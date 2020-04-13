"No warning can save people determined to grow suddently rich" - Lord Overstone

Gold 15 mins 1,762.90 +10.10 +0.58%
Platinum 15 mins 753.90 +5.30 +0.71%
WTI Crude 11 mins 22.42 -0.34 -1.49%
Gasoline 50 mins 0.718 +0.041 +6.01%
Ethanol 54 mins 0.981 +0.012 +1.24%
Silver 15 mins 15.67 -0.39 -2.42%
Silver 15 mins 15.67 -0.39 -2.42%
Copper 15 mins 2.321 +0.062 +2.72%
Brent Crude 18 mins 31.74 +0.26 +0.83%
Natural Gas 50 mins 1.724 -0.009 -0.52%
Heating Oil 50 mins 0.995 +0.022 +2.26%
  • 2 hours Struggling U.S. Airlines Get $17.5 Billion Bailout, But There’s A Catch
  • 5 hours Amazon To Hire 75,000 New Workers As Delivery Demand Soars
  • 7 hours Illegal Mining Could Be Spreading Coronavirus To Indigenous Communities
  • 23 hours Bitcoin Disappoints As ‘Safe Haven’ Asset Amid Coronavirus Meltdown
  • 1 day U.S. Shale Assets Could Be Seized By Banks
  • 2 days How Coronavirus Changed The FAANG Playbook
  • 2 days The Coronavirus Crisis Can’t Put A Lid On Coal Production
  • 3 days U.S. Auto Sales Fall To Lowest Level In A Decade
  • 3 days Russia Condemns Trump’s Space Mining Order
  • 4 days The Chinese Billionaires Defying COVID Losses
  • 4 days Trump Signs Executive Order To Protect Private Moon Miners
  • 5 days Renters Are Striking As COVID Reshapes Real Estate
  • 5 days Nothing Can Stop The Tesla Boom
  • 6 days 9 Ways The Lockdown Is Playing Out Around The World
  • 6 days WeWork Sues SoftBank For Withdrawing $3 Billion Insider Payoff
  • 7 days Solving Transportation’s Biggest Problem
  • 7 days Big Banks Could Win Big On Fed Small Business Bailout
  • 7 days Trump Increases Pressure On Venezuela
  • 7 days Researchers Create Organic Battery
  • 8 days Gold Is Still A Safe Haven, But Not Very Alluring
Renters Are Striking As COVID Reshapes Real Estate

Renters Are Striking As COVID Reshapes Real Estate

According to new data by…

9 Ways The Lockdown Is Playing Out Around The World

9 Ways The Lockdown Is Playing Out Around The World

From new opportunities for dictators…

Russia Condemns Trump’s Space Mining Order

Russia Condemns Trump’s Space Mining Order

Russia’s national space agency has…

Zero Hedge

Zero Hedge

Zerohedge.com

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Contact Author

Share

Related News

  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Breaking News

Amazon To Hire 75,000 New Workers As Delivery Demand Soars

By Zero Hedge - Apr 13, 2020, 12:00 PM CDT Amazon

Update (1000ET): Shortly after this report on a pause of grocery orders after "unprecedented demand", Amazon has announced this morning it is creating an additional 75,000 jobs.

Full Amazon statement below:

Amazon hiring for additional 75,000 jobs; has brought on 100,000+ new associates in the last four weeks

On March 16, we announced Amazon would invest over $350 million globally to increase pay for our teams during the coronavirus pandemic and would hire an additional 100,000 people in full and part-time jobs across our operations network to keep as many people as possible working during this crisis.

Today, we are proud to announce that our original 100,000 jobs pledge is filled and those new employees are working at sites across the U.S. helping to serve customers. We continue to see increased demand as our teams support their communities, and are going to continue to hire, creating an additional 75,000 jobs to help serve customers during this unprecedented time.

Interested candidates can apply at www.amazon.com/jobsnow. We know many people have been economically impacted as jobs in areas like hospitality, restaurants, and travel are lost or furloughed as part of this crisis and we welcome anyone out of work to join us at Amazon until things return to normal and their past employer is able to bring them back.

We also continue to invest in pay increases and previously expected to spend $350 million to increase wages during this unprecedented time - we now expect that to be over $500 million.

We’ll continue to invest in safety, pay, and benefits for our teams who are playing an invaluable role in getting items to communities around the world, and you can read more about our safety efforts.

The Amazon employee count is soaring...

 

*  *  *

Amazon has paused new grocery orders and decreased store hours at Whole Foods as it struggles to handle the "unprecedented demand" from Americans stuck in quarantine, a blog post from the company read

Shoppers over the weekend noticed that they had difficulty ordering groceries online due to the lack of available delivery slots. Starting Monday, new orders will be placed on a waiting list while the company works to build capacity.

"We're increasing capacity each week and will invite new customers to shop every week," Stephenie Landry, vice president of Grocery at Amazon, wrote in a blog post on Sunday.

"We still expect the combination of restricted capacity due to social distancing and customer demand will continue to make finding available delivery windows challenging for customers," Landry wrote. 

Currently, Amazon operates 487 Whole Foods stores in the US. It says it will 'adjust store hours' for the public so its employees can fulfill online grocery orders.

Amazon has had to increase online grocery order capacity by 60% to handle the influx of demand as the pandemic has left tens of millions of Americans confined to their homes, unable to eat at restaurants or shop at malls. The world's largest online retailer said in March that it would hire an additional 100,000 people to satisfy demand.

As the online retailer boosts capacity and preps for a post-corona world, some employees have gone on strike, demanding the company provide hazard pay and protective health equipment. 

In recent weeks, employees at Amazon fulfillment centers and Whole Foods stores have been given temperature checks. The company has said it is using advanced cleanliness protocols to decrease the spread of the virus.

As for Amazon customers who are now placed on delivery waitlists, there was no timeline in the company update on when grocery orders would be sent. Such a move could leave many people hangry.

With the lack of 3M N95 masks and people placed on Amazon waitlists for grocery orders, this could force many into supermarkets, causing the virus to spread even more.  

Will food delivery delays force people into supermarkets or place orders on other online platforms? 

By Zerohedge.com 

More Top Reads From Safehaven.com:

Back to homepage

Previous Post

U.S. Shale Assets Could Be Seized By Banks

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Copyright © 2020 Safehaven.com All rights reserved.
By using this site you agree to the Disclaimer, Privacy and Cookie Policy.