"No warning can save people determined to grow suddently rich" - Lord Overstone

Gold 10 mins 1,883.20 +5.10 +0.27%
Platinum 10 mins 1,035.00 +11.10 +1.08%
WTI Crude 8 hours 48.23 +0.11 +0.23%
Gasoline 8 hours 1.379 -0.003 -0.22%
Ethanol 58 mins 1.325 -0.125 -8.62%
Silver 10 mins 25.91 -0.01 -0.05%
Silver 10 mins 25.91 -0.01 -0.05%
Copper 10 mins 3.563 +0.007 +0.18%
Brent Crude 3 hours 51.29 +0.09 +0.18%
Natural Gas 8 hours 2.518 -0.090 -3.45%
Heating Oil 8 hours 1.490 -0.008 -0.50%
  • 9 hours Morgan Stanley Sees Apple As Major Threat To Tesla’s Dominance
  • 2 days U.S. Lawmakers Pass $2.3 Trillion Relief Package
  • 3 days The Super-Rich Are Investing In “Pandemic Passports"
  • 4 days 5 Promising Stocks in 5 Different Sectors to Start the New Year
  • 5 days Mexico Is Quietly Pushing Out Foreign Oil Investors
  • 6 days A Looming Decision From The Fed Could Send Gold Soaring
  • 8 days The Billion-Dollar New York City Exodus
  • 9 days Hackers Are Having A Hayday Amid Election Chaos
  • 10 days Bitcoin Is Banking On A Christmas Rally
  • 11 days Meet The COVID Vaccine Billionaires
  • 12 days Solar Boom Could Send Silver Prices Higher
  • 13 days EV Metal Index Soars To Record Heights
  • 14 days Just the Beginning: Big Tech Is In for a Monopoly Reality Check
  • 15 days Tesla Stock Come Down To Extreme Bulls And Bears
  • 16 days Millennials Prefer Bitcoin Over Gold As A Safe Haven Asset
  • 17 days Could This Simple Solution Make Every American A Millionaire?
  • 18 days Did Google Just Get Trounced By Chinese Quantum ‘Supremacy’?
  • 19 days Who Will Pay For The $40 Trillion Energy Transition?
  • 20 days Why Chinese Rare Earth Prices Are Soaring
  • 21 days 2021 Could Be A Huge Year For Chinese Stocks
Election Proofing Your Energy Portfolio

Election Proofing Your Energy Portfolio

There is a lot on…

Three Renewable Energy IPOs To Watch

Three Renewable Energy IPOs To Watch

The IPO market isn’t quite…

Better Safe Than Sorry: 5 Alternative Investment Plays

Better Safe Than Sorry: 5 Alternative Investment Plays

Even though stock markets are…

Zero Hedge

Zero Hedge

Zerohedge.com

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Contact Author

Share

Related News

  1. Home
  2. Investing
  3. Stocks

Morgan Stanley Sees Apple As Major Threat To Tesla’s Dominance

By Zero Hedge - Dec 24, 2020, 12:00 PM CST Apple

Just hours after Elon Musk took to Twitter to reveal to the world that Tim Cook wouldn't take his phone calls when he was looking for a bailout, Morgan Stanley has now come out and admitted that Apple's entrance into the self-driving market creates "a new Tesla bear case". 

Tesla uber-bull Adam Jonas wrote in a note on Tuesday: “Apple’s potential entry into autos represents perhaps the most credible/formidable bear case for Tesla’s stock that investors have had to consider for some time.”

If “Apple were to really throw its weight around,” legacy automakers could have a hard time competing, Jonas said, according to Bloomberg.

And in true sell-side fashion - despite this "formidable" new bear case - Jonas, who has a history of "predicting" Tesla price targets within multiple-hundred-dollar ranges, maintained his $540 price target on the company (reminder, this is a $2700 pre-split price target). 

Jonas also highlighted suppliers that may win from Apple's entrance into the industry, including Lidar suppliers Luminar Technologies Inc. and Velodyne Lidar Inc.

Recall, we also noted yesterday what other analysts on the street were saying about Apple's entrance into the market. "Apple has ingredients to be successful in future auto industry: access to capital and talent, proven hardware design and a rich ecosystem to leverage service revenue," Jonas had said on Monday, prior to yesterday's note.

Tesla's stock has looked stuck and stagnant this week after its inclusion into the S&P 500 and after we noted that Apple was throwing its hat into the self-driving car business on Monday. In addition to designing self-driving vehicles, Reuters also reported that Apple's cars could "include its own breakthrough battery technology".

Apple's development project, called "Project Titan" was rumored to have been shelved after first starting in 2014. However, former Tesla executive Doug Field returned back to Apple in 2018 to work on the project before laying off 190 people from the team in 2019. But since then, "Apple has progressed enough that it now aims to build a vehicle for consumers", Reuters noted.

The saga took another twist on Wednesday when Musk revealed on Twitter he had sought out help from Apple and that Tim Cook wouldn't take a meeting with him. As we said yesterday, in case anybody was left wondering about whether or not Apple planned to become a Tesla competitor or not, it seems as though that narrative has been sewn. 

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Safehaven.com:

Back to homepage

Previous Post

Meet The COVID Vaccine Billionaires

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment










Copyright © 2020 Safehaven.com All rights reserved.
By using this site you agree to the Disclaimer, Privacy and Cookie Policy.