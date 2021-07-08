"No warning can save people determined to grow suddenly rich" - Lord Overstone

Gold 15 mins 1,811.80 +11.60 +0.64%
Platinum 15 mins 1,098.30 +23.80 +2.21%
WTI Crude 11 mins 74.61 +1.67 +2.29%
Gasoline 11 mins 2.290 +0.035 +1.54%
Ethanol 25 mins 2.320 -0.030 -1.28%
Silver 15 mins 26.25 +0.26 +1.01%
Silver 15 mins 26.25 +0.26 +1.01%
Copper 15 mins 4.344 +0.079 +1.85%
Brent Crude 11 mins 75.61 +1.49 +2.01%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.684 -0.004 -0.11%
Heating Oil 11 mins 2.156 +0.036 +1.69%
  • 1 day JEDI Drama Continues With Microsoft Contract Cut
  • 3 days DiDi Shares Take a Beating From Chinese Regulators
  • 4 days Thousands Of Companies Hit In Latest Ransomware Attack
  • 4 days Jobs Report Has Big Numbers, But Still Big Problems
  • 5 days Robinhood’s ‘Mission’ Questioned in $70M Fine
  • 8 days Didi Just Went Public, And Uber Is Loving It
  • 9 days Islamic Finance On Track To Hit $3.7 Trillion
  • 10 days The Lumber Bubble Is Bursting
  • 14 days A New Entry In The Two Trillion Dollar Club
  • 14 days 3 Upcoming IPOs To Watch As IPO Market Rebounds
  • 16 days Welcome To The Used Car Bonanza
  • 17 days The Year Of The Retail Investor Keeps Getting Bigger
  • 18 days Airlines Could Recover, But Crew Remain Elusive
  • 18 days Meet The Man Behind The World's Most Exciting Oil Play
  • 19 days Crypto-Mining Immigration Could Be The Start Of A New Trend
  • 21 days Hawkish Fed Sends Gold Prices Crashing
  • 22 days Bezos Is Heading To Space This Sunday
  • 25 days El Salvador’s Surprise Bitcoin Move
  • 28 days Markets Unfazed As Inflation Hits 13-Year High
  • 29 days How the Token Economy is Disrupting Financial Markets
Elon Musk’s SpaceX Scores Big Win Over Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin

Elon Musk’s SpaceX Scores Big Win Over Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin

SpaceX has just won a…

Delivery Drones Are Coming Sooner Than You Think

Delivery Drones Are Coming Sooner Than You Think

The world’s largest retailer, Walmart,…

Pipeline Hackers Lose Access To Ransom Funds

Pipeline Hackers Lose Access To Ransom Funds

The operator of the ransomware…

Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Safehaven

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com, Oilprice.com, and a writer at Macro-Investing.com.

More Info

Contact Author

Share

Related News

  1. Home
  2. Tech
  3. Tech News

JEDI Drama Continues With Microsoft Contract Cut

By Michael Kern - Jul 08, 2021, 1:00 PM CDT JEDI Drama Continues With Microsoft Contract Cut

Following complaints from tech giants, both in court and on social media, the U.S. government has canceled its $10-billion cloud-computing project awarded to Microsoft 

The now-infamous Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure project (JEDI) contract involves transitioning massive amounts of Defense Department (DoD) data into a commercially operated cloud system.

JEDI will collect and store sensitive military data and give the U.S. military access to the most advanced technology, including artificial intelligence.

The contract awarded by the Pentagon in late 2019 has been on hold since Amazon filed a lawsuit challenging it and complaining that the decision was full of “egregious errors” and influenced by “improper pressure from Trump”

Microsoft and the Pentagon attempted to get work underway on the contract, but the U.S. Court of Federal Claims forced activity to halt last year.

In late April, the court decided not to dismiss the lawsuit filed by Amazon, and the government then announced it would review the project.

Now, as the drama continues, the DoD says it will try to find a compromise that would see a contract for both Microsoft and Amazon.

John Sherman, acting chief information officer for the defense department, told reporters the Pentagon would split the work between the two tech giants, and potentially even three additional U.S. companies. Sherman said JEDI would, in fact, be replaced by a new program called Joint Warfighter Cloud Capability. (So much for the catchy acronym). 

The Pentagon failed to mention the lawsuit as the reason for taking the project from Microsoft. Instead, it cited “evolving requirements, increased cloud conversancy, and industry advances,” as the reason for the termination.

For now, only Amazon and Microsoft meet the department’s requirements, but the Pentagon said that the others have till April to work on their capabilities.

Other top cloud companies in the running include Oracle, Google and IBM--the same companies that were in the running back in 2018 when bidding opened for the project. 

Back then, Amazon was the favorite, at least according to the media, to win the Pentagon contract given its existing projects with the U.S. government, including a $600-million project with the CIA.

Google dropped JEDI after employee protests over producing technology for the U.S. military. The company said that the project wasn’t in line with its principles and it withdrew from bidding. 

“We are not bidding on the JEDI contract because first, we couldn’t be assured that it would align with our AI Principles,” a Google spokesperson told Bloomberg at the time. “And second, we determined that there were portions of the contract that were out of scope with our current government certifications,” the spokesperson said.

Then, in December 2018, Oracle, reportedly favored by former president Donald Trump, was shut out of the bidding and responded by suing the DoD, claiming that the contract was created in a way that favored Amazon.

The accusation was later boosted by Trump who suggested that Amazon was part of a conspiracy to use the deal to create a “Ten-Year DoD Cloud Monopoly.” Then it quickly escalated into accusing Amazon of scamming the U.S. Postal Service and calling the Bezos-owned Washington Post a Russian asset.

Back to homepage

Previous Post

Thousands Of Companies Hit In Latest Ransomware Attack

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment










Copyright © 2021 Safehaven.com All rights reserved.
By using this site you agree to the Disclaimer, Privacy and Cookie Policy.