"No warning can save people determined to grow suddently rich" - Lord Overstone

Gold 10 mins 1,797.70 +16.50 +0.93%
Platinum 10 mins 851.10 +22.90 +2.77%
WTI Crude 10 mins 39.78 +0.08 +0.20%
Gasoline 1 hour 1.215 +0.031 +2.60%
Ethanol 18 hours 1.200 +0.036 +3.09%
Silver 10 mins 18.58 +0.51 +2.83%
Silver 10 mins 18.58 +0.51 +2.83%
Copper 10 mins 2.731 +0.039 +1.43%
Brent Crude 12 mins 41.18 -0.53 -1.27%
Natural Gas 11 mins 1.717 +0.008 +0.47%
Heating Oil 12 mins 1.182 +0.016 +1.40%
  • 1 hour Inside The Biggest Counterfeit Gold Scandal In Recent History
  • 3 hours EU-U.S. Trade Relations Are Deteriorating
  • 19 hours Over 184 Companies Have Bailed On Facebook
  • 23 hours BP Sells Petrochemical Business For $5 Billion
  • 1 day U.S. Moves To Secure Domestic Rare Earth Supply
  • 2 days E-Commerce Explodes As Boomers Go Digital
  • 2 days Major U.S. Cities Are Turning To Renewables
  • 3 days Economic Reopening Backfires, COVID Surge Snaps Recovery
  • 3 days How Are Low Car Sales Impacting The Metals Market?
  • 4 days Are Gold Stocks Still Undervalued?
  • 4 days Singapore's $3 Billion Oil Trading Scandal
  • 5 days Luxury Clothing Isn’t A Priority As Americans Grapple With COVID-19
  • 5 days Natural Gas Demand Hits 25-Year Low
  • 6 days Gold Inches Towards $1,800 As Investors Pile Into ETFs
  • 6 days The War On Gold Has Begun
  • 7 days Immigration Attack Will Ruin America’s Tech Dominance
  • 7 days Saudi Arabia Builds $4 Billion Tourism Fund
  • 8 days U.S. Banks Have Seen $2 Trillion In Deposits Since January
  • 8 days India Launches Its First Natural Gas Exchange
  • 9 days Foreclosure Moratorium Extended, But Only for Some
Regulators Force Insurance Companies To Offer Discounts

Regulators Force Insurance Companies To Offer Discounts

Major health insurance companies have…

The Battle For Hong Kong

The Battle For Hong Kong

China moves on a national…

Has Re-Opening The Economy Been Successful?

Has Re-Opening The Economy Been Successful?

Nobody knows how relaxing shelter-in-place…

AG Metalminer

AG Metalminer

AGmetalminer.com

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Contact Author

Share

Related News

  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Breaking News

EU-U.S. Trade Relations Are Deteriorating

By AG Metalminer - Jun 30, 2020, 10:00 AM CDT EU US Trade

While small beer compared to the U.S.’s trade war with China, the growing dispute between Washington and Brussels over subsidies by aircraft makers is likely to develop into an escalating series of tit-for-tat measures this year.

That’s particularly true if President Donald Trump feels he needs some headline-grabbing opportunities ahead of the presidential elections Nov. 3.

American jobs are often seen a surefire winner in an election year — there is little to be lost from looking like a tough negotiator and following through on threats.

On June 24, the U.S. Trade Representative’s office published a list of European products that could be subject to new tariffs as early as August, the research analysts Stratfor wrote recently.

The $4.3 billion worth of products in this round of threats are said to include olives, chocolate and gin from countries such as France, Germany, Spain, and the United Kingdom — so, hardly strategic products.

But the move marks the latest escalation of a 16-year dispute between Washington and Brussels over government subsidies to the U.S.-based aircraft maker Boeing and its chief European rival, Airbus.

The rights and wrongs of the claims and counterclaims aside, the dispute holds the risk of escalating into something more serious. The current administration has threatened on previous occasions to levy a 25% import duty on European cars in retaliation for, among other things, a perceived disparity between E.U. and U.S. import taxes. Related: How Are Low Car Sales Impacting The Metals Market?

The U.S. imposes a 2.5% tariff on cars assembled in Europe and a 25% tariff on European-built vans and pickup trucks. Europe, on the other hand, imposes a 10% tariff on U.S.-built cars and trucks.

In reality, this is more equitable than it sounds: demand for cars and sedans in the U.S. is not the same as it is in Europe. The lucrative sector of the U.S. market is vans and trucks, which the Europeans are locked out of by the high tariff which has been in place since the 1960s.

Nevertheless, the automotive trade balance is one the U.S. administration has frequently threatened to take action on in previous spats and could revisit in this one, safe in the knowledge the U.S. exports few vehicles to Europe but the Europeans export quite a lot of high-end luxury cars to the U.S.

In counter to the U.S. proposals on the airplane maker-related tariffs, the E.U. is set to move forward with tariffs on $11.2 billion of U.S. imports, likely sometime in the early fall and chiefly in retaliation for the tit-for-tat over aircraft subsidies. Adding fuel to the fire are European plans to impose digital services taxes on tech companies like Amazon and Google, who pay minimal tax in Europe but generate vast sales. The U.S. feels this unfairly penalizes U.S. firms, refusing to see the issue is not that the companies are based in the U.S. but rather that they are based outside of Europe and, therefore, exempt from the same taxes as European competitors.

The total amount of goods involved this year is unlikely to top $100 billion, just 25% of the $400 billion caught up in U.S.-China trade disputes.

But that doesn’t mean it is not of concern.

If products and services relevant to your market segment get caught up in the dispute, then the sudden imposition of tariffs, quotas, or duties could disrupt business.

Next on the horizon is a possible Trump reaction to a European travel ban on American citizens. According to Bloomberg this week, E.U. governments are poised to extend a travel ban for U.S. residents for at least two weeks, while at the same time opening up travel for Chinese citizens, as infection rates rise in the former and fall in the latter — that won’t go down well in the White House.

By AG Metal Miner 

More Top Reads From Safehaven.com:

Back to homepage

Previous Post

Immigration Attack Will Ruin America’s Tech Dominance

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment










Copyright © 2020 Safehaven.com All rights reserved.
By using this site you agree to the Disclaimer, Privacy and Cookie Policy.