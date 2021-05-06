"No warning can save people determined to grow suddently rich" - Lord Overstone

Gold 15 mins 1,814.50 -1.20 -0.07%
Platinum 15 mins 1,255.70 -1.90 -0.15%
WTI Crude 11 mins 64.93 +0.22 +0.34%
Gasoline 13 mins 2.115 +0.001 +0.06%
Ethanol 1 hour 2.340 -0.100 -4.10%
Silver 15 mins 27.38 -0.10 -0.37%
Silver 15 mins 27.38 -0.10 -0.37%
Copper 15 mins 4.609 +0.006 +0.13%
Brent Crude 1 hour 68.09 -0.87 -1.26%
Natural Gas 12 mins 2.933 +0.005 +0.17%
Heating Oil 12 mins 1.994 +0.004 +0.23%
  • 30 mins The EU Begins Backtracking On China Trade
  • 23 hours Americans Are Sick Of Unfair Taxation
  • 3 days No Jab, No Job: The New Hardline Policy of U.S. Employers
  • 5 days What’s Included In Biden’s $6 Trillion Economic Plan?
  • 6 days The “Great Car Comeback” Brightens Oil Demand Outlook
  • 7 days The 3 Most Profitable Covid-19 Vaccine Stocks
  • 9 days Beijing Launches Digital Currency To Break AliPay-WeChat Duopoly
  • 10 days The New Economic World Order After Covid-19
  • 14 days 3 Signals To Watch For A Stock Market Correction
  • 16 days Netflix Earnings Red Alert: Subscriptions Could Underwhelm
  • 17 days Wall Street Banks Are Back
  • 17 days Elon Musk’s SpaceX Scores Big Win Over Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin
  • 18 days Which Country Is The World’s Largest Investor In Batteries?
  • 20 days Are Bitcoin’s Environmental Risks Overblown?
  • 20 days Why The Gold Rush Ran Out Of Steam
  • 23 days Coinbase IPO Explodes, But Fails To Keep Its Momentum
  • 23 days China Slaps Alibaba With Record $2.75B Antitrust Fine
  • 24 days The Pandemic Has Culled The Middle Class
  • 25 days Legacy Automakers See Massive Spike In Sales
  • 26 days Tesla's Biggest Competitor Is Going Cobalt-Free
Kidnapping Is Big Business In Nigeria

Kidnapping Is Big Business In Nigeria

More than 800 school children…

Monday Markets Rise On Stellar Jobs Report

Monday Markets Rise On Stellar Jobs Report

U.S. employers added hundreds of…

The Mafia Has Expanded Its Influencer Under COVID-19

The Mafia Has Expanded Its Influencer Under COVID-19

The Bank of Italy reported…

Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Safehaven

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com, Oilprice.com, and a writer at Macro-Investing.com.

More Info

Contact Author

Share

Related News

  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Breaking News

The EU Begins Backtracking On China Trade

By Michael Kern - May 06, 2021, 5:48 PM CDT EU

The European Union is planning new rules on foreign investment to boost production autonomy for sensitive strategic goods within the bloc. The measures are bound to hit China, with relations that were rapidly improving last year between the two now on a downward spiral since Biden assumed the U.S. presidency.

 

The European Union unveiled a plan to cut its dependency on foreign suppliers, essentially targeting the Chinese, in six strategic sectors including raw materials, pharmaceutical ingredients, and semiconductors.

EU officials have drawn up a list of 137 products of high dependency, and about half of those imports originate in China. The plan advises the bloc to diversify its supply chain to reduce dependence on one single foreign supplier, as well as to support better European small- and medium-scale enterprises.

“Europe also needs to take the lead in setting standards for batteries, hydrogen, offshore wind, safe chemicals, cybersecurity and space data to ensure the competitiveness and resilience of EU industries”, the paper said.

Planned EU measures to remove some trade distortions through foreign subsidies would also affect China. Under the current system, subsidies granted by non-EU governments like China do not face the same vetting as those from EU nations.

“Companies have been free to use foreign subsidies to buy up businesses here in Europe. Some have been able to undercut their competitors in public tenders not because they are more efficient, but because they get financial support from foreign countries. And that’s not fair,” said EU Vice President Margrethe Vestager. “It has to stop.”

If approved, the rules would grant the EU agencies new powers to block foreign companies from making acquisitions in Europe if they were beneficiaries of government subsidies.

"Europe is open for business, but come and do it in a fair and transparent manner," EU competition chief Margrethe Vestager said. 

According to research by European consulting firm Datenna, out of 650 Chinese investments in Europe since 2010, roughly 40% have high or moderate involvement by state-owned or state-controlled companies

Just in February, China officially became the European Union’s top trading partner, trumping the United States, which has long held that status. 

But those relations quickly worsened over China’s treatment of its Uyghur population.

According to the EU's statistics office, Eurostat, the export of EU goods to China grew by 2.2% and China exports to the EU grew by 5.6% in 2020. At the same time, EU exports to the US fell by 8.2% and EU imports from the US fell by 13.2%. 

We could now start to see those numbers change as Europe jumps in line with Biden against China, even if they resisted the same from Trump. 

The new EU measures come as the ratification of a business investment deal with China hangs in the balance. The European Union and China approved a controversial investment agreement in late December after seven years of negotiations.

The deal was only pending ratification by the European Parliament, but in March, the European Union imposed sanctions on four Chinese officials involved in human rights abuses. In response, China imposed counter-sanctions that targeted several high-profile members of the European Parliament, three members of national parliaments, and two EU committees.

The deal faced staunch opposition by EU lawmakers and human rights activists. The Biden administration publicly voiced its displeasure, as well.

 

Back to homepage

Previous Post

No Jab, No Job: The New Hardline Policy of U.S. Employers

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment










Copyright © 2021 Safehaven.com All rights reserved.
By using this site you agree to the Disclaimer, Privacy and Cookie Policy.