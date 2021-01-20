The Biggest Biotech Story Of 2021?

On October 10, 1962, JFK signed into law a little-known act that helped put a massive $1.25 trillion industry on the map.

And today, the trillion-dollar pharmaceutical industry is being pushed to make a shift.

I’m talking about a new way to create safe, proven treatments while saving companies significant amounts of money...

Treatments that could help ease common ailments that plague millions of folks each year like chronic pain, inflammation, migraines, and more.

It could have tremendous implications for the future of the biotech market.

That’s because the 1962 Kefauver Harris Amendment helped make sure the medications we take are both safe and effective...

But that often came with long, arduous review processes that left desperate people waiting years for relief.

In 2020, however, we’ve seen a massive shift take place in the biotech industry thanks to the fast-tracked COVID vaccine…

Proving that with today’s technology, it’s finally possible to cut through the red tape in the process…

Delivering the potential to produce treatments and vaccines that are both safe and effective at record speeds.

And now, the next possible breakthrough in health sciences is in the perfect position to capitalize on that in 2021 and the little known company at the forefront is called Juva Life (CSE: JUVA; OTC: JUVAF)

That’s why the Washington Post is touting, “Medical marijuana could literally save lives.”

The Guardian says, “The medical cannabis industry is luring major players.”

And CNN’s Sanjay Gupta says, “I am doubling down” on medical marijuana.

While some may still be skeptical of its benefits, consider this…

Many of the companies in this market are seeing incredible gains this year.

Harborside, Inc., a San Francisco-based dispensary operator, saw shares soar 423% in just 9 months.

Indus Holdings, another manufacturer and distributor in the Bay Area, launched for extraordinary 528% gains in 2020.

But some investors are keeping their eyes on another young company near San Francisco that has big plans in store.

In December, their shares were up an impressive 44% in just three weeks.

But with a target to do things differently, they have even greater plans in the months to come.

Juva Life (CSE: JUVA; OTC: JUVAF) aims to have a large database for evidence-based cannabis treatments…

And they’ll soon have the facilities to take that valuable data proving what works best and for who…

And turn it into an asset that could potentially make them an instant acquisition target.

Here are 3 key reasons why you should be watching Juva Life.

A New Path for Safe, Effective Treatments

The start of this massive boom began in California, when they legalized medical marijuana with overwhelming support in 1996.

Since then, dozens of other states and entire nations have jumped onboard…

And the global cannabis industry is expected to reach an incredible $57 billion by 2025.

That's helping to ease the suffering of countless people around the world struggling with conditions from migraines and chronic pain to cancer.

In fact, in a breakthrough study, 92% of patients said that medical marijuana was helpful in alleviating their symptoms.

But in this booming industry, there's been one huge problem.

With federal laws still classifying medical marijuana as a Schedule I drug, it's stifled their ability to conduct the studies proving the incredible effects that individuals have been reporting for years.

That's why Juva Life has aimed to create a very detailed database, unlocking a whole new world of opportunities.

It's expected to be the first major database compiling data for proven, effective treatments in this long-overlooked area.

So rather than going through a process that can cost up to $2.6 billion to develop a new treatment through the FDA...

And can take up to a decade of time...

Juva Life will use an IRB-approved process that could lead to effective treatments with just a fraction of the cost and time.

But the most exciting part is that after they've compiled the data...

Juva Life plans to use artificial intelligence (AI), proprietary software, and their team’s collective decades of experience to create proprietary versions of the most effective, proven treatments.

That means after proving these treatments to be safe and effective…

They could license versions of these treatments themselves, potentially driving massive revenue while providing help to those who need it.

It's a change that could be noticed through the biotech industry.

And within the field of health sciences, it's creating an opportunity that could see Juva Life at the center of it all.

But for the team leading the charge, this isn’t their first go-around in this exciting new field.

The Track Record to Deliver a Biotech Process

With the process that Juva Life (CSE: JUVA; OTC: JUVAF) could soon unveil to the health sciences industry, they've got big plans.

But unlike others starting out in the cannabis industry...

Their team has both the credentials and the hard-earned experience matched by few other companies.

Their CEO, Doug Chloupek, is a pioneer in the industry in California and boasts more than a decade of experience running cannabis companies there.

He was the first to receive a permit to conduct research and manufacturing in the state back in 2016...

Helping set the foundation of what's projected to become a $57 billion industry in the state by 2025.

And he'll be working with world-class doctors and scientists like Dr. Guy Miller.

Dr. Miller is a double-PhD anesthesiologist and ER physician, and his list of credentials is enormous.

On top of being an advisor to Johnson & Johnson for nearly a decade, he’s also a Adjunct facility memberat Johns Hopkins and CEO of Wheel Biology.

