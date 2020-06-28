"No warning can save people determined to grow suddently rich" - Lord Overstone

Gold 15 mins 1,780.30 +9.70 +0.55%
Platinum 15 mins 819.30 +10.80 +1.34%
WTI Crude 1 day 38.49 -0.23 -0.59%
Gasoline 1 day 1.153 -0.041 -3.42%
Ethanol 1 day 1.164 +0.029 +2.56%
Silver 15 mins 18.17 +0.12 +0.65%
Silver 15 mins 18.17 +0.12 +0.65%
Copper 15 mins 2.679 +0.001 +0.04%
Brent Crude 1 day 41.02 -0.03 -0.07%
Natural Gas 1 day 1.544 -0.002 -0.13%
Heating Oil 1 day 1.136 -0.019 -1.67%
  • 46 mins Major U.S. Cities Are Turning To Renewables
  • 19 hours Economic Reopening Backfires, COVID Surge Snaps Recovery
  • 1 day How Are Low Car Sales Impacting The Metals Market?
  • 2 days Are Gold Stocks Still Undervalued?
  • 2 days Singapore's $3 Billion Oil Trading Scandal
  • 3 days Luxury Clothing Isn’t A Priority As Americans Grapple With COVID-19
  • 3 days Natural Gas Demand Hits 25-Year Low
  • 4 days Gold Inches Towards $1,800 As Investors Pile Into ETFs
  • 4 days The War On Gold Has Begun
  • 5 days Immigration Attack Will Ruin America’s Tech Dominance
  • 5 days Saudi Arabia Builds $4 Billion Tourism Fund
  • 6 days U.S. Banks Have Seen $2 Trillion In Deposits Since January
  • 6 days India Launches Its First Natural Gas Exchange
  • 7 days Foreclosure Moratorium Extended, But Only for Some
  • 9 days How Investors Are Weighing ESG Risks
  • 10 days The Trillion Dollar Investment Trend Buffett Is Ignoring
  • 10 days U.S. Gas Prices Set To Spike
  • 11 days Retail Is Still Struggling
  • 11 days Fraud Hits New HIgh Amid Pandemic
  • 12 days Is The Fed Getting Desperate?
The Most Exciting Oil Plays Of 2020

The Most Exciting Oil Plays Of 2020

As the United States shale…

Britain Crosses Key Energy Landmark

Britain Crosses Key Energy Landmark

Britain is about to pass…

Is $90 Oil Possible? An Interview With Jay Park

Is $90 Oil Possible? An Interview With Jay Park

With oil prices crashing despite…

Oilprice.com

Oilprice.com

Writer, OilPrice.com

Information/Articles and Prices on a wide range of commodities: We have assembled a team of experienced writers to provide you with information on Crude Oil,…

More Info

Contact Author

Share

Related News

  1. Home
  2. Commodities
  3. Energy

Major U.S. Cities Are Turning To Renewables

By Oilprice.com - Jun 28, 2020, 12:00 PM CDT Renewables

U.S. cities and counties have signed procurement deals for nearly 8.3 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy since 2015, the new Local Government Renewables Action Tracker resource showed on Wednesday.

The new resource, launched by the American Cities Climate Challenge Renewables Accelerator, showed that local governments across the United States signed a total of 335 deals to procure 8.28 GW of renewable energy over the last five years, which is more than the total energy generation capacity of Alaska, Hawaii, Rhode Island, and Vermont combined, World Resources Institute said in a statement today.

According to the tracker, last year was the best year so far in terms of capacity, with 2.63 GW of deals announced. Since 2015, the largest number of deals that cities and counties have announced were for off-site physical power purchase agreements (PPAs), with 131 in total, followed by 116 deals for community solar power, and on-site solar with 74 transactions. Texas and California were home to the biggest capacity deals of local governments, according to the tracker.  

“Local communities are using their buying power and collective voice to accelerate the transition to renewables—a trend that is quickly spreading in communities across the country,” said Lori Bird, U.S. energy director at World Resources Institute.

Even Houston, Texas, the ‘oil capital’ of the United States, is a large buyer of renewable energy. Related: Singapore's $3 Billion Oil Trading Scandal

According to the 2019 City Clean Energy Scorecard, compiled by the nonprofit organization American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy (ACEEE) which ranks 75 large U.S. cities, Boston ranked first, followed by San Francisco, Seattle, Minneapolis, Washington DC, New York City, Los Angeles, Denver, Austin, and Portland.

Despite the ramping up of clean energy efforts, notably with stricter energy-saving rules for buildings, only a few U.S. cities appear on track to meet their community-wide climate goals, the Scorecard showed.

“Cities are making impressive clean energy gains—taking big steps to waste less energy and encourage more renewable power. But they have more to do,” said ACEEE senior research manager and lead report author David Ribeiro.  

By Charles Kennedy of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Safehaven.com:

Back to homepage

Previous Post

Natural Gas Demand Hits 25-Year Low

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment










Copyright © 2020 Safehaven.com All rights reserved.
By using this site you agree to the Disclaimer, Privacy and Cookie Policy.