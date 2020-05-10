"No warning can save people determined to grow suddently rich" - Lord Overstone

Gold 15 mins 1,709.20 -4.70 -0.27%
Platinum 15 mins 792.10 +2.80 +0.35%
WTI Crude 11 mins 24.46 -0.28 -1.13%
Gasoline 12 mins 0.953 +0.001 +0.07%
Ethanol 2 days 1.090 +0.009 +0.83%
Silver 15 mins 15.81 +0.03 +0.17%
Silver 15 mins 15.81 +0.03 +0.17%
Copper 15 mins 2.415 +0.009 +0.37%
Brent Crude 11 mins 30.70 -0.27 -0.87%
Natural Gas 10 mins 1.834 +0.011 +0.60%
Heating Oil 11 mins 0.904 +0.005 +0.50%
  • 39 mins Video Game, Alcohol And Home Workout Gear Sales Are Exploding
  • 5 hours Sanction Businessman Lends A Hand To Maduro Regime
  • 1 day Day Trader Loses $9 Million In Oil Price Crash
  • 2 days 52% Of Small Businesses Expected To Close Their Doors Within Six Months
  • 3 days Smart Money Is Racing Into The Biotech Boom
  • 3 days 42% of Jobs May Disappear Even After Economic Reopening
  • 3 days Gold ETFs On The Rise
  • 4 days Magic Mushrooms Could Be the Next Investment Trend
  • 4 days COVID: Part II Of The US-China Cold War
  • 4 days A Supply Chain War Will Not End Will For The Global Economy
  • 4 days 20 Million Americans Lost Their Jobs In April
  • 5 days 2020’s Biotech Boom Has Only Just Begun
  • 5 days What Will Post-Coronavirus Education Look Like?
  • 5 days Air Travel Collapse Could Cause Lasting Damage To Oil Markets
  • 5 days Gold Likely To Soar Even Higher
  • 6 days 2 Reasons To Bet On Bitcoin Right Now
  • 6 days 5 Biotech Stocks To Follow In 2020
  • 6 days Gold vs. Silver: Which Is The Better Buy?
  • 6 days The Fed Pledges To Prop Up Economy Until Crisis Subsides
  • 6 days Commodities Barely Weather The COVID Storm
Smart Money Is Racing Into The Biotech Boom

Smart Money Is Racing Into The Biotech Boom

The biotech book is back…

5 Biotech Stocks To Follow In 2020

5 Biotech Stocks To Follow In 2020

The COVID-19 stock selloff has…

20 Million Americans Lost Their Jobs In April

20 Million Americans Lost Their Jobs In April

More than 30 million people…

Oilprice.com

Oilprice.com

Writer, OilPrice.com

Information/Articles and Prices on a wide range of commodities: We have assembled a team of experienced writers to provide you with information on Crude Oil,…

More Info

Contact Author

Share

Related News

  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Breaking News

Sanction Businessman Lends A Hand To Maduro Regime

By Oilprice.com - May 10, 2020, 2:00 PM CDT Maduro Businessman

A Colombian national under U.S. sanctions for his ties to Nicolas Maduro is helping the regime in Venezuela with a gold-for-oil products scheme with Iran, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing seven sources with knowledge of the matter.  

According to some of the sources, Alex Nain Saab Moran – sanctioned by the U.S. for orchestrating a corruption network in Venezuela from which Maduro’s regime has profited – has recently traveled to Iran’s capital Tehran with executives of Venezuela’s state oil firm PDVSA as part of a deal in which Iran is sending gasoline additives and parts for refineries in exchange for gold from Venezuela.

A Miami-based lawyer for Saab, Maria Dominguez, denied any participation of her client in any such events in a message to Bloomberg. 

Last July, the U.S. Treasury sanctioned Alex Saab over a corruption scheme that has enabled Maduro and his regime to profit from food imports and distribution in Venezuela, at the expense of starving Venezuelan people in the horrific economic crisis.

“Alex Saab engaged with Maduro insiders to run a wide scale corruption network they callously used to exploit Venezuela’s starving population. Treasury is targeting those behind Maduro’s sophisticated corruption schemes, as well as the global network of shell companies that profit from the former regime’s military-controlled food distribution program,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in July.

Last week, U.S. Special Representative for Venezuela Elliott Abrams said that Maduro’s regime in Venezuela is paying Iran in gold for help with Venezuela’s crumbling oil industry. 

“Those planes that are coming in from Iran that are bringing things for the oil industry are returning with the payments for those things: gold,” Abrams said in conversation at the Hudson Institute, a conservative Washington think tank. 

In April alone, Venezuela loaded 9 tons of gold, worth around US$500 million, on airplanes for Iran, in exchange for Iranian help for repairing Venezuela’s crumbling refineries, sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg last week. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Safehaven.com:

Back to homepage

Previous Post

52% Of Small Businesses Expected To Close Their Doors Within Six Months

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Copyright © 2020 Safehaven.com All rights reserved.
By using this site you agree to the Disclaimer, Privacy and Cookie Policy.