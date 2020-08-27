"No warning can save people determined to grow suddently rich" - Lord Overstone

Gold 15 mins 1,932.70 +0.10 +0.01%
Platinum 15 mins 930.00 +1.90 +0.20%
WTI Crude 11 mins 42.96 -0.08 -0.19%
Gasoline 20 mins 1.277 -0.008 -0.62%
Ethanol 1 hour 1.279 -0.006 -0.47%
Silver 15 mins 26.98 -0.05 -0.19%
Silver 15 mins 26.98 -0.05 -0.19%
Copper 15 mins 3.005 +0.014 +0.47%
Brent Crude 12 mins 45.05 -0.04 -0.09%
Natural Gas 6 hours 2.579 +0.118 +4.79%
Heating Oil 19 mins 1.211 -0.000 -0.01%
  • 2 hours China Looks To Dive Into The American EV Market
  • 6 hours Latin American Remittances Defy COVID Predictions
  • 8 hours What Does The Rise Of Smart Cities Mean For Humanity?
  • 10 hours Chinese Panic Buying Could Fuel A Copper Rally
  • 1 day As Bezos’ Net Worth Tops $200B, Luxury Is Next Stop For Amazon
  • 1 day Elon Musk Hints At Electric Jet Battery
  • 2 days Apple May Be Worth $2 Trillion, But Its Payment Monopoly Is Under Fire
  • 2 days China's Stainless Steel Dominance Is Growing
  • 3 days The Streaming War Has Gone Global
  • 3 days Saudi Arabia's $500 Billion Smart City
  • 4 days 5 Stocks To Get Your Week Going
  • 5 days What's Next For Glencore's Biggest Cobalt Mine?
  • 5 days Mid-Tier Gold Miners See Major Gains
  • 6 days Permanent Layoffs Are On The Rise
  • 6 days 5 Oil Stocks To Watch As Prices Rebound
  • 7 days Bankruptcies Loom As Fed Spells Out Economic Gloom
  • 7 days Is U.S. Real Estate Bouncing Back?
  • 8 days The U.S. Dollar Continues To Slip
  • 8 days Europe Overtakes China As World's Largest EV Market
  • 8 days How COVID Is Transforming Public Transportation
As Bezos’ Net Worth Tops $200B, Luxury Is Next Stop For Amazon

As Bezos’ Net Worth Tops $200B, Luxury Is Next Stop For Amazon

According to various media reports,…

Elon Musk Hints At Electric Jet Battery

Elon Musk Hints At Electric Jet Battery

Elon Musk hinted on Monday…

Saudi Arabia's $500 Billion Smart City

Saudi Arabia's $500 Billion Smart City

Saudi Arabia's Energy Ministry will…

Fred Dunkley

Fred Dunkley

Writer, Safehaven.com

Fred Dunkley is a tech analyst, writer, and seasoned investor. Fred has years of experience covering global markets and geopolitics. 

More Info

Contact Author

Share

Related News

  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Breaking News

China Looks To Dive Into The American EV Market

By Fred Dunkley - Aug 27, 2020, 6:00 PM CDT Electric Vehicles

A brand new electric car is preparing to hit the U.S. and it’s either going to take EVs by storm because it’s super cheap, or it’s going to meet the same fate as the Yugoslavian “Yugo” in the early 1990s, which began the butt of every good car joke.  Chinese electric carmaker Kandi has announced its official American debut, and the price tag will make these EVs the cheapest in the country. The only question now is: Do you get what you pay for?

Two models, currently ready to pre-order, are arriving as early as the end of 2020, starting in a limited area in Texas and sold through Texas-based Kandi America, the trade name of Kandi’s wholly-owned subsidiary SC Autosports, LLC.

The model K27 comes with a 17.69 kWh battery and a range of up to 100 miles and starts at $20,499. It’s also eligible for the $7,500 federal income tax credit, which would put it at just under $13,000. 

The larger K23 has a 41.4 kWh battery and a driving range of more than 180 miles with starting price just under $30,000, again, before applying federal incentives. 

Both of the models, even without the federal incentives, are less expensive than other EVs sold in the U.S. 

Kandi says it is now actively looking to build an electric car factory in North America. And while it’s largely unknown to most Western consumers, Kandi is a big name in China. It’s a joint venture between Kandi Vehicles and one of China's largest automakers, Geely Group, which in turn is the parent company of Sweden's Volvo. 

Kandi Chairman Xiaoming Hu said in a statement that the target group is middle-class American who have few affordable EV choices. 

“…owning the (EV) car often eluded consumers who desired a great EV alongside all the other comforts of modern living. Kandi is changing that by revolutionizing the EV-buying experience for many. Kandi’s mission is to make electric cars accessible to all,” the statement said. 

Related: Dead Malls Could Be Amazon’s Next Target

So while the affordability boxes are ticked here, reliability and performance remain big unknowns.  

Kandi launched EV production in 2007 and on the domestic market their cars are mostly used by the car-sharing companies. However, China has a different set of safety standards. 

So far, it has been difficult for Chinese automakers to break into the U.S. market as vehicles sold here require approved safety equipment, such as anti-lock brakes, airbags, traction control, and exterior lighting. In addition, all vehicles sold in the U.S. are subject to crash testing by the NHTSA. 

In February last year, Kandi announced it had received approval from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to import mentioned two models which are still not being sold on the Chinese market.

However, Kandi is not listed on the EPA's fuel economy website or among the NHTSA’s crash tests, so progress on certification is not clear.  

CNN wrote that its reporters in China were unable to find any records of crash tests of those two models or other Kandi models.

As for Yugo, in the early 1990s, UN sanctions on what was left of Yugoslavia halted exports and that was the end of the Yugo in America. Despite the fact that Yugo was labeled as the “Worst Car Ever” and “Worst Car of the Millennium” but also the cheapest, it still sold almost 140,000 cars in the U.S. during its 8-year tenure on the market. Due to the popularity and tech features, none of them are on the U.S. roads now.

By Fred Dunkley for Safehaven.com 

More Top Reads From Safehaven.com:

Back to homepage

Previous Post

As Bezos’ Net Worth Tops $200B, Luxury Is Next Stop For Amazon

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment










Copyright © 2020 Safehaven.com All rights reserved.
By using this site you agree to the Disclaimer, Privacy and Cookie Policy.