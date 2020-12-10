"No warning can save people determined to grow suddently rich" - Lord Overstone

Gold 10 mins 1,840.50 +3.10 +0.17%
Platinum 10 mins 1,037.30 +9.60 +0.93%
WTI Crude 10 mins 46.92 +1.40 +3.08%
Gasoline 12 mins 1.318 +0.042 +3.27%
Ethanol 4 hours 1.320 -0.045 -3.30%
Silver 10 mins 24.07 -0.02 -0.10%
Silver 10 mins 24.07 -0.02 -0.10%
Copper 10 mins 3.551 -0.026 -0.71%
Brent Crude 11 mins 50.29 +0.04 +0.08%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.560 +0.007 +0.27%
Heating Oil 10 mins 1.439 +0.003 +0.23%
  • 4 hours Just the Beginning: Big Tech Is In for a Monopoly Reality Check
  • 1 day Tesla Stock Come Down To Extreme Bulls And Bears
  • 2 days Millennials Prefer Bitcoin Over Gold As A Safe Haven Asset
  • 3 days Could This Simple Solution Make Every American A Millionaire?
  • 4 days Did Google Just Get Trounced By Chinese Quantum ‘Supremacy’?
  • 5 days Who Will Pay For The $40 Trillion Energy Transition?
  • 6 days Why Chinese Rare Earth Prices Are Soaring
  • 7 days 2021 Could Be A Huge Year For Chinese Stocks
  • 8 days Shadowy Brokers Target Easy TikTok Money In New Scheme
  • 9 days Cannabis Sales Are Soaring In The United States
  • 10 days Biden Will Be A Boon For Solar Stocks
  • 11 days The Shroom Boom Is Here To Stay
  • 14 days The Gold Rally Has Finally Run Out Of Steam
  • 14 days Citibank Analyst Predicts $300k Bitcoin By End Of 2021
  • 17 days Bitcoin Lives Up To Its Safe Haven Status In A Big Way
  • 17 days 14 Million People Will Lose Unemployment Benefits On December 31st
  • 19 days Why 12 Million American Millionaires Isn’t Good News
  • 20 days Big Oil Is Paying The Price For Investing In Renewables
  • 21 days The Banking Industry’s $35 Billion Gravy Train Could Disappear
  • 22 days Did Amazon Just Democratize Prescription Drugs?
Europe Wants To End The Big Tech Monopoly

Europe Wants To End The Big Tech Monopoly

There is such a thing…

Three Renewable Energy IPOs To Watch

Three Renewable Energy IPOs To Watch

The IPO market isn’t quite…

The Shroom Boom Is Here To Stay

The Shroom Boom Is Here To Stay

The psychedelics boom continues to…

Fred Dunkley

Fred Dunkley

Writer, Safehaven.com

Fred Dunkley is a tech analyst, writer, and seasoned investor. Fred has years of experience covering global markets and geopolitics. 

More Info

Contact Author

Share

Related News

  1. Home
  2. Investing
  3. Stocks

Just the Beginning: Big Tech Is In for a Monopoly Reality Check

By Fred Dunkley - Dec 10, 2020, 6:00 PM CST Big Tech Lawsuit

Billionaire Peter Thiel is undoubtedly scoffing his biggest scoff right about now, given his penchant for equating free-market capitalism with monopoly. 

U.S. regulators, however, beg to differ. 

The Attorneys General of 48 states and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) this week filed much anticipated antitrust lawsuits against Facebook, alleging that the social media giant illegally pushed out competition. 

In the lawsuit, the states’ claim that Facebook bought competitors “illegally” and in a “predatory manner” in order to grow and preserve its market power. 

Attorneys general from Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina and South Dakota did not join the lawsuit. 

The FTC filed a twin lawsuit on the same allegations.  

Both are asking the courts to force Facebook to spin off Instagram and WhatsApp, as well as to seek government approval for future mergers.

In line with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s infamous quote “it is better to buy than compete,” the company acquired its competitors, photo-sharing app Instagram for 1$ billion in 2012 and messaging app WhatsApp for $19 billion two years later. Both lawsuits claim that Facebook depended on these acquisitions to become the monopoly it is today. 

Now, more than 2.1 billion people use one of the Facebook-owned apps daily.

“Facebook has maintained its monopoly position by buying up companies that present competitive threats and by imposing restrictive policies that unjustifiably hinder actual or potential rivals that Facebook does not or cannot acquire,” the commission said in the lawsuit. 

However, Facebook pointed out in the statement the FTC approved the Instagram and WhatsApp acquisitions at the time.

“…the government now wants a do-over with no regard for the impact that precedent would have on the broader business community or the people who choose our products every day,” the company said. 

The antitrust lawsuits earned rare bipartisan support while the other players within the industry are keeping quiet. 

What happens to Facebook will be a fairly accurate barometer for the rest of the tech industry.

The bosses of Facebook, Google, Amazon and Apple testified before the Congress this summer as part of a bigger investigation into their influence on the market. 

The lawsuits have been years in the making, with the authorities recently increasing efforts to place growing tech companies under its oversight.

They come on the heels of an October report published by a U.S. House Subcommittee on Antitrust that determined that the social media giant has a monopoly. 

Again, this isn’t just about Facebook. Facebook is the test case. There will be issues with Apple, Amazon and Google, as well. 

Following a 16-month investigation into potential abuse of power by these corporate giants, the 400-page report four concludes that Big Tech companies enjoy monopoly power and suggest Congress should change antitrust laws in a way that could result in parts of their businesses being separated out. 

In particular, the report says, Congress should look at forcing "structural separations" of the companies and beefing up enforcement of existing antitrust laws.

And this isn’t an exclusively American problem. Big tech has gotten ahead of everyone and regulators the world over are having a hard time playing catch-up.  

The European Commission is also reportedly preparing new rules and regulations as it attempts to increase its own powers to counter this monopoly.

Given their size and influence, Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon are very likely to be affected by the new rules-scheduled to be revealed later this month- designed to rebalance data control and spread the wealth.

In July this year, a landmark European Court of Justice dealt a blow to a Facebook mechanism for outsourcing data processing from the EU to the U.S. That ruling left the door open for EU regulators to throw up roadblocks if they think European data is going to unsafe locations. 

Facebook has faced criticism in recent years over its collection and use of personal data harvested from its users, as well as what content it chooses to display.

China, too, is grappling with its own tech giants, attempting, on one hand, to use them to achieve global tech dominance, and on the other hand, trying to reign them in to reduce the threat they pose to the Communist Party’s grip on leadership. We saw earlier this quarter how bold Jack Ma--founder of giant Ant Group--placed himself in the crosshairs of the Chinese government by criticizing regulators publicly. The consequence? A slate of new rules governing fintech micro-lending about to be released and the quashing of Ant’s planned IPO.  

By Fred Dunkley for Safehaven.com

More Top Reads From Safehaven.com

Back to homepage

Previous Post

Tesla Stock Come Down To Extreme Bulls And Bears

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment










Copyright © 2020 Safehaven.com All rights reserved.
By using this site you agree to the Disclaimer, Privacy and Cookie Policy.