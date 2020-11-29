"No warning can save people determined to grow suddently rich" - Lord Overstone

Gold 15 mins 1,774.50 -13.60 -0.76%
Platinum 15 mins 959.40 -5.40 -0.56%
WTI Crude 11 mins 44.77 -0.76 -1.67%
Gasoline 52 mins 1.257 -0.025 -1.93%
Ethanol 2 days 1.400 +0.030 +2.19%
Silver 15 mins 22.22 -0.42 -1.85%
Silver 15 mins 22.22 -0.42 -1.85%
Copper 15 mins 3.471 +0.053 +1.55%
Brent Crude 11 mins 47.31 -0.87 -1.81%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.922 +0.079 +2.78%
Heating Oil 24 mins 1.355 -0.026 -1.85%
  • 11 hours The Shroom Boom Is Here To Stay
  • 1 day Biden Will Be A Boon For Solar Stocks
  • 3 days The Gold Rally Has Finally Run Out Of Steam
  • 4 days Citibank Analyst Predicts $300k Bitcoin By End Of 2021
  • 6 days Bitcoin Lives Up To Its Safe Haven Status In A Big Way
  • 7 days 14 Million People Will Lose Unemployment Benefits On December 31st
  • 8 days Why 12 Million American Millionaires Isn’t Good News
  • 9 days Big Oil Is Paying The Price For Investing In Renewables
  • 10 days The Banking Industry’s $35 Billion Gravy Train Could Disappear
  • 11 days Did Amazon Just Democratize Prescription Drugs?
  • 13 days The Private Space Race Just Got Very Real
  • 14 days Short Sellers Are Willing Big In This Turbulent Market
  • 16 days SpaceX Gets Go-Ahead To Send Humans Into Space
  • 17 days Saudi Arabia Lost $27 Billion In Oil Crash
  • 17 days China’s Big Tech Takes A Hit As Regulators Crack Down
  • 18 days Black Friday Could Be Retailers’ Only Hope
  • 19 days Why You Should Not Dump Your Stay At Home Stocks Just Yet
  • 20 days The Real Reason Why Uber And Lyft Stocks Have Soared Nearly 50%
  • 22 days Bitcoin Heads Towards $16,000 And No One’s Cashing In
  • 23 days Elon Musk’s $250 Tesla Tequila Is Already Sold Out
Another Stock Market Crash Could be Looming

Another Stock Market Crash Could be Looming

The global pandemic was directly…

The Real Reason Why Uber And Lyft Stocks Have Soared Nearly 50%

The Real Reason Why Uber And Lyft Stocks Have Soared Nearly 50%

Uber and Lyft are celebrating…

Trump And Biden: How The Stocks Divvy Up

Trump And Biden: How The Stocks Divvy Up

Stocks are just as polarized…

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Writer, Safehaven.com

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Contact Author

Share

Related News

  1. Home
  2. Investing
  3. Stocks

The Shroom Boom Is Here To Stay

By Alex Kimani - Nov 29, 2020, 6:00 PM CST Shroom Boom

The psychedelics boom continues to sweep across the United States, and each week brings a new development for the budding sector. Psychedelic medicine has been showing great promise, so much so that the U.S. FDA and Health Canada have begun to fast-track psychedelic substances such as psilocybin, MDMA and Ketamine for research and development. Suddenly, with the federal government supporting medical research instead of holding it back, the psychedelics industry has truly taken off.

Psilocybin, the active ingredient in Magic Mushrooms, has been stealing the limelight over the past few months thanks to multiple positive legislative developments.

Back in 2019, Denver and Oakland took an important first step to bringing this wonder drug to the masses after they decriminalized psilocybin. Since then, the psilocybin momentum has only continued to accelerate globally. What’s driving the latest shroom boom amid the global pandemic? The same factors that drove the cannabis boom of a few years back: Changing laws, changing science and changing consumer attitudes. 

Bearing this in mind, here are some of the best psychedelic/psilocybin stocks to buy for potentially huge gains.

#1. Mind Medicine 

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMEDF) has established itself as a leader in the emerging psychedelic/psilocybin medicinal space. MindMed is a medium-sized company with a $420M market capitalization--but with a potentially huge upside potential over the next several years. Mind you that MindMed is up a staggering 610% in the year-to-date and 735% over the past 12 months.

MindMed has a pretty simple business proposition. The company has been hard at work building a compelling portfolio of psychedelic-inspired medicines. If successful, these drugs could spark massive growth for MindMed.

Related: Waymo Set To Roll Out Fully Self-Driving Vehicles

 MindMed has two blockbusters lined up to treat two of mankind’s greatest afflictions: Substance addiction and ADHD.

 MindMed’s 18-MC is a drug that has been developed to normalize dopamine irregularities in patients. This promising drug is currently in Phase 1 human trials, and could enter Phase 2 trials as soon as the end of the current year. Meanwhile, MindMed is also pioneering microdosing trials for LSD and psilocybin in the treatment of ADHD, the first trials of their nature.

Bearing this in mind, it’s not hard to see why this stock has been rallying so hard.

#2. Champignon Brands 

Champignon Brands Inc. (CSE:SHRMF) is doing pretty much the same thing as MindMed but with a bigger focus on treating even bigger problems: Depression and PTSD.

Champignon Brands is pursuing the use of dissociative psychedelics such as ketamine, psilocybin and MDMA to treat depression and PTSD with its promising drugs in preclinical trials. The only reason why this stock has not soared like MindMed is because a revenue-generating product might take longer to hit the markets.

However, if Champignon’s unique psychedelic solutions do prove effective in treating depression and PTSD or even one of the two conditions, the potential could be enormous.

The global PTSD therapeutic treatment market is nearly worth $10 billion-plus while global spending on anxiety disorder and depression treatment is ~ $18 billion. Thus, Champignon could be ready to disrupt a combined $28 billion-plus market.

Very much like MindMed, Champignon is a potential multibillion-dollar company in the making and definitely one of the best psychedelic stocks to buy.

#3. Revive Therapeutics 

Whereas MindMed and Champignon Brands are pure plays shroom stocks, Revive Therapeutics (OTC:RVVTF) is more of a mixed play on this megatrend.

Indeed, Revive is more of a marijuana company with a focus on developing CBD pharmaceuticals that can be used to treat rare inflammatory areas such as liver disease.

Revive’s drugs have already won FDA approval for orphan drug status for the treatment of CBD and liver disease.

Still, Revive qualifies to be on this list after it recently plunged into the psychedelics space with the acquisition of Psilocin Pharma, a company that has been experimenting with psilocybin-based therapeutics for the treatment of mental health issues.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Safehaven.com:

Back to homepage

Previous Post

Biden Will Be A Boon For Solar Stocks

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment










Copyright © 2020 Safehaven.com All rights reserved.
By using this site you agree to the Disclaimer, Privacy and Cookie Policy.