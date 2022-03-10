"No warning can save people determined to grow suddenly rich" - Lord Overstone

Gold 15 mins 2,003.70 +3.30 +0.16%
Platinum 15 mins 1,088.00 -7.20 -0.66%
WTI Crude 11 mins 107.08 +1.06 +1.00%
Gasoline 12 mins 3.155 -0.002 -0.07%
Ethanol 25 mins 2.160 +0.000 +0.00%
Silver 15 mins 26.28 +0.02 +0.07%
Silver 15 mins 26.28 +0.02 +0.07%
Copper 15 mins 4.642 -0.011 -0.23%
Brent Crude 25 mins 109.33 -1.81 -1.63%
Natural Gas 11 mins 4.658 +0.027 +0.58%
Heating Oil 12 mins 3.331 +0.035 +1.06%
  • 1 hour Amazon’s First Stock Split Since 1999
  • 8 hours Bitcoin Doesn’t Blink As Biden Signs First Crypto Executive Order
  • 2 days After Long Silence, McDonald’s, Coca-Cola to Exit Russia
  • 3 days Russian Default Looms Large, Visa Joins the Exodus
  • 6 days Another Strong Jobs Report, But Is It Enough?
  • 7 days Russian Oligarchs Scramble to Hide Yachts as DOJ Descends
  • 8 days Is It Time To Pay Attention To Gold Miners?
  • 8 days Is The Real Estate Boom On Its Last Legs?
  • 9 days Cybersecurity Will Be Next Trillion-Dollar Industry
  • 10 days 3 Profitable Market Sectors Amid The Ukraine Crisis
  • 13 days Big Tech Is Lashing Out At Russia
  • 15 days China Still Rules the Counterfeit World, but It’s Not Alone
  • 16 days The Top 3 Wealth Management Trends Of 2022
  • 17 days The Longest Bull Market In History Could Be Officially Over
  • 20 days Major Hack On Ukraine Infrastructure Highlights The Reality Of Modern Warfare
  • 21 days The 1,000th Unicorn Has Just Been Minted
  • 23 days Mega Deals Now Paint the Semiconductor Landscape
  • 24 days Zillow Predicts 16% Jump in Home Prices This Year
  • 27 days No Surprise: TikTok Is The Worst Data Privacy Offender
  • 28 days SuperBowl Is About to Set a New Betting Record
VR Industry Boomed During Holiday Season

VR Industry Boomed During Holiday Season

A number of VR developers…

China Moves To Tighten Rules For Companies Looking To List Abroad

China Moves To Tighten Rules For Companies Looking To List Abroad

The wave of crackdowns has,…

DIDI Delisting Is A Worrying Sign For Investors Holding Chinese Stocks

DIDI Delisting Is A Worrying Sign For Investors Holding Chinese Stocks

The Chinese government has tightened…

Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Safehaven

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com, Oilprice.com, and a writer at Macro-Investing.com.

More Info

Contact Author

Share

Related News

  1. Home
  2. Investing
  3. Stocks

Amazon’s First Stock Split Since 1999

By Michael Kern - Mar 10, 2022, 4:23 PM CST Amazon

Amazon said its board of directors has approved a 20-to-1 ratio stock split in what amounts to the fourth stock split for the online retail giant since it went public in 1997, and its first since 1999. 

Currently, one share of Amazon stock costs about $3,000 and if the company’s shareholders approve the split, it will drop to about $150 a share. The company also said the board of directors authorized it to buy back up to $10 billion worth of shares.

Analysts following Amazon stock see the announcement as a bullish signal about how the company feels about its own outlook.

Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak wrote in a note that Amazon historically has timed previous buybacks well.

“Historically, Amazon’s repurchases have been positive signals about the equity value,” Nowak wrote. “As big tech (GOOGL/FB/AAPL/MSFT) becomes more shareholder friendly (buybacks, disclosure, etc) we are happy to see AMZN participate.”

Wells Fargo analyst Brian Fitzgerald suggested that stock split could pave the way for entrance into the Dow Jones Industrial Average. 

"We expect that the stock split should increase the accessibility of shares to a broader array of potential investors, and note that the split should allow for potential inclusion of Amazon shares in the Dow Jones Industrial Average," Fitzgerald wrote in the note.

Amazon shares were up over 5% Thursday, following the late Wednesday announcement. 

However, YTD, the online retail giant’s shares have shed nearly 14%, and over the past 12 months, they are down nearly 6%, compared to Apple’s 30% gains and Alphabet’s 26% gains during that same time period. 

 Google parent Alphabet, also announced a 20-for-1 split last month. 

A stock split represents a company's management decision to issue additional shares by issuing additional shares to existing shareholders. The most common split ratios are 2-for-1 and 3-for-1, which means that shareholders get two or three shares, respectively, for every share held. 

In the stock split process, the share price decreases in the same proportion that the number of shares outstanding increases, but leaving the market cap unchanged.

In 2020, within weeks of each other, Tesla and Apple announced stock splits. In July, Apple announced a 4-for-1 stock split while Tesla, two weeks later, went 5-for-1.

In the weeks between the announcement and the execution of the split, Tesla’s shares gained over 70%, while Apple added $560 billion in value.

Unlike a few decades ago, stock splits have become increasingly rare, partly because corporations now prefer to manage the value, not price, of their shares. 

Stock splits were preferred for companies to achieve a target price range for their shares. In the mid-1980s, stock splits happened all the time. Between 2017 and 2021, S&P 500 companies executed 26 stock splits, compared with 12 just in 2011.

Due to the increase in popularity of stock trading in the last few years, and high stock prices of major tech companies, some brokerages found other solutions to attract new investors by introducing fractional shares.

Having the option to buy fractional shares allows investors to buy a portion of a share, which makes it possible to own high-priced stocks. Numerous brokers including Robinhood, Charles Schwab and Fidelity allow investors to buy fractions of shares, though the main exchanges still do not.

Back to homepage

Previous Post

Cybersecurity Will Be Next Trillion-Dollar Industry

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment










Copyright © 2022 Safehaven.com All rights reserved.
By using this site you agree to the Disclaimer, Privacy and Cookie Policy.