After working directly with C-level executives for some of the big biotech companies, he’s been planting the seed for what Juva Life is creating.

And he’s joined by Dr. Sanjeev Gangwar as VP of Chemistry, the former director of Oncology at Bristol-Myers Squibb, the $138 billion biotech juggernaut.

He’s written 41 patents, 30 global lectures and 40 publications, proving he’s no stranger to putting supporting data behind the treatments that can change lives.

With Juva Life’s team of accomplished entrepreneurs, physicians, and scientists, they’ve assembled a team of folks that aims to answer the multi-billion-dollar questions everyone is asking…

Does cannabis work? Who does it work for? And how does it work?

Plus, with the potential to build a patent portfolio of products themselves…

This dream team could be just what the industry needed to take it to the next level...

Providing what could become an incredible surge in its business if they prove successful.

Already Driving Revenue - And the Pace is Picking Up

With their new database set to open new opportunities, Juva Life (CSE: JUVA; OTC: JUVAF) has also been busy driving revenue through the other arm of their business.

While it usually costs over $2 billion to develop new treatments the old way through the FDA...

They are aiming to cut years, billions of dollars, and lots of risk out of the process because of the IRB-approved processes they can conduct their research through.

And they plan to fund this database in part through their other verticals, which are already bringing in revenue with paying customers.

Juva Life has pinpointed what they see as strategic holes in the market all around the San Francisco area, including retail and delivery services.

And they opened operations in Redwood City and Stockton in 2020

They’ve been delivering the best, most trusted products to the area for several months already…

But soon, they plan on creating and distributing their own in-house brands.

They've already received local approval to open their production facility shortly, and they’re expected to be producing their own products within 6-8 months.

The revenue Juva Life has already been able to drive from a secondary asset is important.

Particularly during a year when many businesses have been shuttered due to the pandemic and government shutdowns.

But with the major moves they have in store, the timeline for this small company is moving quickly.

In the coming weeks, they hope to have the new database off the ground, then later enrolling patients in the studies that could modernize parts of the biotech industry.

At the same time, they’re expected to begin cultivating their own products which could soon become the most trusted, evidence-based brand on the markets.

And with Juva Life (CSE: JUVA; OTC: JUVAF) pioneering a model that could save the big players piles of cash in the drug development process, if it works as planned this could make draw major attention as a potential acquisition target in the near future.

It's an opportunity that could disrupt a part of the entire industry.

The Last Word

The trillion-dollar biotech industry is sitting on a potential medical application that The Guardian says is “attracting big players.”

Juva Life’s innovative plan, if successful, could help create safe, effective treatments at record speed and at a fraction of the price compared to standard Big Pharma practices.

Their team is led by a CEO with over a decade of experience in the industry, and he’s recruited some of the top doctors and scientists in the game.

They’ve already started driving revenue through retail and delivery operations.

Over the next several months, they plan to have their one-of-a-kind database up and running, with patients recruited to the studies that could become valuable.

Their database could make them a prime acquisition target from billion-dollar giants in the health sciences industry.

Here are other companies cashing in on the cannabis resurgence:

AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) is first and foremost a research-based biopharmaceutical company. Its team of top scientists focus on technology and innovation to create sustainable growth and address some of the world’s biggest medical dilemmas. The company's treatments and medicines cover a wide range of medical fields including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology and even aesthetics. Thanks to its team of experts and forward looking approach to medicine, it has remained one of the industry’s most exciting companies for years.



So what does AbbVie have to do with cannabis? A lot, in fact. AbbVie is one of the pioneers of marijuana-based treatment in the biopharmaceutical industry, realizing the potential of its once-cornerstone product, Marinol, years ahead of the competition. Marinol was a game-changer for the industry and was one of the very first synthetic cannabinoids to receive FDA approval.



While the drug had a good run with AbbVie, the company offloaded its rights to Marinol to Alken Labs for $10 million in 2019. In the more recent months, AbbVie has shifted its focus to technology and hardware, inking a deal in early January to acquire Allergan Aesthetics.

NewAge Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) is a Colorado-based company with a focus on all things health and wellness. While it had a strong run as a CBD beverage company, it recently underwent a makeover, changing its name to reflect its growing range of wellness products. And though CBD beverages still represent a significant portion of its sales, the decision to branch out was obvious considering how quickly the health and wellness market is growing, and how intertwined the two industries are.



