"No warning can save people determined to grow suddenly rich" - Lord Overstone

Gold 15 mins 1,815.00 -14.00 -0.77%
Platinum 15 mins 1,108.50 -29.20 -2.57%
WTI Crude 5 hours 71.81 +0.16 +0.22%
Gasoline 5 hours 2.254 +0.003 +0.15%
Ethanol 3 hours 2.320 +0.000 +0.00%
Silver 15 mins 25.80 -0.60 -2.27%
Silver 15 mins 25.80 -0.60 -2.27%
Copper 15 mins 4.323 +0.000 +0.00%
Brent Crude 4 hours 73.59 +0.12 +0.16%
Natural Gas 5 hours 3.674 +0.060 +1.66%
Heating Oil 5 hours 2.113 +0.001 +0.03%
  • 1 day Biden’s $3.5T ‘Human Infrastructure’ Workaround
  • 1 day The Fed’s $3 Trillion Headache
  • 4 days Why Bitcoin Could Struggle To Recover After Epic Crash
  • 5 days Wells Fargo Back In The Spotlight Over Personal Loan Cancellations
  • 5 days Delta Variant Real Threat To Economic Recovery
  • 8 days JEDI Drama Continues With Microsoft Contract Cut
  • 10 days DiDi Shares Take a Beating From Chinese Regulators
  • 11 days Thousands Of Companies Hit In Latest Ransomware Attack
  • 11 days Jobs Report Has Big Numbers, But Still Big Problems
  • 12 days Robinhood’s ‘Mission’ Questioned in $70M Fine
  • 15 days Didi Just Went Public, And Uber Is Loving It
  • 16 days Islamic Finance On Track To Hit $3.7 Trillion
  • 17 days The Lumber Bubble Is Bursting
  • 21 days A New Entry In The Two Trillion Dollar Club
  • 21 days 3 Upcoming IPOs To Watch As IPO Market Rebounds
  • 23 days Welcome To The Used Car Bonanza
  • 24 days The Year Of The Retail Investor Keeps Getting Bigger
  • 25 days Airlines Could Recover, But Crew Remain Elusive
  • 25 days Meet The Man Behind The World's Most Exciting Oil Play
  • 26 days Crypto-Mining Immigration Could Be The Start Of A New Trend
The Mafia Has Expanded Its Influencer Under COVID-19

The Mafia Has Expanded Its Influencer Under COVID-19

The Bank of Italy reported…

Could This Be The Hottest Commodity Play Of 2021?

Could This Be The Hottest Commodity Play Of 2021?

The rapid rise of lithium-ion…

The Single Most Exciting Mental Health Breakthrough Of The Decade?

The Single Most Exciting Mental Health Breakthrough Of The Decade?

Today, we're seeing the beginning…

Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Safehaven

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com, Oilprice.com, and a writer at Macro-Investing.com.

More Info

Contact Author

Share

Related News

  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Breaking News

Biden’s $3.5T ‘Human Infrastructure’ Workaround

By Michael Kern - Jul 15, 2021, 6:05 PM CDT Biden’s $3.5T ‘Human Infrastructure’ Workaround

Senate Democrats agreed on a $3.5-trillion plan for "human infrastructure” this week to expand spending on health care for the elderly, climate change and programs to help families in what is an attempt to get around Republican opposition to massive infrastructure spending plans. 

The details of the agreement are still a secret, but Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer did note that it would expand Medicare to cover vision, dental and hearing costs.

It's expected that it will also extend childcare payments, as well as subsidies for health care coverage during the pandemic and help transition the economy from fossil fuel reliance to alternative energy sources, among other things. 

“We are very proud of this plan. We know we have a long road to go … If we pass this, this is the most profound change to help American families in generations,” Schumer told reporters.

Democrats are hoping to pass the spending plan without Republican support.

In order to make that happen, they will need the support of the full 50-member Democratic caucus. In order for the measure to proceed, and circumvent a GOP filibustering, they will likely use a budget reconciliation process, which was also used to pass the $1.9-trillion coronavirus relief measure in March.

There is, however, no guarantee that President Joe Biden and Democratic leaders can unite all Senate Democrats. After all, Senate Budget Committee chairman Bernie Sanders originally sought a $6 trillion package, while some others have been noncommittal about backing another trillion-dollar package. 

Republicans are already criticizing the plan, with the view being that rising inflation was caused by the Democrats’ March spending spree.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell warned that this summer would "make our current inflationary mess look like small potatoes”.

There is also ongoing negotiation on a separate, bipartisan $1.2-trillion infrastructure measure for roads, bridges, water systems and broadband internet.

Members of both political parties hope to move forward with votes on both spending plans before the Senate breaks for its August recess.

As always, it comes down to the million dollar question--or in this case, the trillion-dollar question: How will we pay for it?

Democrats have not yet specified that; however, Biden has previously pushed for raising taxes on the wealthy and corporations, against strong Republican opposition.

Biden plans to raise the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28%, reversing the lower corporate rate of 10.5% implemented by the Trump administration. 

Biden’s tax plan proposes the 12.4% Social Security tax to kick back in for incomes above $400,000. He’s also proposing a return of the top bracket rate to the Obama-era’s 39.6% from its current 37% rate.

The new spending plan would prohibit tax increases on small businesses and people making under $400,000. 

The administration estimates stepping up tax enforcement and closing tax loopholes for large corporations that pay zero dollars in taxes, would bring in $700 billion over the next decade.

While tax hikes might not win any support from Republicans, polls suggest that a majority of Americans are on board. 

According to a recent Pew Research Center survey, for 80% of Americans it is “a significant bother” that some corporations and wealthy people are avoiding their "fair share" of taxes.

Also tellingly, only 25% of Democrats surveyed said they were “significantly bothered” by the taxes they personally pay, compared to 41% of Republicans.

Back to homepage

Previous Post

Airlines Could Recover, But Crew Remain Elusive

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment










Copyright © 2021 Safehaven.com All rights reserved.
By using this site you agree to the Disclaimer, Privacy and Cookie Policy.