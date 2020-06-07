"No warning can save people determined to grow suddently rich" - Lord Overstone

Gold 15 mins 1,688.60 -38.80 -2.25%
Platinum 15 mins 834.50 -30.50 -3.53%
WTI Crude 1 day 39.55 +2.14 +5.72%
Gasoline 1 day 1.214 +0.065 +5.62%
Ethanol 1 day 1.232 +0.047 +3.97%
Silver 15 mins 17.57 -0.49 -2.72%
Silver 15 mins 17.57 -0.49 -2.72%
Copper 15 mins 2.543 +0.053 +2.13%
Brent Crude 1 day 42.30 +2.31 +5.78%
Natural Gas 1 day 1.782 -0.040 -2.20%
Heating Oil 1 day 1.151 +0.077 +7.12%
  • 6 hours India's Solar Sector On The Verge Of Collapse
  • 22 hours Will The U.S. Nuclear Industry Survive COVID-19?
  • 1 day Does The Gold Rally Have Legs?
  • 2 days Gold ETFs See Record Inflows
  • 2 days What's Fueling The Silver Stock Rally?
  • 3 days Fake News Is A New Virus Without A Cure
  • 3 days The Countries Hit Hardest By COVID-19
  • 3 days China's $700 Billion Infrastructure Package Sends Copper Soaring
  • 3 days Are Investors Ignoring The Largest Financial Risk Ever?
  • 4 days Americans Are Counting On Another COVID Stimulus Check
  • 4 days What's Next For Hong Kong?
  • 5 days Bitcoin Fails To Stay Above $10,000
  • 5 days Bill Gates And Big Oil Chase The Dream Of Nuclear Fusion
  • 5 days Top Jeweler To Use Only Recycled Gold And Silver
  • 6 days America’s Multi-Front Meltdown
  • 6 days Gold Up As U.S. Civil Unrest Escalates
  • 6 days How BlackRock Became King Of ESG Investing
  • 7 days Americans Don’t Care if TikTok Is A Security Threat
  • 8 days What’s Next In The Trump vs. Twitter Drama?
  • 9 days Escalating Tensions Could Crush $52 Billion China-U.S. Energy Deal
Bill Gates And Big Oil Chase The Dream Of Nuclear Fusion

Bill Gates And Big Oil Chase The Dream Of Nuclear Fusion

Nuclear fusion is attracting more…

Americans Don’t Care if TikTok Is A Security Threat

Americans Don’t Care if TikTok Is A Security Threat

It was a hit before…

America’s Multi-Front Meltdown

America’s Multi-Front Meltdown

America is at war with…

AG Metalminer

AG Metalminer

AGmetalminer.com

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Contact Author

Share

Related News

  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Breaking News

India's Solar Sector On The Verge Of Collapse

By AG Metalminer - Jun 07, 2020, 10:00 AM CDT India

The COVID-19 pandemic has taken its toll on India’s solar power program. According to a new report from ETEnergyWorld, India was able to add only about 989 megawatt (MW) of solar power capacity in the first quarter of 2020, compared with the expected 1,864 MW that was scheduled to be commissioned in that quarter.

The total installed capacity of solar energy was at 37,916 MW as of March 31, 2020, according to the report, “India Solar Compass Q1 2020,” by clean energy consultancy Bridge to India.

The report broke down the actual completion at 689 MW, comprising 19 projects split among: central government tenders of 257 MW, state government tenders of 415 MW and other projects of 18 MW capacity, all far below previous estimates in part due to COVID-19 related disruption.

On March 25, the Indian government imposed the first of its COVID-19 lockdowns. The report stated that even when project construction was allowed to commence from April 20, significant slippage in commissioning progress was likely the result of constraints related to equipment and labor availability.

Rooftop solar projects have been hit badly. Only 300 MW of estimated capacity were added in Q1 2020, according to the report.

Of the total utility scale added (32,176 MW), rooftop solar and off-grid solar capacity came in at 5,740 MW and 978 MW, respectively, while the total project pipeline stood at 28,972 MW as of March 31, 2020.

Power demand had begun to grow gradually in January and February before falling by as much as 25-30% towards the end of March as the lockdown took effect.

Related: How A Pandemic Made Americans Better Workers

A few days ago, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for every metro area in every Indian province to be powered entirely by rooftop solar power. He was addressing a meeting to review the work of the ministries of power and new and renewable energy.

But despite the slowdown in the execution of projects, tender issuance in Q1 was high with the Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd (SECI) issuing 9,414 MW of tenders.

Total tender issuance and auctions during the quarter stood at 14,293 MW and 8,241 MW, respectively, the new report added.

Meanwhile, the International Renewable Energy Agency has said new solar and wind farms would cost less than many of the world’s coal-fired power plants, arguing governments should invest in them to boost economies amid the coronavirus outbreak, the Indian Express reported.

Francesco La Camera, director-general of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IREA), was quoted as saying renewables must be the backbone of national efforts to restart economies in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to the IREA report, if the 500 GW of high-cost coal plants were replaced with solar and wind farms, it would reduce carbon emissions by about 1.8 gigatons — equivalent to 5% of CO2 emissions in 2019 — and save consumers billions of dollars.

By Sohrab Darabshaw via AG Metalminer

More Top Reads From Safehaven.com:

Back to homepage

Previous Post

Will The U.S. Nuclear Industry Survive COVID-19?

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment










Copyright © 2020 Safehaven.com All rights reserved.
By using this site you agree to the Disclaimer, Privacy and Cookie Policy.