Brent Willis, Chief Executive Officer of NewAge, said, “Evolving to the name NewAge, which we have called ourselves for a long time, was a natural progression for us. Our strategy is and has always been to drive healthy functional brands in an omni-channel route to market, but we have broadened our healthy portfolio beyond beverages, having grown from just $2 million in sales four years ago to now a pro forma of over $500 million following the completion of the ARIIX transaction. We intend to lead in healthy hydration & wellness, healthy appearance, and nutritional performance platforms differentiating across the platforms with plant-based ingredients, Noni, CBD, and micro and phytonutrients. We are focused on improving the lives of our consumers, and the livelihoods of our more than 400,000 independent product consultants, representatives and affiliates, while delivering superior growth and enhanced shareholder value by focusing on doing well by doing good.”

NewAge is one of the few companies in this industry that emerged from 2020 even stronger than it began. And this year may even be better. Since the first day of trading in 2021, NewAge has already seen its stock price jump by 15%, and it’s just getting started.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) is a rather unique way to play the cannabis boom. While the connection may be obvious to some, it’s not widely recognized its role in the industry. Scotts is a household name for many thanks to its lawn care brands, Miracle Gro and its Round Up pesticide, but it has been quietly expanding into the marijuana scene for some time with a series of hydroponic developments and acquisitions. And it’s easy to see why.

Scotts has a pretty strong stance on marijuana legalization. On the company’s website, it explains, “We believe the time has come for the United States to create a legal marketplace as other countries have already done. Given the current political backdrop, however, we recognize this is unlikely in the near-term. That is why we believe—at a minimum—Congress should honor the principles of federalism and states’ rights by passing legislation that respects the will of voters and state legislatures that have elected to adopt their own approach to authorizing the use of cannabis within their boundaries. We also believe the federal government should allow this industry to function like any other business. This means state-licensed cannabis businesses should have access to banking and other financial services, operate with the same tax structure as other businesses and not be threatened by federal prosecution if they comply with state laws.”



Scotts is looking to take advantage of this in a big way. In fact, its hydroponics sales topped $700 million last year, and as the legalization push continues to grow, so too will its sales. Thanks to its approach to the industry, Scotts has drastically outperformed the wider weed market, and was practically unfazed by the COVID-sparked market downturn in 2020. Scotts saw its share price jump by over 100% in 2020, and if it has its way, 2021 could be even bigger.

Aphria Inc (NASDAQ:APHA, TSX:APHA), currently valued at just over $3.5 billion, is a giant in the industry. The Ontario-based cannabis company has operations in more than 10 countries and distributes medical cannabis across the globe. Thanks to its big-picture approach to the industry, Aphria has been able to thrive while many of its peers have stumbled.

Recently, in anticipation of wider U.S. legalization, Aphria entered into a $300 million deal to acquire SweetWater Brewing, one of the biggest craft beer brewers in the United States. The purchase aims to help Aphria capitalize on the growing “lifestyle” market associated with both craft beer and high-end cannabis.

Aphria Chairman and CEO Irwin Simon noted, “We will establish and grow our U.S. presence through SweetWater's robust, profitable platform of craft brewing innovation, manufacturing, marketing and distribution expertise. At the same time, we will build brand awareness for our adult-use cannabis brands, Broken Coast, Good Supply, Riff and Solei, through our participation in the growing $29 billion craft brew market in the U.S. ahead of potential future state or federal cannabis legalization.”

The Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF, TSX:TGOD) is primarily a research and development company focusing on cannabinoid-based products. Most of its products are dried organic cannabis, oils and edibles, but it also is involved in breeding plants to create new strains and distributing seeds for medical applications.

Recently, the Canada-based Dutchman announced that it has been approved to export medical cannabis to Europe. Sean Bovingdon, Interim CEO of TGOD, commented, "This is an important milestone as we get ready to begin the international shipping of our certified organically grown medical cannabis products. Germany is the first of several markets that we are planning to supply. Other countries that we anticipate shipping to in the future are Australia and Mexico.”



The Green Organic Dutchman had a rough first half of 2020 like most of its competition, shedding over half of its market cap from January to April. Since then, however, the Dutchman has staged somewhat of a comeback, especially since the beginning of this year. Since January 4th, the Dutchman has seen its share price climb by 42%, and this is just the beginning.

Auxly Cannabis Group (TSX.V:XLY) is an up-and-comer in the marijuana industry, with a growing presence in Eastern Canada. The company, formerly known as Cannabis Wheaton, the streaming company operates with a unique spin, focusing on its investments and partnerships within the space.

Some investors are bullish on Auxly due to its rapid rate of growth. And its recent strategic partnership with Atlantic Cultivation solidifies that stance. The $2.5 million deal gives Auxly a 50 percent equity stake in Atlantic, in addition to a right-to-purchase up to 30 percent of dried cannabis and cannabis trim at Atlantic’s Newfoundland and Labrador facilities. Hugo Alves, President and Director of Auxly commented: “This partnership with Atlantic, coupled with our premium craft producer Robinson’s Cannabis in Nova Scotia and our world class innovation and extraction hub at Dosecann in PEI demonstrates Auxly’s commitment to Atlantic Canada where we are building meaningful cannabis businesses that have a positive impact on the region.”

