"No warning can save people determined to grow suddently rich" - Lord Overstone

Gold 15 mins 1,841.60 -1.10 -0.06%
Platinum 15 mins 1,269.00 +22.10 +1.77%
WTI Crude 10 mins 58.37 -0.31 -0.53%
Gasoline 10 mins 1.640 -0.013 -0.79%
Ethanol 11 hours 1.690 -0.020 -1.17%
Silver 15 mins 27.16 +0.08 +0.28%
Silver 15 mins 27.16 +0.08 +0.28%
Copper 15 mins 3.775 +0.002 +0.05%
Brent Crude 10 mins 61.12 -0.35 -0.57%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.973 +0.062 +2.13%
Heating Oil 10 mins 1.756 -0.005 -0.30%
  • 12 hours Luxembourg’s Ultra-Secrecy Still Attracts Hundreds Of Billionaires
  • 1 day Robinhood Is Under Fire And Trading ‘Democracy’ Is In Question
  • 2 days Bitcoin Could Be Worth $12 Trillion In The Long-Term
  • 3 days The Biggest Tech IPO Since Uber … For Farmers
  • 5 days The Biggest Boost Yet for the Cannabis Industry
  • 7 days Biden Administration Signs $231 Million Deal For At Home COVID Tests
  • 7 days China’s Tech Billionaire Ma Is Back And ‘Compliant’
  • 9 days Gamestop Crashes By 60% But The Story Is Far From Over
  • 10 days Crypto Crime Is Plummeting
  • 13 days Small Oil Firm Gets Massive Wall Street Bets Bump
  • 13 days Super Bowl Regulars Ditch Top Commercial Slots This Year
  • 15 days TikTok Got A US Reprieve, But Elsewhere, It’s War
  • 16 days COVID Vaccine Distribution Would Be A Big Win For Amazon
  • 19 days Under COVID, The Rich Got Richer
  • 20 days Will Biden Lift Sanctions On Venezuela?
  • 20 days How To Play The Next Stage Of The Marijuana Boom
  • 21 days India Looks To Import More Venezuelan Oil Under Biden
  • 21 days 3 Unstoppable Stocks With A Biden Boost
  • 21 days The Biggest Biotech Story Of 2021?
  • 22 days Biden Looks To Rejoin Paris Climate Agreement
Did Amazon Just Democratize Prescription Drugs?

Did Amazon Just Democratize Prescription Drugs?

Amazon has dominated nearly every…

5 Promising Stocks in 5 Different Sectors to Start the New Year

5 Promising Stocks in 5 Different Sectors to Start the New Year

With 2020 fast drawing to…

TikTok Got A US Reprieve, But Elsewhere, It’s War

TikTok Got A US Reprieve, But Elsewhere, It’s War

This week, India moved to…

Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Writer, Safehaven.com

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is now working as news editor for Oilprice.com and Safehaven.com

More Info

Contact Author

Share

Related News

  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Breaking News

Luxembourg’s Ultra-Secrecy Still Attracts Hundreds Of Billionaires

By Tom Kool - Feb 10, 2021, 5:40 PM CST Luxembourg’s Ultra-Secrecy Still Attracts Hundreds Of Billionaires

Back in 2014, an investigative journalism agency leaked a total of 548 favorable tax rulings that multinational companies obtained in Luxembourg in the period from 2002 to 2010.

At that time, in the so-called LuxLeaks scandal, the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) alleged that companies from all over the world "have channeled hundreds of billions of dollars to Luxembourg and saved billions of dollars in taxes”.

Luxembourg, a tiny state in the European Union, is not on the top safe-haven list for the ultra-wealthy without reason.

At least 279 members of the Forbes billionaire list have companies in the Duchy of Luxembourg,  and none is a Luxembourg citizen. As a matter of fact, nearly 90% of companies registered in the country are controlled by foreigners.

Despite its size and rather small population, the country is home to 16,777 investment funds, which account for at least $ 5.4 trillion between them. That makes Luxembourg the second largest home of funds after the United States.

Following the LuxLeaks scandal and pressure from the European Union, Luxembourg authorities passed a law in 2019 requiring a company to release the names of their beneficial owners but according to the media, the database is useless.

However, as much as 80% of these investment funds have not declared their beneficial owners. Those were the new findings by the group of media outlets in a fresh investigation called OpenLux.

“Taken together, a significant number of Luxembourg-based funds appear to have failed to identify their owners as required by law…The industry, with the trillions of euros in assets under its management, continues to operate as a black box,” the investigation said.

Among the beneficial owners revealed by the investigation, alongside billionaires, singers, actors, and sports celebrities, the investigation also found corrupted politicians, leaders of criminal organizations from around the world, the teenage children of a Russian oligarch, arms dealers… and so on. 

According to the annual Financial Secrecy Index  by the UK-based Tax Justice Network, Luxembourg ranks 6th on both the Financial Secrecy Index and the Corporate Tax Haven Index, making it the world’s sixth greatest enabler both of financial secrecy and of corporate tax abuse.

“Last year, the State of Tax Justice 2020 revealed that Luxembourg costs the world $28 billion in lost tax every year by enabling corporate tax abuse and private tax evasion,” the report said.

Luxemburg takes its secrecy seriously. So much so that breaking professional secrecy can result in a prison sentence.

Former PricewaterhouseCoopers employees Antoine Deltour and Raphael Halet, the whistleblowers behind the “Luxleaks” scandal, were tried and sentenced for violation of Luxembourg’s secrecy laws. Deltour was given a six-month suspended sentence, while Halet was given nine months.

However, Luxembourg's highest court rejected the sentence for Deltour and ruled that he should have been recognized as a whistleblower. The court upheld a conviction against Halet. Still, the LuxLeaks revelations  prompted the adoption of an EU Directive for Whistleblower Protection, which has yet to be implemented in many EU member states. 

Over the last few years, Financial Secrecy Index usually gathers the same destinations and more or less in the same order. However, in the 2020 report, for the first time in 11 years, Switzerland didn't rank at the top of its list. 

The top spot this year has been awarded to the Cayman Islands, followed by the United States, which overtook Switzerland in global ranking of financial secrecy hotbeds.

Caymans, a British Overseas Territory in the western Caribbean Sea, holds $1.4 trillion in assets managed through 200 banks. With more than 95,000 companies registered, it is the world leader in terms of hosting investment funds.

According to Tax Justice Network’s report, Cayman has increased its supply of financial secrecy to the world by 24%. The report said Cayman’s role in global financial secrecy emanates from its hedge fund industry, which uses companies, trusts and limited partnerships that it’s almost impossible to track ownership for. 

“A higher rank on the index does not necessarily mean a country is more secretive, but that the country plays a bigger role in enabling wealthy individuals and criminals to hide and launder money extracted from around the world,” the report explained.

By Tom Kool for Safehaven.com 

Back to homepage

Previous Post

Robinhood Is Under Fire And Trading ‘Democracy’ Is In Question

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment










Copyright © 2021 Safehaven.com All rights reserved.
By using this site you agree to the Disclaimer, Privacy and Cookie Policy.