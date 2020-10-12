"No warning can save people determined to grow suddently rich" - Lord Overstone

Gold 10 mins 1,922.60 -6.30 -0.33%
Platinum 10 mins 879.20 +2.90 +0.33%
WTI Crude 11 mins 39.52 +0.09 +0.23%
Gasoline 15 mins 1.177 +0.002 +0.14%
Ethanol 2 hours 1.400 +0.000 +0.00%
Silver 10 mins 25.11 -0.16 -0.64%
Silver 10 mins 25.11 -0.16 -0.64%
Copper 10 mins 3.044 -0.020 -0.65%
Brent Crude 11 mins 41.82 +0.10 +0.24%
Natural Gas 12 mins 2.820 -0.061 -2.12%
Heating Oil 11 mins 1.160 +0.003 +0.26%
  • 3 hours Europe Wants To End The Big Tech Monopoly
  • 10 hours New Breakthrough Could Transform Rare Earth Mining
  • 1 day Waymo Set To Roll Out Fully Self-Driving Vehicles
  • 2 days Aramco Dividend Won’t Cover Saudi Budget Gap
  • 3 days Credit Card Debt Plummets Amid COVID
  • 4 days Biden Plan Targets “Wealthy” Taxpayers
  • 5 days McAfee Arrested In Spain On Tax Evasion Charges
  • 5 days South Asia Is Set To Unleash A Flurry Of IPOs
  • 6 days U.S. Takes Stake In Irish Battery Metal Producer
  • 7 days Jobs Report Paints Dire Picture of US Economy
  • 7 days Stocks Rebounding As Trump’s Condition Reportedly Improves
  • 10 days Election Proofing Your Energy Portfolio
  • 11 days 13-Minute COVID Tests Could Get Life Back To Normal
  • 12 days Trump And Biden: How The Stocks Divvy Up
  • 13 days The Problem With California's Electric Dream
  • 14 days TikTok’s 11th-Hour Reprieve
  • 14 days Wealthy Investors Have Been Fleeing Stocks Since April
  • 15 days Thorium Could Kickstart A New Nuclear Boom
  • 16 days Is A Massive Gold Rally On The Horizon?
  • 16 days Can Tesla Really Produce A $25,000 Self-Driving Electric Car?
Electric Vehicle Demand Set To Outpace Battery Metal Production

Electric Vehicle Demand Set To Outpace Battery Metal Production

As electric vehicle demand soars,…

Cobalt Squeeze Threatens The Electric Vehicle Boom

Cobalt Squeeze Threatens The Electric Vehicle Boom

Prices of cobalt, a key…

BMW Signs $2.3 Billion Battery Deal With Swedish Producer

BMW Signs $2.3 Billion Battery Deal With Swedish Producer

German luxury vehicle maker BMW…

Mining.com

Mining.com

Mining.com

MINING.com is a web-based global mining publication focusing on news and commentary about mining and mineral exploration. The site is a one-stop-shop for mining industry…

More Info

Contact Author

Share

Related News

  1. Home
  2. Commodities
  3. Industrial Metals

New Breakthrough Could Transform Rare Earth Mining

By Mining.com - Oct 12, 2020, 11:00 AM CDT Rare Earth Mining

Researchers at the University of Exeter and the Australian National University published a study that may help pinpoint new, untapped neodymium and dysprosium deposits.

In the paper – which appeared in the journal Science Advances – the scientists explain that they conducted a series of experiments that showed that sodium and potassium – rather than chlorine or fluorine as previously thought – were the key ingredients for making these rare earth elements soluble.

According to the experts, this is crucial as it determines whether they crystalize – making them fit for extraction – or stay dissolved in fluids.

In detail, the team led by Michael Anenburg simulated the crystallization of molten carbonate magma to find out which elements would be concentrated in the hot waters leftover from the crystallization process.

NEODYMIUM AND DYSPROSIUM ARE ESSENTIAL FOR THE PRODUCTION OF DIGITAL DEVICES AND CLEAN ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE

The trial showed that sodium and potassium make the rare earths soluble in solution. Without sodium and potassium, rare earth minerals precipitate in the carbonatite itself.  With sodium, intermediate minerals like burbankite form and are then replaced. With potassium, dysprosium is more soluble than neodymium and carried out to the surrounding rocks.

“My tiny experimental capsules revealed minerals that nature typically hides from us. It was a surprise how well they explain what we see in natural rocks and ore deposits,” Anenburg said in a media statement. Related: Cobalt Squeeze Threatens The Electric Vehicle Boom

For co-author Frances Wall, the experiment turned out to be an elegant solution that helps better understand where ‘heavy’ rare earths like dysprosium and ‘light’ rare earths like neodymium’ may be concentrated in and around carbonatite intrusions. 

“We were always looking for evidence of chloride-bearing solutions but failing to find it. These results give us new ideas,” Wall said.

Neodymium and dysprosium are essential for the production of digital devices and clean energy infrastructure such as wind turbines and electric car motors.

By Mining.com 

More Top Reads From Safehaven.com:

Back to homepage

Previous Post

U.S. Takes Stake In Irish Battery Metal Producer

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment










Copyright © 2020 Safehaven.com All rights reserved.
By using this site you agree to the Disclaimer, Privacy and Cookie Policy.