Champignon Brands (CSE:SHRM) has taken a potential wonder drug from concept to product production for research. It then went public as a company and gained controlling ownership of a leading medical treatment clinic. The name of this potential wonder drug is psilocybin, a natural psychedelic compound found in mushrooms, and it could very well end up saving the life of someone you love. Interest in psilocybin has exploded recently due to its potential to treat depression, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), substance abuse and even to increase mental performance. Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSX:APS) is a biotech company specializing in personalized therapies to address Canada’s unmet oncology needs. The company uses genetic and epigenetic profiles to gain insights into certain cancers and patient populations in order to develop new treatments within the space.

Aptose has an exclusive partnership with Ohm Oncology to develop, manufacture and commercialize APL-581 in order to treat hematologic malignancies and related molecules.



By. Zara Newman

**IMPORTANT! BY READING OUR CONTENT YOU EXPLICITLY AGREE TO THE FOLLOWING. PLEASE READ CAREFULLY**

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements and are prospective in nature. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events, and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking information includes that cannabis use and sales will grow as currently predicted; timing of Juva’s construction or acquisition of facilities and commencement of associated additional revenues; that Juva will be granted patents for its specific formulations; that cannabis patents and proprietary databases will prove valuable assets; Juva’s intended expansion into more markets; Juva’s plans to bring the latest science and technology to its product research and development; that it could be granted growing and sales licenses; that Juva can lease new sales locations and gain brand recognition; that through efficiency and vertical integration Juva can substantially lower its production costs and time of product development below competitors; that Juva can sell its product profitably; that Juva will create a range of cannabis consumer healthcare products, to be distributed through their own distribution channels; that Juva can successfully integrate pharmaceutical breakthroughs into its products; that Juva can achieve its sales targets and gross profit margins as planned; and that it will be able to carry out its business plans.

Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward looking information is subject to risks and uncertainties which include, among other things: that regulatory approvals may not be obtained or may be obtained subject to conditions that are not anticipated; growing competition in the cannabis industry; announced or expected business plans may not come to fruition because of inability to come to final terms, or inability to obtain regulatory compliance; competitors may quickly enter the industry; general economic conditions in the US, Canada and globally; the inability to secure financing necessary to carry out its business plans; competition for, among other things, capital and skilled personnel; the possibility that government policies or laws may not permit legal cannabis sales or growth or that favorable laws in place may change; interruption or failure of information or other technology systems; the cannabis market may not grow as expected; Juva’s drive for efficiency, time and cost savings may not achieve the expected results and its accomplishments may be limited; Juva may not successfully develop a cannabis consumer brand; and it may not be successful in developing a cannabis based treatment for medical uses; even if it develops successful healthcare treatments, the products may not be accepted by the market; the company may not be able to protect its intellectual property; its patent applications may be rejected or successfully challenged; Juva’s business plan carries risk, including its ability to comply with all applicable governmental regulations in a highly regulated business; early entry risk by engaging in activities currently considered illegal under US federal laws; and regulatory risks relating to Juva’s business, financings and strategic acquisitions.

DISCLAIMERS

PAID ADVERTISEMENT. This communication is a paid advertisement and is not a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Safehaven.com, owned by Medtronics Online Solutions Ltd., and their owners, managers, employees, and assigns (collectively “Safehaven.com”) have been paid by the profiled company to disseminate this communication. In this case Safehaven.com has been paid by Juva ninety thousand US dollars for this article and certain banner ads. This compensation is a major conflict with our ability to be unbiased, more specifically:



This communication should be viewed as a commercial advertisement only. We have not investigated the background of the company. Frequently companies profiled in our alerts experience a large increase in volume and share price during the course of investor awareness marketing, which often end as soon as the investor awareness marketing ceases. We do not guarantee the timeliness, accuracy, or completeness of the information on our site or in our newsletters.



SHARE OWNERSHIP. The owner of Safehaven.com owns shares of Juva and therefore benefits from its price appreciation. Safehaven.com will not notify the market when it decides to buy or sell shares of this issuer in the market. This is why we stress that you conduct extensive due diligence as well as seek the advice of your financial advisor or a registered broker-dealer before investing in any securities.

NOT AN INVESTMENT ADVISOR. Safehaven.com is not registered or licensed by any governing body in any jurisdiction to give investing advice or provide investment recommendation. ALWAYS DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH and consult with a licensed investment professional before making an investment. This communication should not be used as a basis for making any investment.