The economic slowdown is beginning…

The United States has lost…

Safehaven

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com, Oilprice.com, and a writer at Macro-Investing.com.  

Trump Wants Another $2 Trillion Economic Intervention

By Michael Kern - Mar 31, 2020, 12:00 PM CDT Trump Intervention

As the United States continues to grapple with a growing number of coronavirus cases, President Donald Trump is calling on yet another trillion-dollar spending plan to help bolster the economy.

On Tuesday morning, U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted that Congress should pass a $2 trillion spending plan to revitalize the country's roads, bridges and other critical infrastructure, calling for it to be included in "Phase 4" of the country's measures to combat the impact of the COVID-19 crisis.

President Trump has been pushing for a major infrastructure bill since taking office four years ago. The President's tweet comes as lawmakers in both Congress and the Senate are weighing different plans to provide relief for Americans, though some have voiced concern about simply throwing money at the problem. Related: U.S. Regulators Take Aim At Foreign Investments

Democrat Nancy Pelosi, and two other house committee chairmen informed reporters that they would like the new plan to include measures to boost broadband accessibility, water infrastructure, and bolster health care options to better protect essential workers in the field. They also called for an extension of direct payments to Americans in this time of crisis.

A Trillion Here, A Trillion There...

Trump recently signed the $2.2 trillion economic relief package into legislation, targeting local businesses and employees impacted by the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis.

The 880-page, $2.2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package, which was passed and signed into law by President Trump last Friday, was one of the largest financial interventions the United States has ever seen, with significant amounts of money allocated to individuals, large corporations and local business-- and its approval in the Senate came despite issues on both sides of the aisle.

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com 

