"No warning can save people determined to grow suddenly rich" - Lord Overstone

Gold 10 mins 1,755.70 -1.30 -0.07%
Platinum 10 mins 962.20 -0.20 -0.02%
WTI Crude 10 mins 75.27 +0.24 +0.32%
Gasoline 5 hours 2.254 +0.024 +1.09%
Ethanol 31 mins 2.207 +0.000 +0.00%
Silver 10 mins 22.14 +0.09 +0.42%
Silver 10 mins 22.14 +0.09 +0.42%
Copper 10 mins 4.110 +0.020 +0.50%
Brent Crude 5 hours 78.52 -0.12 -0.15%
Natural Gas 11 mins 5.971 +0.104 +1.77%
Heating Oil 5 hours 2.342 +0.034 +1.48%
  • 10 hours Top Performing Cannabis Stocks of the Year
  • 1 day Millennials Could Power A 20-Year Bull Stock Market
  • 7 days The Million-Dollar Question: Will China Bail Out Evergrande?
  • 8 days 3 Restaurant Stocks In Full Recovery Mode
  • 8 days Bitcoin Is Driven By Testosterone
  • 13 days Quantum Computing Is The Newest Megatrend In Silicon Valley
  • 14 days How To Invest In The Cybersecurity Boom
  • 16 days Investors Are Patient With Unprofitable Giants
  • 18 days Wells Fargo Back In The Scandal Spotlight Once Again
  • 20 days 5 Stocks To Keep A Close Eye On This Year
  • 21 days As Auto Giants Flail, Look To Chip Stocks For Gains
  • 22 days Central America Is Ready For The Bitcoin Hustle
  • 24 days China’s Video Game Restrictions Unlikely To Slow Down Booming Industry
  • 25 days Top Performing Stocks As Inflation Fears Grow
  • 26 days US Airline Stocks Take A Beating On New EU Restrictions
  • 27 days This IPO Could Open Sustainable Fashion Floodgates
  • 28 days Crypto Crime Nets Another $2B Fraudster
  • 30 days This Week’s Hottest Meme Stocks
  • 31 days Why World Markets Should Be Watching Germany Closely
  • 36 days ‘Easy Money’: Crypto Is Still Attracting Newbie Investors
As Auto Giants Flail, Look To Chip Stocks For Gains

As Auto Giants Flail, Look To Chip Stocks For Gains

According to new research from…

Investors Are Patient With Unprofitable Giants

Investors Are Patient With Unprofitable Giants

Some of the biggest companies,…

This Week’s Hottest Meme Stocks

This Week’s Hottest Meme Stocks

This year continues to be…

Fred Dunkley

Fred Dunkley

Writer, Safehaven.com

Fred Dunkley is a tech analyst, writer, and seasoned investor. Fred has years of experience covering global markets and geopolitics. 

More Info

Contact Author

Share

Related News

  1. Home
  2. Investing
  3. Stocks

Top Performing Cannabis Stocks of the Year

By Fred Dunkley - Sep 30, 2021, 8:37 AM CDT Top Performing Cannabis Stocks of the Year

Let’s just cut to the chase and say it: The cannabis sector has massively underperformed in the current year.

Indeed, the world's largest cannabis ETF--ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ), with over $1B in assets under management–has been a major laggard in an otherwise bullish market for equities, managing a paltry 4.7% return YTD vs. 15.9% by the broad market S&P 500 Index.

The sad fact is that many businesses in this space are likely to remain subject to volatility and wild swings thanks to the commodity’s mixed legal status.

Investing in the cannabis sector is a real exercise in patience and calls for a strong tolerance for risk. The harsh reality is that despite the clear intent by a cross-section of lawmakers to have cannabis legalized or at least decriminalized, it might be several more years--at the very least--before legal weed finally wins Federal approval, thanks to heavy resistance mainly by  Republican lawmakers in the Senate.

The good news: Despite the current uncertainty over federal legalization of cannabis, U.S. cannabis sales are still growing at a healthy clip, and are set to hit ~$41.3B in 2026, as per Reuters reports.

Legal cannabis sales approached $17.6B in 2020, good for a healthy ~45.5% YoY growth, and the market is set to expand further as more and more states clear legal hurdles against the use of cannabis. Meanwhile, despite the current legal overhang, Cantor Fitzgerald projects U.S. marijuana sales to approach $36B in 2023.

Although the cannabis sector has underwhelmed this year, here are some standout performers in a sea of mediocrity:

#1. MedMen Enterprises Inc.

       Market Cap: $393.0M

       YTD Returns: 123.8%

California-based MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTCQB:MMNFF), through its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabis company in the United States. The company cultivates, produces, distributes, and retails recreational and medicinal cannabis under the LuxLyte and MedMen Red brand names. As of September 15, 2021, it operated 23 stores in California, Florida, Nevada, Illinois, and Arizona.

MedMen shares have been surging after Tilray Inc.(NYSE:TLRY) announced on Tuesday that it acquired a majority of convertible notes giving it a significant equity position in the former subject to federal legalization of cannabis.

Momentum is shifting for MedMen, thanks to the Tilray deal and $100M equity investment announced by the company at the same time.

#2. OrganiGram Holdings Inc.

       Market Cap: $724.2M

       YTD Returns: 85.0%

Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI), is a Canadian marijuana company that, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in its home country. The company offers a variety of cannabis products including cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for the adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co., ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands. It also offers medical cannabis products for the medical market.

As a multi-state cannabis distributor, OGI looks set to benefit after the U.S. House of Representatives approved a bill enabling banks to do business with cannabis companies without fear of penalty, as per Bloomberg reports.

The so-called SAFE Banking Act would be a boon for marijuana companies, which have so-far used to deal in cash because of federal restrictions, which implied extra security costs and logistical problems. The measure was approved by voice vote as part of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for fiscal year 2022.

 #3. Cannabis Growth ETF 

        AUM: $5.1M

        52-Week Returns: 94.5%

 

If you have never heard of this cannabis ETF, there’s a good reason why that is the case: It’s small and relatively new.

Foothill Capital Management is converting its Cannabis Growth Fund (CANIX) mutual fund into the Cannabis Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:BUDX). The company has made this decision as the traditional mutual fund found itself outperforming many Cannabis ETFs, yet not garnering the amount of fund flows one would expect.

BUDX returned 94.5% over the 12 months ended June 30, but only attracted $5.05M assets under management despite launching in May 2019.

So, Foothill has decided to make the fund an actively managed ETF that will trade on the New York Stock Exchange. Another draw: BUDX will have an expense ratio of 0.79%, down from the 1.32% ratio it had as CANIX.

BUDX will presumably have the same top holdings as CANIX did. As of June 30, that included:

  • Innovative Industrial Properties at 10.41% weighting
  • Tilray weighted at 7.85% and,
  • GrowGeneration Corp at 7.81%

However, BUDX is coming into a market dominated by deep-pocketed incumbents such as:

 

  • ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) with AUM of $1.1B
  • AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) with AUM of $447.8M
  • AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO) with AUM of $267.6M
  • Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) with AUM of $128.8M
  • Spinnaker ETF Series - The Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:THCX) with AUM of $128.8M

 

It certainly won’t be a walk in the park for BUDX, but so far indications are that the fund is on the right path.

Back to homepage

Previous Post

Millennials Could Power A 20-Year Bull Stock Market

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment










Copyright © 2021 Safehaven.com All rights reserved.
By using this site you agree to the Disclaimer, Privacy and Cookie Policy.