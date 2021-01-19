The Star-Studded Fund Backing Clean Energy Startups

Breakthrough Energy Ventures (BEV), the clean-tech fund backed by well-known billionaires including Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos and Michael Bloomberg, has raised $1 billion for the second time in four years to help start-ups capable of drastically cutting global emissions.

Founded in 2016, the venture capital fund backed 45 emerging companies with its first billion and it is now planning to support between 40 and 50 emerging businesses.