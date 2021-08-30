"No warning can save people determined to grow suddenly rich" - Lord Overstone

Gold 10 mins 1,817.40 +5.20 +0.29%
Platinum 10 mins 1,011.10 +9.00 +0.90%
WTI Crude 10 mins 68.52 -0.69 -1.00%
Gasoline 2 hours 2.280 -0.033 -1.41%
Ethanol 2 hours 2.220 +0.000 +0.00%
Silver 10 mins 23.96 -0.05 -0.21%
Silver 10 mins 23.96 -0.05 -0.21%
Copper 10 mins 4.368 -0.007 -0.17%
Brent Crude 2 hours 72.99 -0.42 -0.57%
Natural Gas 11 mins 4.390 +0.085 +1.97%
Heating Oil 2 hours 2.137 -0.003 -0.14%
  • 1 day Why World Markets Should Be Watching Germany Closely
  • 3 days Could ‘Cultured’ Meat Rival The Plant-Based Megatrend?
  • 6 days ‘Easy Money’: Crypto Is Still Attracting Newbie Investors
  • 7 days Foreign Syndicates May Have Stolen Up To $400B In COVID Benefits
  • 8 days Gold Jumps Above $1800 Ahead Of Jackson Hole Summit
  • 8 days International Banks Blacklist Afghanistan Following Taliban Takeover
  • 10 days China’s Tycoons Are Getting A Serious Reality Check
  • 11 days U.S. Cannabis Space Heats Up With Telling Tilray Acquisition
  • 12 days Consumer Price Index Hits 13-Year-High
  • 13 days American Wealth Is Built On Borrowing
  • 14 days Space Is About To Get Its First Hotel
  • 20 days Chinese Tech Billionaires Get Charitable Amid Beijing Crackdown
  • 21 days Is Robinhood The Next Meme Stock To Explode?
  • 22 days Fishless Fish: The Next Stop On The Fast-Moving Vegan Train
  • 23 days China Tech Wipeout Continues After Beijing Cracks Down On Online Videogames
  • 26 days China Imposes Widespread Lockdowns As Delta Virus Spreads Rapidly
  • 26 days 3 of the Most Interesting New ETF Themes of 2021
  • 27 days Mid-Term Bitcoin Outlook Remains Murky
  • 29 days Big Business’ New COVID Initiative: No Jab, No Job
  • 31 days The Most Interesting Stocks Of Earnings Season, For Better or Worse
Bezos Is Heading To Space This Sunday

Bezos Is Heading To Space This Sunday

The ongoing space race has…

Foreign Syndicates May Have Stolen Up To $400B In COVID Benefits

Foreign Syndicates May Have Stolen Up To $400B In COVID Benefits

Since early last year, the…

No Jab, No Job: The New Hardline Policy of U.S. Employers

No Jab, No Job: The New Hardline Policy of U.S. Employers

A broad majority of U.S.…

Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Safehaven

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com, Oilprice.com, and a writer at Macro-Investing.com.

More Info

Contact Author

Share

Related News

  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Breaking News

Why World Markets Should Be Watching Germany Closely

By Michael Kern - Aug 30, 2021, 10:26 AM CDT Markets

Germany is one of the largest economies in the world. That means that critical German elections that will likely usher in a post-Merkel powerhouse should be getting everyone’s attention. Rather a lot is at stake for the market, from the European Union’s single currency to global trade relations and beyond. 

According to the most recent ZEW survey, a barometer of business sentiment for the region, optimism has taken a plunge ahead of elections.

As Bloomberg points out, when optimism plunges like this, it takes currency with it. We’ve seen the euro weaken against the dollar, trading dangerously low amid German election uncertainty.

On September 26th, Germans will cast the votes to choose a new government and decide who will succeed Angela Merkel, who is standing down after 16 years as chancellor.

According to polling data from German Bild, Chancellor Merkel’s party, the CDU (in a coalition with CSU), has given up its lead and is now down to 22% of projected votes, from 28% earlier. The Social Democratic Party (SPD) has increased its projected vote by 23%.

If that’s how things pan out, it would be the first time in 15 years that the SPD has overtaken the CDU/CSU alliance in the polls. That’s where much of the uncertainty stems from. 

After coalition negotiations, the new parliament is likely to involve two or three parties.

Parties with less than 5% of the national vote are not awarded proportional parliamentary seats.

It is still too early to make a solid forecast of what ruling coalition may emerge, but observers will be wondering if the new Germany will be more flexible toward public spending both within its borders and in the EU. 

Goldman Sachs, which just a couple of weeks ago was examining this from a post-Merkel perspective but a CDU/CSU victory, says Germany will struggle with climate change issues, trade friction and an aging population, as reported by CNBC. 

“We see Germany exposed to a number of medium-term challenges, related to the missed structural opportunities during the Merkel years,” Goldmananalysts said, adding that “the next government faces a balancing act between achieving the country’s ambitious climate goals and reaping the economic benefits from the green transition.”

Goldman is also concerned about the vulnerability of Germany’s “export-oriented economy”, noting that while the country is Europe’s economic powerhouse due to exports, there are concerns about supply chain issues, protectionism sentiments and Brexit. Stagnating global trade, Goldman says, could hamper German exports. 

If the SPD wins these elections even in a two-way coalition, it could be “modestly negative for markets” because of the higher level of certainty, which could carry on beyond the immediate or short term, according to Holger Schmieding, chief economist for Berenberg, cited by Reuters

And it’s not just election uncertainty that has Germany on edge. The pandemic has led to the cancellation--yet again--of the beloved Oktoberfest, the world’s largest annual beer festival that brings $1.5 billion for the local economy from an average 6 million visitors. 

Back to homepage

Previous Post

Could ‘Cultured’ Meat Rival The Plant-Based Megatrend?

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment










Copyright © 2021 Safehaven.com All rights reserved.
By using this site you agree to the Disclaimer, Privacy and Cookie Policy.