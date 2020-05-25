"No warning can save people determined to grow suddently rich" - Lord Overstone

Gold 15 mins 1,726.40 -9.10 -0.52%
Platinum 15 mins 906.50 +20.20 +2.28%
WTI Crude 10 mins 34.51 +1.26 +3.79%
Gasoline 34 mins 1.066 +0.028 +2.67%
Ethanol 14 hours 1.108 +0.039 +3.65%
Silver 15 mins 17.87 +0.17 +0.97%
Silver 15 mins 17.87 +0.17 +0.97%
Copper 15 mins 2.418 +0.031 +1.30%
Brent Crude 10 mins 36.32 +0.79 +2.22%
Natural Gas 14 mins 1.716 -0.015 -0.87%
Heating Oil 11 mins 1.019 +0.037 +3.78%
  • 11 hours The Bitcoin Miner That Is Paid To Do Nothing
  • 14 hours Capital Gain vs. Capital Consumption
  • 16 hours Tesla’s Latest Battery Innovation Ready For Use In China
  • 1 day China Targets Hong Kong As Cold War With US Heats Up
  • 2 days No Shirt, No Shoes, No Mask, No Service
  • 4 days Is Bitcoin Actually Worth The Energy It Uses?
  • 4 days Insurance Companies Are Turning People Away As COVID-19 Crisis Escalates
  • 4 days Mining Exploration To Drop By Nearly 30% Despite Gold Boom
  • 4 days Europe Set To Unveil Its $500 Billion 'Green Deal'
  • 5 days Major Diamond Mine Slashes Production
  • 5 days Social Security Could Dry Up In Less Than A Decade
  • 5 days Europe On The Brink Of Economic Crisis
  • 5 days Barrick Gold Launches Exploration Program In Japan
  • 6 days COVID-19 Is A Hacker’s Paradise
  • 6 days Why Big Finance Is Bailing On Fossil Fuels
  • 7 days A New Trade War Will Send Gold Even Higher
  • 7 days Could COVID-19 Lead To Authoritarianism?
  • 7 days The $30 Trillion Mega-Trend To Watch As Markets Bounce Back
  • 8 days Gold Soars To 7-Year Highs
  • 8 days From Smartphones To Smart VR Acquisition, Apple Pushes the Envelope
Insurance Companies Are Turning People Away As COVID-19 Crisis Escalates

Insurance Companies Are Turning People Away As COVID-19 Crisis Escalates

As the COVID-19 crisis continues…

Europe Set To Unveil Its $500 Billion 'Green Deal'

Europe Set To Unveil Its $500 Billion 'Green Deal'

Against the chaotic backdrop of…

Could COVID-19 Lead To Authoritarianism?

Could COVID-19 Lead To Authoritarianism?

Covid-19 responses show that democracy…

Oilprice.com

Oilprice.com

Writer, OilPrice.com

Information/Articles and Prices on a wide range of commodities: We have assembled a team of experienced writers to provide you with information on Crude Oil,…

More Info

Contact Author

Share

Related News

  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Breaking News

Tesla’s Latest Battery Innovation Ready For Use In China

By Oilprice.com - May 25, 2020, 11:00 AM CDT Tesla

Tesla has made a move away from the dominant EV battery technology, asking the Chinese government for approval to start manufacturing Tesla Model 3 featuring a lithium iron phosphate batteries, Reuters reports, citing a document published on the website of the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

Lithium iron phosphate, or LFP, batteries contain no cobalt—one of the more expensive components of EV batteries and the object of ethical mining controversies since most of the world’s supply of cobalt is concentrated in the Democratic Republic of the Congo where child labor is rife.

The new batteries for the Model 3 will likely be produced by CATL, a Chinese battery and technology company, and the biggest EV battery maker globally. CATL sealed a deal with Tesla to supply it with batteries in February, for a two-year period beginning in July this year. Soon after, CATL, which also supplies EV batteries to Audi, Hyundai-Kia, Volvo, and Mercedes, said it would boost its production capacity fourfold, for an investment of $3.7 billion. At the time Reuters reported the batteries CATL will supply to Tesla would be lithium iron phosphate ones. Related: Gold Soars To 7-Year Highs

According to another report by The Driven, the CATL batteries will be cheaper, not just because of the absence of cobalt but also because the battery maker could dispense with the battery modules. Reuters has calculated that the cost of a CATL-made battery pack for a Tesla Model 3 made in China could be $80 per kWh, which is a fifth less than the battery pack price that many assume will make EVs price-competitive with internal combustion engine vehicles.

In March, Tesla set a record in car sales in China despite the coronavirus pandemic, which caused a 40.8-percent drop in total car sales in the locked-down country. The EV maker sold 10,160 cars in China in March, up from just 3,900 a month earlier.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Safehaven.com:

Back to homepage

Previous Post

China Targets Hong Kong As Cold War With US Heats Up

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Copyright © 2020 Safehaven.com All rights reserved.
By using this site you agree to the Disclaimer, Privacy and Cookie Policy.