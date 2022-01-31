"No warning can save people determined to grow suddenly rich" - Lord Overstone

Gold 15 mins 1,806.20 +2.10 +0.12%
Platinum 15 mins 1,035.90 +5.60 +0.54%
WTI Crude 11 mins 90.54 +0.27 +0.30%
Gasoline 11 mins 2.641 -0.002 -0.06%
Ethanol 2 hours 2.160 +0.000 +0.00%
Silver 15 mins 22.42 +0.04 +0.18%
Silver 15 mins 22.42 +0.04 +0.18%
Copper 15 mins 4.483 +0.012 +0.26%
Brent Crude 2 hours 91.11 +1.64 +1.83%
Natural Gas 11 mins 4.960 +0.072 +1.47%
Heating Oil 11 mins 2.834 -0.005 -0.19%
  • 2 days New ETFs Offer Downside Protection Against Major Market Downturns
  • 4 days Optimism for an Airline Rebound With First Profits In
  • 6 days The Streaming Warriors Are in Trouble
  • 8 days Microsoft Beats Estimates as Earnings Season Heats Up
  • 9 days NFT Craze Could Get Bigger with Youtube
  • 9 days Crypto Pain Continues as Bitcoin Hits 6-Month Low
  • 13 days Earnings Season Might Bring Relief to Battered Tech Sector
  • 15 days Banking Stocks Could Be Set For Another Bumper Year
  • 16 days Crypto Mining Migration Continues As Bans Line Up
  • 17 days The Meme Stock Craze Could Lose Out to Crypto
  • 20 days Banking Sector Booming As Stock Market Lags
  • 21 days Has Bitcoin Stopped Bleeding? Some Analysts Seem To Think So
  • 21 days Amazon ‘Competitor’ Charged With Crypto Fraud Scheme
  • 22 days As Competition Heats Up, Cable TV Mega-Merger Revived
  • 23 days China’s Road To Tech Independence
  • 28 days 3 Major Bearish Catalysts For The U.S. Economy In 2022
  • 30 days VR Industry Boomed During Holiday Season
  • 30 days 3 Global eCommerce Brands Have Overtaken Amazon
  • 31 days Another Banner Year for Billionaires
  • 35 days Top 3 Predictions For Bitcoin In The New Year
Airlines Want The Government To Ditch Emergency Testing For Covid-19

Airlines Want The Government To Ditch Emergency Testing For Covid-19

Many airlines have been chasing…

Apple Capitalizes On Upward Momentum Ahead Of Earnings

Apple Capitalizes On Upward Momentum Ahead Of Earnings

The global chip shortage, including…

The Streaming Warriors Are in Trouble

The Streaming Warriors Are in Trouble

The growing consensus is that…

Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Writer, Safehaven.com

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is now working as news editor for Oilprice.com and Safehaven.com

More Info

Contact Author

Share

Related News

  1. Home
  2. Investing
  3. Stocks

Optimism for an Airline Rebound With First Profits In

By Tom Kool - Jan 31, 2022, 12:00 AM CST Optimism for an Airline Rebound With First Profits In

The airline continues to be the testing ground for pandemic-related economic recovery, but it’s a tough barometer to grab a reading on, though Southwest Airlines’ return to profits, finally, has sparked a fair amount of optimism. 

Rebounding with each holiday travel season, the industry would then suffer quite a few setbacks due to an increase of new cases, followed by further travel restrictions.

With air travel down 60% in 2020, and airline industry losses topping $370 billion, this was the hardest hit sector from the pandemic. 

Most of the scenarios are along the lines that the airline industry will continue to suffer well into 2023 because of the pandemic. The worst-case scenario is that it won’t rebound to 2019 levels for three or four years. 

Yet, U.S. airlines actually saw around 90% of their 2019 seat capacity in the past summer season and the recent holiday winter season. 

The Omicron variant once again unleashed disruption on the airlines, leading to more than 20,000 flights being canceled and tens of thousands more significantly delayed over Christmas weekend. Aside from the problems caused by winter storms, Omicron forced airline workers to call in sick at record rates over the holidays.

Despite the odds, Southwest Airlines just posted a narrow $68 million profit for the fourth quarter of last year, mostly backed by a vacation travel rebound. During the same period a year earlier, it had a loss of $908 million. 

The company earned 14 cents per share whereas analysts expected adjusted earnings of 7 cents per share. It also surpassed the revenue which more than doubled to $5.05 billion, where analysts forecasted $4.97 billion.

The airline said it expected to lose money in the first three months of this year but predicts it will be profitable for the remainder of 2022.

Alaska Airlines reported $18 million profit for the past quarter and gave similar outlooks for the remainder of the year. The airline posted revenue of $1.9 billion in the period, beating Wall Street forecasts of $1.84 billion.

JetBlue also reported fourth-quarter results but with a loss of $129 million as well as a revenue decline from 2019. The company reported net income of 56 cents per share and revenues of $2 billion.

All domestic airlines are focused on returning to profitability this year. Even though Omicron will continue to weigh on demand in the next two months, the industry is hoping for a strong spring and summer driven by rebounds in corporate and international travel.

For the rest of the year, industry executives are optimistic, expecting capacity to be down only about 5 percent in 2022 from 2019. 

Despite the high percentage of bookings, costs are also on the rise. Airlines are currently offering extra pay to crews to help ease staffing shortages and that will likely continue for the rest of the year.

Other expenses will also increase 20% from 2019, up from a previous estimate of a 10% to 14% increase. 

Additionally, jet fuel prices surged 60% through 2021 and that will surely contribute to further increase of airfare prices. For this month, published fares were up 9.7% compared to last January.

Back to homepage

Previous Post

The Streaming Warriors Are in Trouble

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment










Copyright © 2022 Safehaven.com All rights reserved.
By using this site you agree to the Disclaimer, Privacy and Cookie Policy.