor Shortage Is Just Getting Started

The global semiconductor shortage has…

Wall Street Banks Are Back

Wall Street Banks Are Back

America’s largest investment banks have…

DiDi Shares Take a Beating From Chinese Regulators

DiDi Shares Take a Beating From Chinese Regulators

Less than a week after…

Fred Dunkley

Fred Dunkley

Writer, Safehaven.com

Fred Dunkley is a tech analyst, writer, and seasoned investor. Fred has years of experience covering global markets and geopolitics. 

More Info

Contact Author

Share

Related News

  1. Home
  2. Investing
  3. Stocks

Robinhood To Trade On Nasdaq Targeting $32B Valuation

By Fred Dunkley - Jul 20, 2021, 5:08 PM CDT Robinhood To Trade On Nasdaq Targeting $32B Valuation

By now it’s clear to all that Robinhood will take from the rich … what happens after that remains unclear, but retail investors will now have a chance to decide on their own as the disruptive zero-fee trading app prepares to go public. 

Robinhood, the most popular trading app, especially among novice and young traders, said it will trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol HOOD.

With an initial offering price ranging between $38 and $42 per share, Robinhood is expected to reach up to a $32 billion valuation, which would make it worth more than two-thirds of companies on the S&P 500.

According to its amended prospectus, the company plans to sell 52.4 million shares in the IPO, with founders Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt selling another 2.6 million shares in the deal. After the IPO closes, they will still own 7.9% each.

Robinhood has been targeting an IPO since at least last year, but it’s been a bumpy road pot-holed with regulatory inquiries, including a hearing convened by the House Financial Services Committee.

Robinhood was last valued at $11.7 billion in its private fundraising round in September. In February, the company announced that it had raised a further $3.4 billion in a funding round.

The start-up grew from one million subscribers in 2016 to six million accounts in 2018. Just last year, Robinhood added 3 million accounts, with half of them first-time traders. Currently, it has more than 18 million.

The company was created by Tenev and Bhatt in 2013, serving as co-CEOs together and still own the majority of the company’s shares. Other notable investors include Ribbit Capital, ICONIQ Capital, Andreessen Horowitz, Sequoia, Index Ventures, and NEA.

Late last month, Robinhood was fined $70 million by financial regulators for misleading customers and causing them to lose millions of dollars.

The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) wrote in a complaint Robinhood had inflicted "widespread and significant harm" on millions of customers by providing them with false information about their investments.

Last September, the SEC was looking into Robinhood’s practice of selling clients’ orders on to high-frequency trading firms. Robinhood paid $65 million to settle the case.

Robinhood was also facing political and customer backlash because it temporarily curbed trading in GameStop and other stocks.

Unlike some recent IPOs from this year and last, Robinhood operated with profit in 2020 and generated a net income of $7.45 million on net revenue of $959 million. In the first quarter of this year, Robinhood generated $522 million in revenue, up 309% from earned in the first quarter last year.

Robinhood makes approximately 50% of its money through a system known as payment for order flow, which is part of the “steal from the rich, give to the poor” controversy. Whenever someone executes a stock trade on the Robinhood platform, the company gets the actual stock from a third-party known as a “market maker.” The market maker sells the stock to Robinhood for a small premium compared to what it paid for the stock.

Repeated millions of times over, those tiny premiums add up nicely. 

According to some estimates, Robinhood makes nearly $19,000 from selling user orders per dollar in the average user’s account per one quarter. In comparison, older brokers made much less per user account, with TD Ameritrade making $1,881, E-Trade $1,326, and Charles Schwab $195.

Back to homepage

Previous Post

DiDi Shares Take a Beating From Chinese Regulators

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment










Copyright © 2021 Safehaven.com All rights reserved.
By using this site you agree to the Disclaimer, Privacy and Cookie Policy.