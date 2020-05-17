"No warning can save people determined to grow suddently rich" - Lord Overstone

Gold 10 mins 1,740.70 +6.30 +0.36%
Platinum 10 mins 859.10 -10.20 -1.17%
WTI Crude 28 mins 32.69 +0.87 +2.73%
Gasoline 34 mins 1.039 +0.013 +1.29%
Ethanol 4 hours 1.140 +0.073 +6.84%
Silver 10 mins 17.50 +0.03 +0.18%
Silver 10 mins 17.50 +0.03 +0.18%
Copper 10 mins 2.418 +0.014 +0.56%
Brent Crude 11 mins 35.22 +0.41 +1.18%
Natural Gas 10 mins 1.777 -0.006 -0.34%
Heating Oil 20 mins 1.022 +0.015 +1.50%
  • 3 hours The $30 Trillion Mega-Trend To Watch As Markets Bounce Back
  • 10 hours Gold Soars To 7-Year Highs
  • 1 day From Smartphones To Smart VR Acquisition, Apple Pushes the Envelope
  • 3 days Why Covid-19 Won’t Kill The Renewable Revolution
  • 4 days COVID-19 Could Spark A Global Food Crisis
  • 4 days How To Play The Next Big Rally In Gold
  • 5 days Chinese Investment In The U.S. Has Plunged By 90%
  • 5 days The Countries With The Largest Diamond Reserves
  • 6 days The Bitcoin Guessing Game At ‘Halving Time’
  • 6 days Gold ETFs See Surge In Investor Interest
  • 6 days Understanding China's "Health Silk Road"
  • 7 days Household Debt Tops $14.3 Trillion In The United States
  • 7 days Trading In The Digital Era
  • 7 days Will The Fed's $2.8 Trillion Bailout Plan Pay Off?
  • 7 days Demand For Battery Metals To Surge By 500%
  • 8 days Video Game, Alcohol And Home Workout Gear Sales Are Exploding
  • 8 days Sanction Businessman Lends A Hand To Maduro Regime
  • 9 days Day Trader Loses $9 Million In Oil Price Crash
  • 10 days 52% Of Small Businesses Expected To Close Their Doors Within Six Months
  • 11 days Smart Money Is Racing Into The Biotech Boom
Is This The Biggest Breakthrough Yet For Electric Vehicles?

Is This The Biggest Breakthrough Yet For Electric Vehicles?

German scientists have made a…

Mobile Bank Startup Is Bent On Disrupting Big Finance

Mobile Bank Startup Is Bent On Disrupting Big Finance

European mobile bank startup N26…

The Politics Of Love In The Digital World

The Politics Of Love In The Digital World

Political campaigners across the country…

Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Safehaven

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com, Oilprice.com, and a writer at Macro-Investing.com.

More Info

Contact Author

Share

Related News

  1. Home
  2. Tech
  3. Tech News

From Smartphones To Smart VR Acquisition, Apple Pushes the Envelope

By Michael Kern - May 17, 2020, 6:00 PM CDT Apple VR

The rule is thumb in the high-tech world is this: When Apple enters any space, the competition is watching it closely and looking for its own entry point. 

That’s exactly what will happen in the wake of Apple’s announcement of the purchase of virtual reality (VR) streaming startup NextVR, which specializes in recording live events such as sports and entertainment. Its content partners have included NBA, NFL, Fox Sports, HBO…

And in the time of COVID-19, there’s no world except the virtual one.  

Founded in 2009, NextVR had raised about $115 million with investors including WarnerMedia, Comcast Ventures and others. However, the company was reportedly struggling in early 2019 as a funding round fell through. It also holds more than 40 technology patents in VR and related technologies. 

Apple and NextVR failed to disclose financial terms of the deal but 9to5Mac put the acquisition value at $100 million. In a statement, Apple’s spokesman said, “Apple buys smaller technology companies from time to time, and we generally do not discuss our purpose or plans.” 

The NextVR acquisition comes as Apple has been making a deeper push into entertainment and is reportedly developing an augmented reality AR-VR headset, which may launch its AR headset in 2022, followed by AR glasses in 2023.

The fact is that the tech giant has been looking at the technology for years but has held back from entering the market, which has been slow to mature

Apple's takeover of NextVR indicates that it’s joining the VR/AR market but that in the beginning it won’t seriously challenge the early movers, such as Facebook and Sony who are arguably more important to where the market is today.

The speculated price of $100 million Apple is paying for NextVR is chump change compared to how much Facebook paid for Oculus VR gaming startup in 2014--nearly $3 billion.

Sony, Facebook, and HTC earned 77% of all revenue generated globally by VR headsets last year. Sony is still a leader in sales with a market revenue share of 30% compared with Oculus’ 25% and HTC’s 22% — far more than Google’s 11% share. 

Last December, analysts projected a surge of headsets sales, expected to reach $4.6 billion in revenue. Even though there is no data for the sales for 2020, it is likely that the pandemic is giving those figures a significant boost. 

If it’s anything to go by, currently, Oculus devices are sold out.

Apple hasn’t been about the iPhone for a while now--it’s all about the service segment that generated 14% of its revenue last quarter. Apple could use NextVR's technology as an augmented extension of Apple+ streaming service or Apple Arcade.

VR technologies could play a major role in broadcast rights for sports and entertainment in the future, which is the core of the NextVR business. Apple has nearly $200 billion in cash on hand that could help it secure broadcast rights. 

Also, last December the Wall Street Journal reported that Apple was in talks with Pac-12 to acquire the conference’s exclusive broadcast rights when its current $250 million deal with Fox and ESPN ends in 2024.

Last November, Apple launched its paid, ad-free video portal for its own original movies and TV shows called Apple TV+. So far, it’s racked up some 35 million subscribers, but is still well behind the streaming giants such as Netflix or Hulu. But Apple is … well, Apple, and it’s got a huge and extremely loyal customer base upon which to rely. If Apple wants to be a VR leader, it will be, eventually.   

By Michael Kern for Safehaven.com 

More Top Reads From Safehaven.com:

Back to homepage

Previous Post

The Tech Threat That Will Linger Long After COVID-19

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Copyright © 2020 Safehaven.com All rights reserved.
By using this site you agree to the Disclaimer, Privacy and Cookie Policy.