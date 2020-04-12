"No warning can save people determined to grow suddently rich" - Lord Overstone

Gold 15 mins 1,752.80 +68.50 +4.07%
Platinum 15 mins 748.60 +15.00 +2.04%
WTI Crude 2 days 22.76 -2.33 -9.29%
Gasoline 2 days 0.677 -0.001 -0.10%
Ethanol 2 days 0.969 +0.041 +4.42%
Silver 15 mins 16.05 +0.85 +5.58%
Silver 15 mins 16.05 +0.85 +5.58%
Copper 15 mins 2.260 -0.001 -0.02%
Brent Crude 2 days 31.48 -1.36 -4.14%
Natural Gas 2 days 1.733 -0.050 -2.80%
Heating Oil 2 days 0.973 -0.038 -3.77%
  • 2 hours U.S. Shale Assets Could Be Seized By Banks
  • 18 hours How Coronavirus Changed The FAANG Playbook
  • 1 day The Coronavirus Crisis Can’t Put A Lid On Coal Production
  • 2 days U.S. Auto Sales Fall To Lowest Level In A Decade
  • 2 days Russia Condemns Trump’s Space Mining Order
  • 3 days The Chinese Billionaires Defying COVID Losses
  • 3 days Trump Signs Executive Order To Protect Private Moon Miners
  • 4 days Renters Are Striking As COVID Reshapes Real Estate
  • 4 days Nothing Can Stop The Tesla Boom
  • 5 days 9 Ways The Lockdown Is Playing Out Around The World
  • 5 days WeWork Sues SoftBank For Withdrawing $3 Billion Insider Payoff
  • 6 days Solving Transportation’s Biggest Problem
  • 6 days Big Banks Could Win Big On Fed Small Business Bailout
  • 6 days Trump Increases Pressure On Venezuela
  • 6 days Researchers Create Organic Battery
  • 7 days Gold Is Still A Safe Haven, But Not Very Alluring
  • 7 days China Is Buying Up Billions Of Barrels Of Cheap Crude Oil
  • 8 days Are Gold Stocks Going To Bounce Back?
  • 8 days The Politics Of A Pandemic
  • 9 days What Does CHina’s EV Slowdown Mean For The Battery Metals Sector?
Solving Transportation’s Biggest Problem

Solving Transportation’s Biggest Problem

The pressure is growing across…

Big Banks Could Win Big On Fed Small Business Bailout

Big Banks Could Win Big On Fed Small Business Bailout

And just like that, the…

Researchers Create Organic Battery

Researchers Create Organic Battery

Researchers at Uppsala University have…

Oilprice.com

Oilprice.com

Writer, OilPrice.com

Information/Articles and Prices on a wide range of commodities: We have assembled a team of experienced writers to provide you with information on Crude Oil,…

More Info

Contact Author

Share

Related News

  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Breaking News

U.S. Shale Assets Could Be Seized By Banks

By Oilprice.com - Apr 12, 2020, 10:00 AM CDT Shale Assets

U.S. banks are preparing to start seizing the assets of ailing shale oil companies, Reuters reported today, citing unnamed sources in the know, who said that the banks must take this dramatic step if they want to avoid losses on the loans they extended to the industry.

U.S. shale companies rely heavily on loans, and now that they are facing the perfect storm of slack demand and low oil prices—even after the tentative deal OPEC+ announced yesterday—the chances or survival for many of them are slim to nonexistent.

The situation is aggravated by the fact that new wells are falling short of expectations concerning yields. This made banks wary of extending more loans to the industry a few months ago before the worst hit. Now, with more than $200 billion in debt backed by their assets, many oil and gas companies in the shale patch are on the brink.

Reuters reports that several large players in the shale field have hired debt advisors, including Chesapeake Energy Corp, Denbury Resources, and Callon Petroleum. Meanwhile, Whiting Petroleum became the first oil company to file for bankruptcy protection, citing the “severe downturn.”

Others, including the supermajors, are slashing spending, cutting costs, and asking oilfield service providers for substantial discounts for their services.

Meanwhile, even the news that OPEC+ was ready to cut 10 million bpd in daily production did not do much for prices. Both Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate were down at the time of writing, with WTI at $22.76 a barrel, down by more than 9 percent. Part of the reason was that few believe these cuts will be enough, and another part is that not everyone in OPEC+ is on board with the cuts, with Mexico balking.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

 

Back to homepage

Previous Post

Russia Condemns Trump’s Space Mining Order

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Copyright © 2020 Safehaven.com All rights reserved.
By using this site you agree to the Disclaimer, Privacy and Cookie Policy.