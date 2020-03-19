5 Ways To Beat The Coronavirus Quarantine Doldrums

In many ways, the suddenly strict social-distancing measures that we are all forced to take as we do our part to both keep ourselves and others safe and to contain the spread of the coronavirus can actually bring us closer together.



Let’s be honest: How genuinely social were you being before COVID-19? Was much of it already going down on social media as opposed to real life? And in real life, was your head still buried in your phone?

So, for those of you looking for a way to truly live under quarantine, here are 5 ideas that should keep you busy--and sociable--for a while:

#1 Social-Distancing Netflix Party While maintaining recommended social distancing, watching videos and shows could be a great source of fun for you and your friends. A Netflix feature is here to help you during your self-isolation.

The Chrome extension called “Netflix Party”, popular streaming site for years now has become the most important toy for all during days filled with fear of pandemic.

Just one button allows you to remotely watch Netflix shows with your friends and family at the same time, also providing a chatting service so everyone can discuss the content in real-time.

Related: 32 Million Americans Could Be Out Of A Job Soon

Starting up the Netflix Party app is easy-peasy. Just download the extension, open a video in Netflix, click on the “NP” extension in the Chrome browser and hit “start party”. Pop off a link to your friends and let the fun begin. Who needs movie theaters?

#2 Digital Drinking

Social distancing might seem difficult to you, but not after you see this new Japanese trend, which has now spread globally. While bars and restaurants are closed due to the Coronavirus outbreak, try On-nomi, which means "drinking alone".

But don't worry, you won't really be drinking alone. This trend involves people in isolation using apps like Skype, Instagram Live or Facetime and having a few drinks with their friends from a digitally safe distance.

This digital happy hour is apparently invented by a group of forty-something women gathering in groups of 10 or more on the teleconferencing app Zoom to have a few beers, according to a Vice article, based on a piece by Japanese news organization Asahi Shimbun. It’s a great way to shorten your long days at home.

#3 Quarantine TikToks

In TikTok, young people have found a new way to overcome their coronavirus fears under quarantine. People around the world are turning their situation into comedy, laughing away desperation or boredom by learning new dance routines as some of the best new TikToks get additional boosts of inspiration.

This app also provides a way for its users to seek out information about the virus.

#4 Toilet PaperWorkout At this point, you are probably buried in rolls of frantically purchased toilet paper. Even though you are social distancing it doesn't mean you don't or can't work out. During the outbreak, many personal trainers have shared free classes on social media.

Related: Is It Time To Buy The Blood On The Streets?

This one is our favorite, and it employs both exceptional exercise and much-sought-after toilet paper: The toilet paper workout. If you haven’t done the toilet paper workout yet, you’re definitely missing out.

#5 Virtual Vacation

Many will probably have to cancel their spring break plans. But that doesn’t mean you can’t take a virtual vacation?

You can visit one of the 2,500 museums and galleries around the world from your home.

You could also travel through Yellowstone National Park or Yosemite National Park. Or even the Great Wall China. If you’re tired of Earth and all that it has to bring these days, you can even take a tour of the Martian surface.

By Josh Owens for Safehaven.com

More Top Reads From Safehaven.com: