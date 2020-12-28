"No warning can save people determined to grow suddently rich" - Lord Overstone

Gold 10 mins 1,882.40 +2.00 +0.11%
Platinum 10 mins 1,051.00 +1.90 +0.18%
WTI Crude 11 mins 48.01 +0.39 +0.82%
Gasoline 14 mins 1.374 +0.006 +0.43%
Ethanol 6 hours 1.400 +0.075 +5.66%
Silver 10 mins 26.43 -0.11 -0.43%
Silver 10 mins 26.43 -0.11 -0.43%
Copper 10 mins 3.570 -0.001 -0.03%
Brent Crude 11 mins 51.26 +0.40 +0.79%
Natural Gas 1 hour 2.313 +0.008 +0.35%
Heating Oil 2 hours 1.484 +0.005 +0.36%
  • 7 hours $30,000 Is The New $20,000 For Bitcoin
  • 13 hours Gold Slips Following Stimulus Announcement
  • 1 day Illegal Streaming Targeted In The 5,000 Page COVID-19 Stimulus Bill
  • 3 days Big Investors Are Dumping Gold For Bitcoin
  • 4 days The Most Exciting And Strange Energy Tech Of The Year
  • 5 days Morgan Stanley Sees Apple As Major Threat To Tesla’s Dominance
  • 6 days U.S. Lawmakers Pass $2.3 Trillion Relief Package
  • 7 days The Super-Rich Are Investing In “Pandemic Passports"
  • 8 days 5 Promising Stocks in 5 Different Sectors to Start the New Year
  • 9 days Mexico Is Quietly Pushing Out Foreign Oil Investors
  • 10 days A Looming Decision From The Fed Could Send Gold Soaring
  • 12 days The Billion-Dollar New York City Exodus
  • 13 days Hackers Are Having A Hayday Amid Election Chaos
  • 14 days Bitcoin Is Banking On A Christmas Rally
  • 15 days Meet The COVID Vaccine Billionaires
  • 17 days Solar Boom Could Send Silver Prices Higher
  • 17 days EV Metal Index Soars To Record Heights
  • 18 days Just the Beginning: Big Tech Is In for a Monopoly Reality Check
  • 19 days Tesla Stock Come Down To Extreme Bulls And Bears
  • 20 days Millennials Prefer Bitcoin Over Gold As A Safe Haven Asset
Are Cryptocurrencies Funding Terrorism?

Are Cryptocurrencies Funding Terrorism?

Only a fraction of cryptocurrency…

Big Investors Are Dumping Gold For Bitcoin

Big Investors Are Dumping Gold For Bitcoin

Bitcoin is emerging as the…

2 Reasons To Bet On Bitcoin Right Now

2 Reasons To Bet On Bitcoin Right Now

In only nine days, Bitcoin…

Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Safehaven

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com, Oilprice.com, and a writer at Macro-Investing.com.

More Info

Contact Author

Share

Related News

  1. Home
  2. Cryptocurrencies
  3. Bitcoin

$30,000 Is The New $20,000 For Bitcoin

By Michael Kern - Dec 28, 2020, 5:00 PM CST Bitcoin

Year-to-date, Bitcoin is up more than 275%, after it reached a record of over $28,000 this weekend, with volatility pushing it between $26,000 and just over $28,000 since, and with bitcoin bears saying $30,000 or even $40,000 is the potential new target.  Bitcoin’s market cap now exceeds $500 billion, making it hands down the most exciting safe haven to be in for the year’s end. 

At the same time, looming government regulations do not appear to be dampening investor interest at all. 

The U.S. government is preparing a regulation that would strip anonymity from cryptocurrency to make it easier to track transactions. 

The U.S. Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) has proposed a new rule that would require cryptocurrency wallets not hosted by financial institutions in the U.S. to be tied to verified identities. 

As it stands, virtual currencies can be deposited in these unhosted wallets, funds that are harder for law enforcement to track.

The proposal would require banks and money services businesses dealing in crypto, including the exchanges, to collect and report on crypto owners who use wallets that aren’t held by any custodian.

Under the proposal, crypto companies would have to record and report crypto transactions above $10,000, just as banks are required to. Exchanges would also have to record personal information for crypto holders who transfer more than $3,000 in a day, according to FinCEN.

According to the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF), the new rules will make anonymity more difficult in a transaction between a private wallet and one hosted by an exchange service. 

“...the U.S. government has been increasingly taking steps to undermine the anonymity of cryptocurrency transactions and importing the widespread financial surveillance of the traditional banking system to cryptocurrencies,” the nonprofit said.

The Treasury issued the proposal earlier this month with a Jan. 4 comment deadline, looking to make it official before President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated.

Cryptocurrency exchanges are asking for a two-month review period, saying that two weeks in the peak of holiday season was not enough.

Yet, granting 60 days for the review time, which is the norm, would fall under the new Biden administration and there are signals that the new administration wouldn’t support such regulation.

Related: Global Tech Stocks On Edge Over Trump TikTok Ban

“There is no emergency here; there is only an outgoing administration attempting to bypass the required consultation with the public to finalize a rushed rule before their time in office is done,” Paul Grewal, cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase chief legal counsel wrote on the company’s blog. 

Outgoing President Donald Trump has mentioned several times that he is not a fan of cryptocurrency.  

Coinbase and other crypto exchanges have tweeted that they’re considering litigation. They say the proposal imposes greater reporting requirements on them than exist for banks handling traditional money transactions. 

To justify the short time period, FinCEN notes both “significant national security imperatives”.

“U.S. authorities have found that malign actors are increasingly using CVC to facilitate international terrorist financing, weapons proliferation, sanctions evasion, and transnational money laundering, as well as to buy and sell controlled substances, stolen and fraudulent identification documents and access devices, counterfeit goods, malware and other computer hacking tools, firearms, and toxic chemicals,” the agency said.

By Michael Kern for Safehaven.com 

More Top Reads From Safehaven.com:

Back to homepage

Previous Post

Big Investors Are Dumping Gold For Bitcoin

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment










Copyright © 2020 Safehaven.com All rights reserved.
By using this site you agree to the Disclaimer, Privacy and Cookie Policy.