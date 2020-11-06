Elon Musk’s $250 Tesla Tequila Is Already Sold Out

Tesla introduced on Thursday Tesla Tequila, the latest merchandise Elon Musk has offered to his aficionados, and the US$250 a bottle tequila quickly sold out.

After shorts and flamethrowers, Musk has now started selling tequila, fulfilling a promise from two years ago. In October 2018, Musk teased on Twitter that “Teslaquila coming soon.”

Tesla Tequila is “an exclusive, premium 100% de agave tequila añejo aged in French oak barrels, featuring a dry fruit and light vanilla nose with a balanced cinnamon pepper finish,” Tesla says on its website, adding that deliveries are expected to begin in late 2020.

Tesla Tequila is not the first non-EV product that Musk has put up for sale on the Tesla website.

Earlier this year, Musk trolled short sellers and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), saying that Tesla would “make fabulous short shorts in radiant red satin with gold trim,” and “Will send some to the Shortseller Enrichment Commission to comfort them through these difficult times.”

A few days later, Musk launched the red-and-gold short shorts line, Tesla Short Shorts, on Tesla’s website at $69.420 apiece. The description of the short shorts, which sold out in minutes, reads at the end, “Enjoy exceptional comfort from the closing bell.”

In early July, short interest on Tesla was set to make the EV maker’s stock the first stock to hit US$20 billion in bets against it, data from financial analytics firm S3 Partners showed.

At the start of this week, Tesla shorts were US$21.40 billion, Ihor Dusaniwsky, managing director of S3 Partners, said on Monday. Shorts have lost US$25.4 billion in 2020 mark-to-market losses so far, according to Dusaniwsky.

As of Thursday close, Tesla’s stock had rallied just over 420 percent this year, the number probably pleasing Musk very much. Compared to the same time last year, shares in Tesla have soared by 550 percent.

By Michael Kern

