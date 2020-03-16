"No warning can save people determined to grow suddently rich" - Lord Overstone

Gold 10 mins 1,492.50 -24.20 -1.60%
Platinum 10 mins 655.00 -88.90 -11.95%
WTI Crude 11 mins 29.02 -2.71 -8.54%
Gasoline 10 mins 0.711 -0.203 -22.19%
Ethanol 26 mins 1.078 -0.114 -9.56%
Silver 10 mins 12.85 -1.65 -11.38%
Silver 10 mins 12.85 -1.65 -11.38%
Copper 10 mins 2.381 -0.083 -3.37%
Brent Crude 11 mins 31.59 -3.85 -10.86%
Natural Gas 10 mins 1.825 -0.044 -2.35%
Heating Oil 10 mins 1.052 -0.085 -7.51%
  • 6 hours Coronavirus Criticism Comes At High Price In China
  • 10 hours Philippines Halts Stock Trading, 57 Million Quarantined
  • 12 hours Even The Fed Can't Save Markets Now
  • 14 hours Dow Drops 1,800 Points As The Fed Slashes Interest Rates To Zero
  • 1 day Can Disney Bounce Back From Massive Coronavirus Loss?
  • 2 days Why Gold Majors Are Getting Pummeled
  • 3 days Is It Time To Ditch Oil Stocks?
  • 4 days Gold Crashes Below $1,600
  • 4 days Nothing Like A Pandemic For A Spur Of Creative Capitalism
  • 4 days Uber's Green Competitor Is Riding A $30 Trillion Mega-Trend
  • 4 days Not Even Safe Havens Are Safe Anymore
  • 4 days China Is Recovering Quicker Than Expected From Coronavirus Outbreak
  • 4 days New Tech Could Restart The Lithium Boom
  • 4 days $1.5 Trillion Fed Intervention Fails To Halt Market Meltdown
  • 4 days Is A Banking Crisis Looming?
  • 4 days We're Officially In A Bear Market
  • 5 days China's $570 Billion Stimulus Is A Boon For Copper
  • 5 days Can Trump Push Through Payroll Tax Relief?
  • 5 days How One Country Saved Itself From The Oil Price Plunge
  • 6 days Millennials Are Killing The McMansion
Why Gold Majors Are Getting Pummeled

Why Gold Majors Are Getting Pummeled

Between the growing coronavirus panic…

$1.5 Trillion Fed Intervention Fails To Halt Market Meltdown

$1.5 Trillion Fed Intervention Fails To Halt Market Meltdown

The Federal Reserve has just…

Millennials Are Killing The McMansion

Millennials Are Killing The McMansion

Millennials aren't interested in the…

Fred Dunkley

Fred Dunkley

Writer, Safehaven.com

Fred Dunkley is a tech analyst, writer, and seasoned investor. Fred has years of experience covering global markets and geopolitics. 

More Info

Contact Author

Share

Related News

  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Breaking News

Coronavirus Criticism Comes At High Price In China

By Fred Dunkley - Mar 16, 2020, 6:00 PM CDT Coronavirus Criticism

U.S. President Donald Trump has done a lot of rage-tweeting about the coronavirus outbreak, which has prompted a backlash, but other than social media name-calling, it pretty much ends there. The fact is that many American late-night TV show hosts, commentators, and comedians who aren’t terribly fond of Trump have been using this time to lash out, and Trump is pretty much doing the same. 

But this is America--the no-holds-barred media circus. It’s not China, where freedom of speech--even if it’s just pointless venting--isn’t allowed. 

The last big name to criticize the Chinese president amid the coronavirus outbreak has now disappeared. 

Ren Zhiqiang (aka, “Big Cannon Ren”), a Chinese former real estate tycoon and outspoken critic of the Communist Party, has just disappeared without a trace, and his friends say they haven’t heard from him in days. 

Ren’s reported disappearance comes several days after an article he wrote criticizing the way in which Chinese authorities responded to the coronavirus outbreak.

In his article, Ren--a one-time Communist Party official who was recently put on probation by the party--criticizes not only the initial cover-up of the virus outbreak but also the way in which Beijing is now seeking to promote its success in handling it, as well as the growth of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s personal power.

He went as far as to insult the president for a public speech last month about the government's efforts to battle coronavirus.

“I saw not an emperor standing there exhibiting his ‘new clothes’, but a clown who stripped naked and insisted on continuing being emperor. Despite holding a series of loincloths up in an attempt to cover the reality of your nakedness, you don’t in the slightest hide your resolute ambition to be an emperor, or the determination to let anyone who won’t let you be destroyed,” Ren wrote.

Related: Is A Banking Crisis Looming?

Ren's disappearance comes as censorship over how local media and online users discuss the epidemic has tightened in recent weeks.

Earlier, the media reported that Chen Quishi, a journalist covering the story from Wuhan, had also disappeared, while outspoken Chinese activist Xu Zhiyong is reportedly being detained. 

Chinese government censorship is well documented and appears to be effective. The so-called Great Firewall of China blocks access to many foreign internet services and the state controls what information people can access online.

As for within the country, popular messaging apps and social media have been censoring keywords about the coronavirus outbreak from as early as January.

A report released by the University of Toronto's Citizen Lab looked into two Chinese social media platforms--WeChat and live-streaming site YY--finding hundreds of blacklisted keywords in references to the virus. 

These keywords included the terms "Unknown Wuhan pneumonia" and "SARS outbreak in Wuhan", as well as “Lockdown of a city + Military” and “Xi Jinping + Epidemic spread.”

However, citizens have found a few work-arounds and other ways to express their outrage without the sword of censorship coming down on them by creating code words and phrases to express their dissatisfaction, according to research from Amnesty International. 

By Fred Dunkley for Safehaven.com 

More Top Reads From Safehaven.com:

Back to homepage

Previous Post

Why Gold Majors Are Getting Pummeled

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Copyright © 2020 Safehaven.com All rights reserved.
By using this site you agree to the Disclaimer, Privacy and Cookie Policy.