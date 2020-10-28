"No warning can save people determined to grow suddently rich" - Lord Overstone

Gold 10 mins 1,859.90 -19.30 -1.03%
Platinum 10 mins 853.80 -21.20 -2.42%
WTI Crude 11 mins 35.25 -2.14 -5.72%
Gasoline 13 mins 1.039 -0.043 -3.95%
Ethanol 30 mins 1.530 +0.060 +4.08%
Silver 10 mins 22.75 -0.61 -2.63%
Silver 10 mins 22.75 -0.61 -2.63%
Copper 10 mins 3.054 -0.010 -0.33%
Brent Crude 11 mins 36.91 -2.21 -5.65%
Natural Gas 11 mins 3.198 -0.093 -2.83%
Heating Oil 11 mins 1.065 -0.050 -4.46%
  • 14 hours Another Stock Market Crash Could be Looming
  • 2 days Trump Loses Another Leg Of The WeChat Battle
  • 3 days DOW Plunges Amid WInter COVID-19 Surge Fears
  • 3 days Big Profits Are No Longer The Top Priority For Oil Investors
  • 4 days Banksy’s Littered ‘Monet’ Sells for $10M
  • 6 days Three Renewable Energy IPOs To Watch
  • 7 days Bitcoin Nears $13,000 As PayPal Joins The Crypto Fray
  • 8 days DOJ Declares The Obvious: Google Is A “Monopoly”
  • 10 days Alibaba Is About To Make History Again
  • 11 days Robinhood Users Are Latest Target Of Pandemic Hackers
  • 13 days The Hydrogen Boom Will Provide A $200B Boost To Wind And Solar Energy
  • 14 days Will The 5G Rollout Overshadow This Major Merger?
  • 15 days Corporate Bitcoin Holdings Boost Crypto Confidence
  • 15 days Indonesia Rolls Out Augmented Reality Innovation To Combat COVID
  • 16 days Banks Are Getting Rich On Pandemic Overdrafts
  • 16 days The Real Reason China Is Betting Big On Renewables
  • 17 days Europe Wants To End The Big Tech Monopoly
  • 17 days New Breakthrough Could Transform Rare Earth Mining
  • 18 days Waymo Set To Roll Out Fully Self-Driving Vehicles
  • 19 days Aramco Dividend Won’t Cover Saudi Budget Gap
The Sun Is Shining On Renewable Investors

The Sun Is Shining On Renewable Investors

The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked…

Tesla Tumbles After Battery Day Fails To Impress

Tesla Tumbles After Battery Day Fails To Impress

America’s largest electric vehicle manufacturer,…

Will The 5G Rollout Overshadow This Major Merger?

Will The 5G Rollout Overshadow This Major Merger?

The giant merger attempt of…

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Writer, Safehaven.com

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Contact Author

Share

Related News

  1. Home
  2. Investing
  3. Stocks

Another Stock Market Crash Could be Looming

By Alex Kimani - Oct 28, 2020, 6:00 PM CDT Stock Market Crash

Late last year, a cross-section of pundits predicted that 2020 would go down as one of the most volatile years in the history of financial markets mainly due to escalating trade wars. Turns out they were half-right. The current year really has been one of the most volatile on record not due to the feared trade tensions but a much deadlier foe: Covid-19.

The global pandemic was directly responsible for the epic market crash back in March--the fastest in history--and it could be about to do the markets in, again.

After a brief rebound on optimism that we had brought the pandemic under control, fear and volatility have returned to the stock markets with a vengeance thanks to the so-called second wave of Covid-19.

A commonly used volatility gauge, VIX, has surged 53% over the past 30 days while the market benchmark S&P 500 registered its biggest drop in a month on Monday. The S&P 500 has effectively given up three months’ worth of gains while the Dow Jones continues to sink deeper into negative territory in what is beginning to look like the making of yet another market crash.

CBOE Volatility Index (VIX)

Source: Business Insider

Source: CNN Money

Dashed stimulus hopes

The latest market downturn has been partially fueled by Frances and Germany’s consideration of new lockdown restrictions, a trend that could quickly spread to other countries.

A second wave of coronavirus infections has overwhelmed many European countries before the winter at a pace that has exceeded the most pessimistic projections. The new lockdown measures in France are reminiscent of the previous lockdown, requiring people to stay in their homes except when they need to buy essential goods, exercise for up to one hour a day or seek medical attention. Meanwhile, Germany will shut restaurants, bars and theatres from Nov. 2 till the end of the month. Schools in both countries though will remain open. 

The timing of the second wave of coronavirus infections could not have been worse, with hopes for  a quick government stimulus deal dashed while the U.S. elections is expected to inject another heavy dose of volatility.

Hopes of an imminent agreement for the US economy have been crushed after the Senate was suspended until after next week's election with little clarity regarding whether a deal can be sealed during the so-called "lame duck" period i.e. the period after the vote pending January's inauguration. 

New York Times bestselling author and founder of 'The Bear Traps Report' Lawrence ‘Larry’ McDonald has warned of the ‘cobra effect’ whereby the stimuli designed to save the economy  will instead ‘‘...cause a hyperinflationary economic collapse.’’Larry has sounded an eerie warning of signs of a “Lehman-like drawdown’’ developing in the markets and that “...we are at the early stage of the biggest cobra effect in the history of economics.”

The cobra effect that Larry is alluding to is the school of thinking that says that every human decision brings with it unintended consequences.

The markets have become too dependent on government largesse, but there’s only so much that governments can do.

However, some analysts are saying that Trump could actually be the better deal for the markets.

JPMorgan has declared that "an 'orderly' Trump victory as the most favorable outcome for equities," projecting that the S&P 500 could jump nearly 20% to 3,900 points if he is able to secure reelection.

On the other hand, JPM sees a sweep by Democrats as being "mostly neutral" for markets.

Healthcare, energy and financial sectors are  likely to see the most outsized moves in either direction depending on which candidate carries the day. 

By Alex Kimani for Safehaven.com

More Top Reads From Safehaven.com:

Back to homepage

Previous Post

DOW Plunges Amid WInter COVID-19 Surge Fears

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment










Copyright © 2020 Safehaven.com All rights reserved.
By using this site you agree to the Disclaimer, Privacy and Cookie Policy.