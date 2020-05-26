"No warning can save people determined to grow suddently rich" - Lord Overstone

Gold 10 mins 1,703.70 -1.90 -0.11%
Platinum 10 mins 866.30 -7.00 -0.80%
WTI Crude 11 mins 34.06 -0.29 -0.84%
Gasoline 32 mins 1.042 -0.007 -0.65%
Ethanol 1 hour 1.165 +0.090 +8.37%
Silver 10 mins 17.54 -0.06 -0.34%
Silver 10 mins 17.54 -0.06 -0.34%
Copper 10 mins 2.409 -0.010 -0.41%
Brent Crude 1 hour 36.17 +0.64 +1.80%
Natural Gas 23 mins 1.776 -0.017 -0.95%
Heating Oil 32 mins 0.990 -0.001 -0.08%
  • 2 mins Working From Home Will Transform The Energy Industry
  • 1 hour The Multi-Billion Dollar Race For A Vaccine
  • 2 hours Can Domestic Tourism Bolster Emerging Economies?
  • 3 hours Australia Considers $100 Million Investment To Kickstart Mining Industry
  • 4 hours Has Re-Opening The Economy Been Successful?
  • 5 hours Gold Miners Still Have Massive Upside Potential
  • 6 hours The Risky World Of Oil Hedging
  • 7 hours Africa Turns To Innovation Amid The Global Pandemic
  • 8 hours COVID-19 Sparked A Bicycle Boom
  • 9 hours Will Government COVID Intervention Cause Inflation?
  • 1 day The Bitcoin Miner That Is Paid To Do Nothing
  • 1 day Capital Gain vs. Capital Consumption
  • 1 day Tesla’s Latest Battery Innovation Ready For Use In China
  • 2 days China Targets Hong Kong As Cold War With US Heats Up
  • 3 days No Shirt, No Shoes, No Mask, No Service
  • 4 days Is Bitcoin Actually Worth The Energy It Uses?
  • 4 days Insurance Companies Are Turning People Away As COVID-19 Crisis Escalates
  • 4 days Mining Exploration To Drop By Nearly 30% Despite Gold Boom
  • 4 days Europe Set To Unveil Its $500 Billion 'Green Deal'
  • 5 days Major Diamond Mine Slashes Production
Insurance Companies Are Turning People Away As COVID-19 Crisis Escalates

Insurance Companies Are Turning People Away As COVID-19 Crisis Escalates

As the COVID-19 crisis continues…

Has Re-Opening The Economy Been Successful?

Has Re-Opening The Economy Been Successful?

Nobody knows how relaxing shelter-in-place…

No Shirt, No Shoes, No Mask, No Service

No Shirt, No Shoes, No Mask, No Service

Despite the #inthistogether and #alonetogether…

Zero Hedge

Zero Hedge

Zerohedge.com

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Contact Author

Share

Related News

  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Breaking News

COVID-19 Sparked A Bicycle Boom

By Zero Hedge - May 26, 2020, 10:00 AM CDT Bicycle

As social distancing is the order of the day, riding a packed subway to get around is not exactly what the doctor prescribed. Add to that the need for people to stay active as gyms and sports centers across the nation are closed and, as Statista's Felix Richter notes, you‘ve got the perfect recipe for a bicycle boom, which is exactly what the industry has been seeing for the past two months.

Infographic: COVID-19 Pandemic Fuels Bicycle Boom | Statista

You will find more infographics at Statista

According to figures from the NPD Group’s retail tracking service, bicycle sales in the United States soared in March 2020, with some categories seeing growth rates of more than 100 percent compared to the previous year.

“Consumers are looking for outdoor- and kid-friendly activities to better tolerate the challenges associated with stay-at-home orders, and cycling fits the bill well,” said Dirk Sorenson, sports industry analyst at NPD, adding that kids bikes and affordable adult leisure bikes were selling particularly well.

Survey data from U.S. bike manufacturer Trek gives us an idea why cycling is so popular these days. 85 percent of Americans consider it safer than public transportation during the coronavirus outbreak, while 63 percent of respondents feel that it helps to relieve stress/anxiety associated with the pandemic.


By Zerohedge.com 

Back to homepage

Previous Post

Tesla’s Latest Battery Innovation Ready For Use In China

Next Post

Has Re-Opening The Economy Been Successful?

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Copyright © 2020 Safehaven.com All rights reserved.
By using this site you agree to the Disclaimer, Privacy and Cookie Policy.