"No warning can save people determined to grow suddently rich" - Lord Overstone

Gold 10 mins 1,952.50 +29.40 +1.53%
Platinum 10 mins 939.80 +5.80 +0.62%
WTI Crude 56 mins 43.39 +0.04 +0.09%
Gasoline 56 mins 1.361 -0.035 -2.53%
Ethanol 15 mins 1.285 +0.005 +0.39%
Silver 10 mins 27.45 +1.18 +4.48%
Silver 10 mins 27.45 +1.18 +4.48%
Copper 10 mins 2.982 +0.028 +0.95%
Brent Crude 12 mins 45.80 -0.06 -0.13%
Natural Gas 56 mins 2.461 -0.028 -1.12%
Heating Oil 56 mins 1.245 -0.015 -1.22%
  • 6 hours Elon Musk Hints At Electric Jet Battery
  • 23 hours Apple May Be Worth $2 Trillion, But Its Payment Monopoly Is Under Fire
  • 1 day China's Stainless Steel Dominance Is Growing
  • 2 days The Streaming War Has Gone Global
  • 2 days Saudi Arabia's $500 Billion Smart City
  • 3 days 5 Stocks To Get Your Week Going
  • 4 days What's Next For Glencore's Biggest Cobalt Mine?
  • 4 days Mid-Tier Gold Miners See Major Gains
  • 5 days Permanent Layoffs Are On The Rise
  • 5 days 5 Oil Stocks To Watch As Prices Rebound
  • 6 days Bankruptcies Loom As Fed Spells Out Economic Gloom
  • 6 days Is U.S. Real Estate Bouncing Back?
  • 7 days The U.S. Dollar Continues To Slip
  • 7 days Europe Overtakes China As World's Largest EV Market
  • 7 days How COVID Is Transforming Public Transportation
  • 8 days Uber, Lyft Threatening ‘Strike’ As California Crushes Ride-Hailing
  • 8 days Robinhood Traders Attracted To Catchy Stock Stickers
  • 9 days Buffett’s Gold Buy Doesn’t Mean As Much As You Think
  • 9 days Copper Could Help Recycle Carbon Dioxide
  • 10 days 3 Stocks To Watch On Monday Morning
Copper Could Help Recycle Carbon Dioxide

Copper Could Help Recycle Carbon Dioxide

Researchers at Brown University have…

How COVID-19 Could Change Elections Forever

How COVID-19 Could Change Elections Forever

With the world’s gaze increasingly…

Smart Investors Are Betting On This COVID-Proof Industry

Smart Investors Are Betting On This COVID-Proof Industry

The global COVID-19 pandemic has…

Oilprice.com

Oilprice.com

Writer, OilPrice.com

Information/Articles and Prices on a wide range of commodities: We have assembled a team of experienced writers to provide you with information on Crude Oil,…

More Info

Contact Author

Share

Related News

  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Breaking News

Elon Musk Hints At Electric Jet Battery

By Oilprice.com - Aug 26, 2020, 11:00 AM CDT Jet Battery

It has been the bane of the electric vehicle revolution’s hopes—insufficient battery life. But now, Elon Musk has hinted that he might just have a solution to the thing that has dogged EVs for years.

Elon Musk, a name that is synonymous with EV manufacturer Tesla, hinted on Monday that the company might just be able to mass-produce EV batteries that have 50% more energy density within three to four years.

And although Musk’s track record for bold statements has been suspect, with some proclamations bearing fruit and others fizzling, the market is all abuzz.

The battery, Musk suggests, might be used to power an electric airplane. 

“Probably 3 to 4 years,” Musk tweeted on Monday, in response to someone asking why Musk keeps dropping hints about an electric jet.

“400 Wh/kg *with*high cycle life, produced in volume (not just in a lab) is not far,” Musk said on Twitter.

The news comes just a few days before Tesla is due for a 5-to-1 stock split, and on the same day that Tesla announced it was starting operating the world’s largest casting machine at its Fremont factory.

Tesla’s stock was trading down 0.89% on Friday at 2:29 pm EDT at $1,997.59 per share.

Perhaps coincidentally, the statement also comes as drone video footage shows that Tesla’s Tera battery manufacturing facility is undergoing major construction.

Tesla stated earlier this summer that it is making room for its Roadrunner project at that facility, an “in-house designed battery cell manufacturing system to increase production volume and reduce cost,” according to Electrek.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Safehaven.com:

Back to homepage

Previous Post

Saudi Arabia's $500 Billion Smart City

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment










Copyright © 2020 Safehaven.com All rights reserved.
By using this site you agree to the Disclaimer, Privacy and Cookie Policy.