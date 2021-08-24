"No warning can save people determined to grow suddenly rich" - Lord Overstone

Gold 10 mins 1,807.20 +0.90 +0.05%
Platinum 10 mins 1,007.10 -7.00 -0.69%
WTI Crude 10 mins 67.44 +1.80 +2.74%
Gasoline 10 mins 2.178 +0.055 +2.60%
Ethanol 14 hours 2.220 +0.000 +0.00%
Silver 10 mins 23.85 +0.19 +0.82%
Silver 10 mins 23.85 +0.19 +0.82%
Copper 10 mins 4.271 +0.050 +1.18%
Brent Crude 10 mins 70.83 +2.08 +3.03%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.916 -0.029 -0.74%
Heating Oil 10 mins 2.060 +0.055 +2.72%
  • 28 mins Foreign Syndicates May Have Stolen Up To $400B In COVID Benefits
  • 23 hours Gold Jumps Above $1800 Ahead Of Jackson Hole Summit
  • 1 day International Banks Blacklist Afghanistan Following Taliban Takeover
  • 3 days China’s Tycoons Are Getting A Serious Reality Check
  • 4 days U.S. Cannabis Space Heats Up With Telling Tilray Acquisition
  • 5 days Consumer Price Index Hits 13-Year-High
  • 6 days American Wealth Is Built On Borrowing
  • 7 days Space Is About To Get Its First Hotel
  • 13 days Chinese Tech Billionaires Get Charitable Amid Beijing Crackdown
  • 14 days Is Robinhood The Next Meme Stock To Explode?
  • 15 days Fishless Fish: The Next Stop On The Fast-Moving Vegan Train
  • 16 days China Tech Wipeout Continues After Beijing Cracks Down On Online Videogames
  • 19 days China Imposes Widespread Lockdowns As Delta Virus Spreads Rapidly
  • 19 days 3 of the Most Interesting New ETF Themes of 2021
  • 20 days Mid-Term Bitcoin Outlook Remains Murky
  • 22 days Big Business’ New COVID Initiative: No Jab, No Job
  • 24 days The Most Interesting Stocks Of Earnings Season, For Better or Worse
  • 26 days Chinese Stocks Rebound After Regulatory Scare
  • 28 days Apple Stocks Falls After Blowout Earnings Report
  • 28 days The 5 Biggest IPO Disasters Of 2021
Airlines Could Recover, But Crew Remain Elusive

Airlines Could Recover, But Crew Remain Elusive

American Airlines is canceling hundreds…

The New Drug That Could Be Bigger Than Cannabis

The New Drug That Could Be Bigger Than Cannabis

The global market for psychedelic…

Is This The Most Exciting Healthcare Development Of The Year?

Is This The Most Exciting Healthcare Development Of The Year?

The behavioral health market is…

Charles Benavidez

Charles Benavidez

Staff Writer, Safehaven.com

Charles Benavidez is a writer and editor for Safehaven.com. Charles is located in New York City and has over 5 years of experiencing covering financial…

More Info

Contact Author

Share

Related News

  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Breaking News

Foreign Syndicates May Have Stolen Up To $400B In COVID Benefits

By Charles Benavidez - Aug 24, 2021, 11:13 AM CDT Foreign Syndicates May Have Stolen Up To $400B In COVID Benefits

The now infamous “Nigerian Prince” was never a “prince” and was never royalty of any kind. Instead, he was a suspended advisor to the local governor in one of Nigeria's states. He didn't stop at sending you messages with promises of untold riches in return for your bank account information. More recently, he’s been scamming the U.S. federal government’s jobless benefits.

For the “Nigerian Prince”, COVID-19 has been a windfall. But he’s not alone. As much as $400 billion dollars in unemployment benefits may have fallen, or could fall, into foreign hands, according to some estimates. And it’s been “easy money”.  

The “Nigerian Prince” is now known as Abidemi Rufai, and he’s been in US custody since his arrest in May at the JFK International Airport in New York as he prepared to fly first class back to Nigeria.

He is accused of using the identities of more than 100 Washington residents to steal more than $350,000 in unemployment benefits from the Washington State Employment Security Department (ESD) during the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

The Department of Justice document shows that the Nigerian allegedly carried out the fraud by using the stolen identities of American workers.

“In so doing, Rufai caused and attempted to cause the Employment Security Department to pay out federal and other unemployment benefits in excess of $350,000, and fraudulently caused other states to pay out additional benefit payments,” Department of Justice document said.

Rufai is also charged with trying to defraud the Internal Revenue Service of nearly $1.6 million. 

According to the IRS, Rufai filed 652 fraudulent tax returns on behalf of taxpayers whose identities he had stolen. The agency’s investigation showed the scheme netted Rufai nearly $900,000, since many of the returns were rejected by the IRS, who had Rufai under investigation for years.

Wire fraud is punishable by up to 30 years in prison, when it relates to benefits paid in connection with a presidentially declared disaster or emergency, such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since early last year, the vultures have been descending on the easy money opportunity provided by the pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has caused a 4,800% increase in unemployment fraud cases.

According to the Labor Department estimates, in 2020 the federal government lost at least $60 billion on fraudulent or improper unemployment payments.

Yet, according to an estimate by ID.me fraud-detection service, unemployment benefits fraud could easily reach $400 billion. That enormous figure represents nearly half of stimulus unemployment payments. And they claim that most of it ends up in the hands of foreign crime syndicates.

Haywood Talcove, the CEO of LexisNexis Risk Solutions, told Axios that at least 70% of the money stolen ended up in China, Nigeria, Russia and elsewhere.

Some of these syndicates have organized low-wage teams to file phony claims, while others have been able to access the money by stealing personal information or buying it on the dark web. 

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC), a consumer protection agency, received 1.4 million identity theft reports last year, more than double compared to 2019. Nearly half million people reported that their information was misused to apply for a government benefit, such as unemployment insurance. A year prior, that number was 20,000.

Back to homepage

Previous Post

International Banks Blacklist Afghanistan Following Taliban Takeover

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment










Copyright © 2021 Safehaven.com All rights reserved.
By using this site you agree to the Disclaimer, Privacy and Cookie Policy.