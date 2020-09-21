"No warning can save people determined to grow suddently rich" - Lord Overstone

Gold 15 mins 1,906.70 -3.90 -0.20%
Platinum 15 mins 881.00 +4.90 +0.56%
WTI Crude 1 hour 39.27 -0.04 -0.10%
Gasoline 41 mins 1.180 +0.003 +0.28%
Ethanol 8 hours 1.325 -0.030 -2.21%
Silver 15 mins 24.21 -0.18 -0.75%
Silver 15 mins 24.21 -0.18 -0.75%
Copper 15 mins 3.041 +0.009 +0.28%
Brent Crude 11 mins 41.45 +0.01 +0.02%
Natural Gas 11 mins 1.872 +0.037 +2.02%
Heating Oil 12 mins 1.108 +0.000 +0.05%
  • 9 hours How The Stock Market Predicts Electoral Victory
  • 17 hours Tesla's "Battery Day" Could Deal A Blow To Cobalt Miners
  • 1 day New TikTok Deal Hopes To Bypass National Security Concerns
  • 2 days Where Will Gold Go From Here?
  • 2 days COVID-19 Is Fueling A Pastic Waste Crisis
  • 3 days Gold Output Set To Decline
  • 3 days Uber And Lyft Look To Go Electric
  • 5 days COVID-19 Is Crushing Palladium Demand
  • 5 days This ‘Once-Boring’ Tech Company Is Now Super Hot
  • 6 days Will Air-Based Protein Be Our Future Food?
  • 7 days Google Pledges To Go Carbon-Free By 2030
  • 7 days A New Twist In The TikTok Saga
  • 8 days Gold Inches Closer To $2,000
  • 8 days Delivery Drones Are Coming Sooner Than You Think
  • 9 days Traders See More Volatility Ahead For Commodities
  • 9 days How COVID-19 Is Transforming The World's Sovereign Wealth Funds
  • 10 days Electric Vehicle Demand Set To Outpace Battery Metal Production
  • 11 days Copper Continues To Outperform
  • 11 days The Jury Is In: ESG Is A Megatrend Now Worth $250B
  • 12 days Today’s Young Adults Aren’t Leaving the Nest
Robinhood Traders Attracted To Catchy Stock Stickers

Robinhood Traders Attracted To Catchy Stock Stickers

The issuers of exchange traded…

5 Stocks To Get Your Week Going

5 Stocks To Get Your Week Going

The Dow, S&P 500 and…

The Jury Is In: ESG Is A Megatrend Now Worth $250B

The Jury Is In: ESG Is A Megatrend Now Worth $250B

The pandemic has hastened the…

Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Writer, Safehaven.com

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is now working as news editor for Oilprice.com and Safehaven.com

More Info

Contact Author

Share

Related News

  1. Home
  2. Investing
  3. Stocks

How The Stock Market Predicts Electoral Victory

By Tom Kool - Sep 21, 2020, 6:00 PM CDT Elections Stock Market

The markets would love more than anything to be able to predict whether Trump or Biden will win the elections in November, but with more uncertainty than usual, even the market--typically the best soothsayer around--is having a hard time of it. 

The circumstances are novel, and the market is confused. Even Warren Buffett is undecided. 

Biden is leading in the polls--but only just. According to the latest NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll, Biden leads by 8 among registered voters. 

At the same time, Trump’s approval rating hasn’t declined based on the same poll. In fact, Trump’s approval rating in December 2019, according to this poll, was 44. As of September 20, 2020, it was 45. 

Even so, if elections were held today, 51% of those polled said they would vote for Bide/Harris, while 43% said they would vote for Trump/Pence. 

But 11% of those voters are still undecided. That makes Biden’s current 8-point poll lead more than precarious. 

The market’s crystal ball is growing increasingly blurry in the meantime. 

According to LPL financial chief market strategist Ryan Detrick, speaking to MarketWatch, for the past 40 years, a simple chart of the S&P 500’s performance in the three-month run-up to November 3 elections has been 100% accurate. If you go back further, to 1928, it’s been 87% accurate. 

A positive return over this period tends to signal a win for the incumbent. A negative return favors the challenger. 

Yet, this isn’t a typical election year, and Detrick told MarketWatch that “the unique circumstances around this year’s pandemic seem to add plausibility that this could be the first time in almost 100 years that this signal may be wrong--especially if the stock market and economy continue to recover …”.

Goldman Sachs said in a Friday note that while the elections favor a Democratic victory, the race is getting tighter and tighter. 

Goldman is monitoring a basket of stocks with high corporate tax rates. Recently that basket has outperformed, and that signals a preference for those companies that would benefit from a Republican victory. 

The large returns of this high-tax basket category signal a 53% probability of corporate tax reform that would undo Trump’s 2017 tax treats. Biden has proposed a 28% corporate tax rate hike. 

Source: BusinessInsider.com

In other words, the outperformance of this high-tax basket category suggests the race is tightening and the probability of a Democratic victory is slightly declining. Right now, Goldman notes that probability is around 54%.

So where does that leave us?

On August 3rd, the S&P 500 was at 3294.16. A month later, it was 3455.06. As of the time of writing, the S&P 500 is 3251,41. That doesn’t really tell us much, and September is notoriously volatile. 

The big question now is whether voters will blame Trump for an economic downturn, and if they do, history tells us that if there is a stock market decline and a recession at the same time, the incumbent has far less chance of winning. If we’re dealing with just one or the other, the race can tighten exponentially.  

It all comes down to COVID-19, which makes this pandemic the hottest political football the world has seen in a long time. Trump really has to make it clear that the pandemic is the only thing kicking the economy right now and that he is the only president who can handle it. Otherwise, we’re looking at a Democratic sweep.

By Tom Kool for Safehaven.com 

More Top Reads From Safehaven.com:

Back to homepage

Previous Post

This ‘Once-Boring’ Tech Company Is Now Super Hot

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment










Copyright © 2020 Safehaven.com All rights reserved.
By using this site you agree to the Disclaimer, Privacy and Cookie Policy.