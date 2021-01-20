"No warning can save people determined to grow suddently rich" - Lord Overstone

Gold 10 mins 1,867.90 +1.40 +0.08%
Platinum 10 mins 1,110.80 -5.60 -0.50%
WTI Crude 7 hours 53.24 +0.26 +0.49%
Gasoline 47 mins 1.537 -0.007 -0.45%
Ethanol 2 hours 1.630 -0.033 -1.98%
Silver 10 mins 25.79 +0.02 +0.09%
Silver 10 mins 25.79 +0.02 +0.09%
Copper 10 mins 3.649 +0.007 +0.19%
Brent Crude 11 mins 55.80 -0.28 -0.50%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.544 +0.005 +0.20%
Heating Oil 16 mins 1.592 -0.009 -0.56%
  • 2 hours The Biggest Biotech Story Of 2021?
  • 9 hours Biden Looks To Rejoin Paris Climate Agreement
  • 1 day Capital One Fined Again For Money-Laundering Failure
  • 1 day 3 Stocks That Could Win Big As The Biden Administration Takes The Wheel
  • 1 day The Star-Studded Fund Backing Clean Energy Startups
  • 2 days The Unexpected Retail Segment On Track To Hit $68B
  • 4 days Oil Demand Falters On New Wave Of Lockdowns
  • 5 days Signal, Telegram Gain Ground As Social Censorship Breaks Headlines
  • 6 days Investors Should Be Worried About Tech Stocks
  • 8 days Battle For Market Share Intensifies In COVID Streaming War
  • 10 days Censorship Is Now Private, And That’s Scary
  • 12 days Markets Hit ‘Ignore’ Over Capitol Coup
  • 14 days Tesla’s China Strategy Is Yet Another ReasonTo Double Down
  • 15 days NYSE Reverses China Company Delisting Plans … For Now
  • 17 days The Dollar Could Remain Weak For Years To Come
  • 20 days The Simple Secret To Tesla-Like Gains
  • 21 days US-Listed China Stocks Have 3 Years To Become Transparent
  • 23 days $30,000 Is The New $20,000 For Bitcoin
  • 23 days Gold Slips Following Stimulus Announcement
  • 24 days Illegal Streaming Targeted In The 5,000 Page COVID-19 Stimulus Bill
3 Stocks That Could Win Big As The Biden Administration Takes The Wheel

3 Stocks That Could Win Big As The Biden Administration Takes The Wheel

This year has already started…

The Biggest Biotech Story Of 2021?

The Biggest Biotech Story Of 2021?

otech companies exploded in 2020…

Capital One Fined Again For Money-Laundering Failure

Capital One Fined Again For Money-Laundering Failure

The Treasury Department's Financial Crimes…

Oilprice.com

Oilprice.com

Writer, OilPrice.com

Information/Articles and Prices on a wide range of commodities: We have assembled a team of experienced writers to provide you with information on Crude Oil,…

More Info

Contact Author

Share

Related News

  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Breaking News

Biden Looks To Rejoin Paris Climate Agreement

By Oilprice.com - Jan 20, 2021, 11:00 AM CST Biden

On his first day in office on Wednesday, incoming U.S. President Joe Biden will sign executive orders to reverse decisions of the previous administration and will rejoin the Paris Agreement, revoke a Presidential permit for the Keystone XL pipeline, and issue a temporary moratorium on all oil and natural gas leasing activities in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in Alaska.

Biden’s Day One Executive Actions will include an executive order under which the United States will rejoin the Paris Agreement. The instrument Biden will sign will be deposited with the United Nations today. The United States will officially become a Party again 30 days after that, the Biden-Harris transition website says.   

“The United States will be back in position to exercise global leadership in advancing the objectives of the Agreement,” the transition team notes.

The U.S. officially left the Paris Agreement in early November 2020. Although President Trump said in 2017 that he would withdraw the United States from what he called “the terrible, one-sided Paris Climate Accord,” the U.S. had to wait for three years after the agreement entered into force on November 4, 2016, to give the 12-month notice for officially exiting the pact.

The day-one executive actions also includes “Revoking, revising, or replacing additional Executive Orders, Presidential Proclamations, Memoranda, and Permits signed over the past 4 years that do not serve the U.S. national interest, including revoking the Presidential permit granted to the Keystone XL pipeline,” the transition team says.

In another executive order concerning the oil industry, Biden will direct the Department of Interior to place a temporary moratorium on all oil and natural gas leasing activities in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, which the Trump Administration had just opened to development. The first lease sale was a flop, with oil companies largely steering clear of the auction earlier this month.

Last week, API President and CEO Mike Sommers said in the State of American Energy Keynote that “energy affordability is more important than ever as we recover from the pandemic…And that’s the case we’re making and approach we’ll take in working with President Joe Biden and his administration.”  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Safehaven.com:

Back to homepage

Previous Post

Capital One Fined Again For Money-Laundering Failure

Next Post

The Biggest Biotech Story Of 2021?

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment










Copyright © 2021 Safehaven.com All rights reserved.
By using this site you agree to the Disclaimer, Privacy and Cookie Policy.