"No warning can save people determined to grow suddently rich" - Lord Overstone

Gold 15 mins 1,887.30 +5.40 +0.29%
Platinum 15 mins 1,198.20 -6.80 -0.56%
WTI Crude 11 mins 62.88 +0.94 +1.52%
Gasoline 11 mins 2.065 +0.017 +0.85%
Ethanol 14 hours 2.350 +0.010 +0.43%
Silver 15 mins 28.03 -0.04 -0.15%
Silver 15 mins 28.03 -0.04 -0.15%
Copper 15 mins 4.546 -0.022 -0.48%
Brent Crude 11 mins 65.95 +0.84 +1.29%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.913 -0.012 -0.41%
Heating Oil 11 mins 1.982 +0.018 +0.91%
  • 14 hours 3 World-Shaking Trends Investors Need To Watch This Year
  • 14 hours Travel Might Get Another Supersonic Disruption
  • 2 days Is This The Most Exciting Healthcare Development Of The Year?
  • 2 days The World Is Running Out Of 6 Key Resources
  • 3 days The New Drug That Could Be Bigger Than Cannabis
  • 3 days $15/Hour Minimum Wage Might Happen Naturally
  • 4 days Could This Be The Hottest Investment Sector For 2021?
  • 5 days The Single Most Exciting Mental Health Breakthrough Of The Decade?
  • 5 days Money-Laundering Binance Probe Report Adds To Bitcoin Woes
  • 7 days Pipeline Hackers Lose Access To Ransom Funds
  • 7 days Military Coups Are Big Business
  • 8 days Crypto Market Crashes As Tesla Turns Its Back On Bitcoin
  • 9 days Gold Bulls Are Facing An Uphill Battle
  • 10 days Has The Dogecoin Hype Fizzled?
  • 12 days America's Semiconductor Shortage Is Just Getting Started
  • 15 days The EU Begins Backtracking On China Trade
  • 16 days Americans Are Sick Of Unfair Taxation
  • 18 days No Jab, No Job: The New Hardline Policy of U.S. Employers
  • 20 days What’s Included In Biden’s $6 Trillion Economic Plan?
  • 21 days The “Great Car Comeback” Brightens Oil Demand Outlook
The Streaming War Has Gone Global

The Streaming War Has Gone Global

With millions of people stuck…

Delivery Drones Are Coming Sooner Than You Think

Delivery Drones Are Coming Sooner Than You Think

The world’s largest retailer, Walmart,…

Did Google Just Get Trounced By Chinese Quantum ‘Supremacy’?

Did Google Just Get Trounced By Chinese Quantum ‘Supremacy’?

The world’s three superpowers are…

Charles Benavidez

Charles Benavidez

Staff Writer, Safehaven.com

Charles Benavidez is a writer and editor for Safehaven.com. Charles is located in New York City and has over 5 years of experiencing covering financial…

More Info

Contact Author

Share

Related News

  1. Home
  2. Tech
  3. Tech News

Travel Might Get Another Supersonic Disruption

By Charles Benavidez - May 20, 2021, 5:59 PM CDT Travel Might Get Another Supersonic Disruption

With air travel down 60% last year, and airline industry losses topping $370 billion, this is the hardest hit sector from the pandemic. And the suffering isn’t over, yet. 

The best-case-scenario estimates are that the airline industry will continue to suffer well into 2023 because of the pandemic. The worst-case scenario is that it won’t rebound to 2019 levels for three or four years. 

But all this down time has revived the idea of the supersonic jet, and ripe for drastic change, the airline industry might just see disruption beyond COVID-19. 

New types of commercial planes are about to come out that aim to eventually take passengers “anywhere in the world in four hours for $100”.

Last year, Boom Supersonic, an aviation startup, revealed their Overture supersonic passenger jet that is hoping to become the next-generation Concorde--fixing the problems of the failed British-French airliner that was ridiculously expensive and environmentally disastrous. Now-defunct, Concorde was charging $12,000 for a round-trip flight by the 1990s.

It was a great idea with absurdly poor execution. 

The next-gen versions think they’ll get it right.  

The most visible start-ups working on supersonic and hypersonic projects include Boom Supersonic and Florida-based Aerion.

Boom Supersonic’s CEO Blake Scholl told CNN Travel that the company’s long-term plan is to fly passengers anywhere in the world for just $100. We wouldn’t count on that price tag any time soon, but it sounds great in a headline. For now, Boom is targeting $5,000 fares for a New York to London round-trip. That is five times more than current fares but still cheaper than Concorde.

It’s not exactly going to disrupt travel. Yet. But eventually, it just might. 

Overture, the Mach 2.2 commercial airliner expected to get in the air by 2026 will be 199 feet long, carry between 65 and 88 passengers, and fly twice the speed of the average commercial jetliner.

It would eventually be able to travel from New York to London, currently a 7-hour flight, in just 3.5 hours. Boom says the company currently has $6 billion in pre-orders of Overture aircraft.

Supersonic passenger jets will also tackle another issue where Concord failed, pollution.  

The global aviation industry produces around 2% of all human-induced CO2 emissions, and, of course, the faster you go, the more fuel you burn. 

Here, again, the promises are far down the road. 

Next-gen supersonic jets will indeed create more pollution than our existing commercial jets. Some studies estimate that the new supersonic jets will consume as much as five to seven times as much fuel per passenger as current airplanes.

But the longer-term goal is to render them carbon neutral, even if the starting point is rather too “Concordian”.

According to CNN Travel’s interview with Scholl, Boom Supersonic aims to eventually build a “carbon-neutral” plane from the ground up, which would use alternative fuels that will utilize the same amount of carbon that’s being emitted during the flight

In other words, the plan is to suck carbon from the atmosphere, liquefy it into jet fuel and run the plane on that. 

Florida-based Aerion has also unveiled its plans in March for a Mach 4+ commercial airliner called Aerion AS3, which would be capable of carrying 50 passengers. Production is slated to start in 2023.

Furthermore, NASA itself is planning to test an X-59 QueSST prototype over major U.S. cities in 2023, and Spike Aerospace will begin trials next year, eyeing commercial flights by 2028.

Back to homepage

Previous Post

Pipeline Hackers Lose Access To Ransom Funds

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment










Copyright © 2021 Safehaven.com All rights reserved.
By using this site you agree to the Disclaimer, Privacy and Cookie Policy.