"No warning can save people determined to grow suddently rich" - Lord Overstone

Gold 15 mins 1,693.90 +48.20 +2.93%
Platinum 15 mins 732.00 +13.90 +1.94%
WTI Crude 1 hour 26.08 -2.26 -7.97%
Gasoline 1 hour 0.702 +0.010 +1.45%
Ethanol 1 hour 0.869 +0.005 +0.58%
Silver 15 mins 15.17 +0.68 +4.66%
Silver 15 mins 15.17 +0.68 +4.66%
Copper 15 mins 2.218 +0.025 +1.14%
Brent Crude 16 mins 33.05 -1.06 -3.11%
Natural Gas 1 hour 1.731 +0.110 +6.79%
Heating Oil 1 hour 1.046 -0.025 -2.33%
  • 2 hours Big Banks Could Win Big On Fed Small Business Bailout
  • 3 hours Trump Increases Pressure On Venezuela
  • 7 hours Researchers Create Organic Battery
  • 23 hours Gold Is Still A Safe Haven, But Not Very Alluring
  • 1 day China Is Buying Up Billions Of Barrels Of Cheap Crude Oil
  • 2 days Are Gold Stocks Going To Bounce Back?
  • 2 days The Politics Of A Pandemic
  • 3 days What Does CHina’s EV Slowdown Mean For The Battery Metals Sector?
  • 4 days COVID Report Cards Will Brand Businesses Forever
  • 4 days Trump Tweet Sends Oil Soaring 25%
  • 5 days Why The Coronavirus Economic Crash Is Worse Than You Think
  • 5 days Is A Global Currency Necessary?
  • 6 days America Has Shed 500,000 Millionaires Since The Coronavirus Lockdown Began
  • 6 days Trump Wants Another $2 Trillion Economic Intervention
  • 7 days The Surprising Businesses Deemed “Essential” During The Coronavirus Lockdown
  • 7 days Priceless Van Gogh "Spring Garden" Painting Stolen
  • 7 days Oil Falls To $20 For First Time In Nearly Two Decades
  • 7 days COVID-19 Could Be The End Of U.S. Coal
  • 8 days How Much Does Your Social Security Number Cost? $4 On The Dark Web
  • 9 days Silver Stocks Have Been Decimated In The Coronavirus Sell-Off
America Has Shed 500,000 Millionaires Since The Coronavirus Lockdown Began

America Has Shed 500,000 Millionaires Since The Coronavirus Lockdown Began

The United States has lost…

Trump Wants Another $2 Trillion Economic Intervention

Trump Wants Another $2 Trillion Economic Intervention

U.S. President is calling for…

Why The Coronavirus Economic Crash Is Worse Than You Think

Why The Coronavirus Economic Crash Is Worse Than You Think

As the world continues to…

Mining.com

Mining.com

Mining.com

MINING.com is a web-based global mining publication focusing on news and commentary about mining and mineral exploration. The site is a one-stop-shop for mining industry…

More Info

Contact Author

Share

Related News

  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Breaking News

Researchers Create Organic Battery

By Mining.com - Apr 06, 2020, 10:00 AM CDT Organic Battery

Researchers at Uppsala University have developed an all-organic proton battery that can be charged in a matter of seconds using a solar cell. The battery can be also charged and discharged over 500 times without any significant loss of capacity and is unaffected by ambient temperatures.

In a study published in the journal Angewandte Chemie, the scientists explain that to create the device, they used quinones, organic carbon compounds that are plentiful in nature and that occur, for example, in photosynthesis. 

According to Christian Strietzel, lead author of the study, the team focused on quinones’ ability to absorb or emit hydrogen ions, which of course only contain protons, during charging and discharging.

Then, to transport ions inside the battery, they used an acidic aqueous solution as the electrolyte. Besides being environmentally friendly, the liquid makes the battery safe as it removes the hazard of explosion or fire.  

“A great deal of further development still remains to be done on the battery before it becomes a household item; however, the proton battery we have developed is a large stride towards being able to manufacture sustainable organic batteries in future,” Strietzel said in a media statement.

By Mining.com

Back to homepage

Previous Post

The Politics Of A Pandemic

Next Post

Trump Increases Pressure On Venezuela

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Copyright © 2020 Safehaven.com All rights reserved.
By using this site you agree to the Disclaimer, Privacy and Cookie Policy.